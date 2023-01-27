Read full article on original website
22nd annual West Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls fundraiser
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank hosted its 22nd annual Empty Food Bowls fundraiser this weekend. The food bank puts on this fundraiser every year to help fight hunger across West Texas. Many West Texans in the Permian Basin spent part of their weekend at Midland College collecting...
New Center of Hope learning center unveiled at Halff Park Facility Boys & Girl Club in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — A new learning space opened up Friday in Midland at the Halff Park Facility for the Boys & Girls Club. After applying for a grant from Panda Express’ philanthropic foundation, Panda Cares, last Spring, the area is now open to serve children in the Permian Basin.
St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Midland celebrates 70th anniversary
MIDLAND, Texas — Today was full of celebration at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. The Church was celebrating they’re 70th anniversary, alongside the completion of a newly built labyrinth on the property. “Labyrinths are used not only for contemplation for dealing with tough issues but they’re also...
Permian Basin Area Closures and Delays
The weather is not favorable this morning at all and it's only doing to get worse. The roads are very slick and accidents are happening, so be very careful. Here are is a list of closures and delays. Grady ISD- classes canceled. Seminole ISD- 10:00 a.m. start. Greenwood ISD- classes...
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through Wednesday
National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Texas, which does include the Dallas-Fort Forth forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel.
W. Louisiana Avenue concrete paving project to begin on Jan. 30
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning drivers of a concrete paving project on W. Louisiana Avenue that could impact their commutes. The transportation division will begin work on Monday by paving the section between Mogford Street and Kent Street. Phase one is tentatively expected to take...
Governor Abbott appoints Midlander to nonprofit, Humanities Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed six Texans to Humanities Texas, including executive director of the Permian Road Safety Coalition, Ellen Ramsey. Humanities Texas conducts and supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy, and the other humanities disciplines which strengthen Texas communities by cultivating the knowledge and judgment that representative democracy demands of its citizens. Humanities Texas is one of 56 nonprofit state and jurisdictional humanities councils in the United States.
Ector County Judge declares sale of Ector County Coliseum ‘DOA’
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In July 2022, the Ector County Commissioners’ Court voted 3-to-2 to explore the possible sale of the Ector County Coliseum to an out-of-state company. The court entered into a six-month brokerage contract to explore that sale that expired on Jan. 26. The possible sale of...
McJack General Store Opens In Odessa
When was the last time you heard of a general store opening anywhere but a small vacation town? When I think of a general store I think about either an old west town or a small vacation place like Cloudcroft, New Mexico. General stores aren't something you think of very often but when one opens, it's always really cool.
Pease Elementary student and crossing guard hit by car
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a Facebook post made by Micah Arrott, Principal of Pease Elementary in Odessa, Wednesday morning during drop off a student and Crossing Guard were hit by a car at the crosswalk on 22nd Street in front of the school. According to Arrott both the...
Ector County Warning
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The warming shelter located at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office West Side Annex, 2261 W Sycamore, will be open now and will remain open dependent upon inclement weather conditions. The decision to open the shelter will be determined on a day-to-day basis until the...
STEM Academy robotics team headed to FTC Championship
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Stem Academy at UTPB’s robotics team has 5 teams competing in the First Tech Challenge League Championship this weekend at the Bush Convention Center in Midland. While the students are excited about tomorrow’s competition, Robotics Coach Jeff Vann says being on the team teaches...
MISD releases statement on Monday morning winter weather closure
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD released the following station after winter weather canceled school across west Texas Monday morning. “In preparation for the possibility of school closures due to inclement weather, Midland ISD evaluates road conditions early in the morning and consults with the National Weather Service. At the...
Which Restaurant Would You Recommend In Midland & Odessa For Someone Passing Through For 1 Night?
If you have lived in the 432 most of your life, you know of all the restaurants that have come and gone. We have had some good ones over the years, and we also have our mainstays. We have the favorites that we visit regularly, the place where everybody knows your name and what your drink and food order will be.
Golden Ticket Experience to be held at Susie's South Forty Confections
MIDLAND, Texas — For the first time ever, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory play will be performed in a community theatre. That theater being the Midland Community Theatre. “It’s a huge deal, and we’re really thankful to get the support, especially for a city this size," said MCT...
16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police Department, a 16-year-old is in custody after being arrested in connection with a murder in Midland on Nov. 30, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force which consists of law enforcement officials from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Fire Department’s Fire Marshall’s Office, TXDPS CID, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Thursday in South Midland around 6:15 pm.
Odessa Police crash update
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD has responded to around 30 crashes so far Monday morning. OPD would like to remind the public to continue being careful if traveling this week as roads are expected to remain slick. Please use extreme caution if you must travel on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191. Remember the following if you do travel:
Texas parents indicted in death of 8-year-old
The mother of an 8-year-old boy who died in November was indicted by a grand jury on a capital murder charge.
Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the city of Midland, on Thursday, Jan. 26 at around 10:47 P.M. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Dr. Jesus Romo Jr. 37 years old of Midland died at...
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High Lady Bronchos defeat the Permian Lady Panthers 37-22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa High Lady Bronchos visited the Permian Lady Panthers on Friday night in a crosstown matchup and got the win 37-22. Watch below for the highlights.
