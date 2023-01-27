Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
U.S. hits Volvo Group North America with $130 million penalty over delayed recalls
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. auto safety agency said Monday it was imposing a $130 million civil penalty on AB Volvo unit Volvo Group North America, following an investigation that found the manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks and buses failed to recall vehicles in a timely fashion. The National Highway Traffic...
investing.com
Tesla chair testifies she would have quit if Musk had lied in 2018 tweets
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Tesla vehicles are shown at a Tesla service center in San Diego, California, U.S., January 13, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo 2/2. SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The board chair of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc defended CEO Elon Musk in a securities fraud trial on Friday, telling jurors that she would have quit as a director if she had thought Musk lied by tweeting in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm is a defendant in the lawsuit alongside Musk, Tesla and other directors. Investors allege they lost billions of dollars because of Musk's Aug. 7, 2018, tweets that he had "funding secured" and "investor support confirmed" to take Tesla private at $420 per share, which was a premium of about 23% to the prior day's close.
investing.com
With tiny EV, City Transformer takes aim at Europe's urban markets
(Reuters) - Israeli electric vehicle (EV) startup City Transformer aims to launch production of its small urban CT-2 model in Western Europe by the end of 2024 and will soon launch a Series B funding round to raise $50 million, the company said on Monday. Chief Executive Asaf Formoza told...
investing.com
German labour representative says Ford execs have offered talks on restructuring plan
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Ford executives have indicated they are willing to hold talks with labour representatives over planned structural changes at the U.S. carmaker's plants in Germany, the head of the worker's council at Ford's Cologne plant said on Saturday. Ford said on Jan. 20 that its planned shift to electric...
investing.com
China's 2022 fiscal revenue growth skids as COVID jolts economy
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenue rose 0.6% in 2022 from a year earlier, slowing sharply from a 10.7% increase in 2021 due to huge tax rebates for businesses to support the COVID-ravaged economy, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday. Fiscal revenues totalled 20.37 trillion yuan ($3.02 trillion)...
investing.com
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit- Bloomberg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United States adopted in...
investing.com
South Korea Jan exports to extend falling streak to fourth month: Reuters poll
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's January export data will likely show an annual fall for a fourth straight month, with the pace of decline accelerating amid persistently weak demand from China, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. Distorting calendar effects will be another reason for the weakness in the data,...
investing.com
Rheinmetall moving towards order backlog of 30 billion euros - CEO
DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German arms maker Rheinmetall had a record year in 2022 and is approaching an order backlog of 30 billion euros, CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters in an interview. "In 2022, we had a very good year, a record year," he said, saying that the fourth quarter would...
investing.com
India's Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in the eye of a storm
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Gautam Adani, the school drop-out turned billionaire who rose to become Asia's richest man, faces possibly the biggest challenge of his career after a U.S. short seller cast doubts on his business practices, hammering shares in his companies and his reputation. Adani, whose home state...
investing.com
Visa, Mastercard pin hopes on China reopening as travel boom fades
(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) and Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will rely on China reopening to give travel spending a boost, Wall Street analysts said, as the pace of growth in other parts of the world eases from a post-pandemic boom. Executives at the payments companies on Thursday pointed to further...
Comments / 0