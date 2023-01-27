Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Black Bean Veggie Burritos
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Black Bean Veggie Burritos – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Sweet potatoes give these baked burritos a unique twist!. 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes. 1 medium onion, finely chopped. 1 tablespoon water. 1 can (15 ounces)...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Cold-Brew Coffee
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Cold-Brew Coffee – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Even those who take hot coffee with sugar and cream might find themselves sipping cold brew plain!. Ingredients. 1 cup coarsely ground medium-roast coffee. 1 cup hot water (205°) 6 to 7...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Old-Fashioned Potato Pancakes
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Old-Fashioned Potato Pancakes. -Rinse potatoes in cold water; drain well. Place in a large bowl. -Stir in the egg, flour, onion, salt, and pepper. -In a large skillet, heat 1/4 inch of oil over medium heat. Drop batter by 1/3 cupful into the hot...
explore venango
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Lila
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Lila – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Lila is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. Her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Lila is friendly, smart, playful, and funny!. She came to the shelter as a stray.
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Periods of rain. High near 43. South wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
explore venango
EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Drizzle, Light Glaze of Ice Expected for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Freezing drizzle, light glaze of ice possibly mixed with snow is forecasted for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER...
explore venango
Sandra M. Simpson
Sandra M. Simpson, 73, of Clarion, passed away on January 26, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. She was born in Brookville on July 2, 1949 to the late Jay and Marguerite (Walker) Wolff. Sandy worked for Owens-Illinois for almost 40 years. She was a long time member of the...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Fair queen amazed to be in state competition
For Brielle Karns, 20, it wasn’t important that she didn’t win the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen competition Jan. 21 in Hershey. She was just amazed to be on stage at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center with the 57 other contestants. “Before I joined 4-H, I was...
explore venango
Gerald Neil “Jerry” Dittman
Gerald Neil “Jerry” Dittman, 79, of Parker, Perry Twp., Clarion County, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness. Gerald was born in Knox on September 2, 1943. He was the son of the late Neil E. and Dorothy Meier Dittman. He...
Update on puppy found abandoned in Beaver Co. woods
We have an encouraging update on a puppy that was found abandoned in the woods in Beaver County. On January 19, a four-month-old puppy was found emaciated, soaked in rain and urine and near death with extreme anemia.
explore venango
Harold E. “Bud” Price
Harold E. “Bud” Price, age 82, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 at his home following an illness. A complete obituary will be posted as soon as available. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
27 First News
What will the weather be like in February?
It is hard to believe that January of 2023 has almost come and gone. The majority of January was quite warm and currently ranks as the fourth warmest in average temperature of all time (this will likely slide down a few spots in the coming days). Despite the mild weather...
explore venango
Mae C. Allen
Mae C. Allen, age 95, of Middlesex Twp., Valencia, passed into the hands of our Lord on Friday evening, January 27, 2023 in the comfort of her home. Born on May 6, 1927, she was the daughter of the late T. F. and Verna Cavanaugh. She was raised in the...
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 1/27/23
Asher is a sweet girl, but she needs someone with lots of patience. She takes more time than normal to warm up and get comfortable with you due to some past trauma she endured before coming to us. She has come a long way, but she still has a ways to go before she is 100% ready to trust someone again. She is very friendly once she is comfortable with you and has the time to adjust to her environment. She gets along well with other cats, but we do not suggest her being placed into a home with dogs due to her reserved nature. Young children would also not be the best fit for her. With time and patience, this sweet girl could become your best friend furever. Could your home be her forever? Visit Asher at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
explore venango
Anna J. Witherup
Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious...
explore venango
SPONSORED: Tionesta Builders Supply – Your Home Improvement Headquarters
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa (EYT) – Tionesta Builders Supply has a full stock of building supplies and materials perfect for your next project. Don’t put your project on hold – contact Tionesta Builders Supply today!. Tionesta Builders Supply stocks all building supplies and materials, including:. Electrical supplies. Plumbing supplies.
New Kensington's Golden Dawn goes into new year under new ownership
For Gene Tommasi, becoming a new owner of the New Kensington Golden Dawn has brought his grocery career full circle — after he thought it was over. Tommasi of Mt. Lebanon and Jim Faccenda of Bethel Park took over ownership of the 60-year-old neighborhood grocery store in June. After painting, cleaning, replacing equipment and reorganizing, they celebrated the start of their ownership over two weeks in November.
explore venango
Ralph H. Minich
Family and friends must say goodbye to Ralph H. Minich, 93, of Brookville, as he passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 following a brief period of declining health. Born on March 15, 1929 in Truittsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Percy...
WYTV.com
Man dies trying to rescue baby from Mercer County fire; baby also passes away
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man has died trying to rescue a baby from a fire in Mercer County. The coroner confirms that the baby has also passed away. Firefighters were sent to the fire in the 1000 block of Enterprise Road around 8:30 a.m. Monday. Relatives tell...
Several new events coming to Mercer County
The city of Sharon has a lot of exciting plans for the year. There are some great events returning and some new ones to look forward to.
Comments / 0