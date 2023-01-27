ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

22nd annual West Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls fundraiser

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank hosted its 22nd annual Empty Food Bowls fundraiser this weekend. The food bank puts on this fundraiser every year to help fight hunger across West Texas. Many West Texans in the Permian Basin spent part of their weekend at Midland College collecting...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Permian Basin Area Closures and Delays

The weather is not favorable this morning at all and it's only doing to get worse. The roads are very slick and accidents are happening, so be very careful. Here are is a list of closures and delays. Grady ISD- classes canceled. Seminole ISD- 10:00 a.m. start. Greenwood ISD- classes...
MIDLAND, TX
National Weather Force

Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through Wednesday

National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Texas, which does include the Dallas-Fort Forth forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel.
DALLAS, TX
cbs7.com

Governor Abbott appoints Midlander to nonprofit, Humanities Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed six Texans to Humanities Texas, including executive director of the Permian Road Safety Coalition, Ellen Ramsey. Humanities Texas conducts and supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy, and the other humanities disciplines which strengthen Texas communities by cultivating the knowledge and judgment that representative democracy demands of its citizens. Humanities Texas is one of 56 nonprofit state and jurisdictional humanities councils in the United States.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

McJack General Store Opens In Odessa

When was the last time you heard of a general store opening anywhere but a small vacation town? When I think of a general store I think about either an old west town or a small vacation place like Cloudcroft, New Mexico. General stores aren't something you think of very often but when one opens, it's always really cool.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Pease Elementary student and crossing guard hit by car

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a Facebook post made by Micah Arrott, Principal of Pease Elementary in Odessa, Wednesday morning during drop off a student and Crossing Guard were hit by a car at the crosswalk on 22nd Street in front of the school. According to Arrott both the...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County Warning

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The warming shelter located at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office West Side Annex, 2261 W Sycamore, will be open now and will remain open dependent upon inclement weather conditions. The decision to open the shelter will be determined on a day-to-day basis until the...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

STEM Academy robotics team headed to FTC Championship

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Stem Academy at UTPB’s robotics team has 5 teams competing in the First Tech Challenge League Championship this weekend at the Bush Convention Center in Midland. While the students are excited about tomorrow’s competition, Robotics Coach Jeff Vann says being on the team teaches...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

MISD releases statement on Monday morning winter weather closure

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD released the following station after winter weather canceled school across west Texas Monday morning. “In preparation for the possibility of school closures due to inclement weather, Midland ISD evaluates road conditions early in the morning and consults with the National Weather Service. At the...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police Department, a 16-year-old is in custody after being arrested in connection with a murder in Midland on Nov. 30, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force which consists of law enforcement officials from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Fire Department’s Fire Marshall’s Office, TXDPS CID, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Thursday in South Midland around 6:15 pm.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Police crash update

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD has responded to around 30 crashes so far Monday morning. OPD would like to remind the public to continue being careful if traveling this week as roads are expected to remain slick. Please use extreme caution if you must travel on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191. Remember the following if you do travel:
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the city of Midland, on Thursday, Jan. 26 at around 10:47 P.M. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Dr. Jesus Romo Jr. 37 years old of Midland died at...
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy