Asher is a sweet girl, but she needs someone with lots of patience. She takes more time than normal to warm up and get comfortable with you due to some past trauma she endured before coming to us. She has come a long way, but she still has a ways to go before she is 100% ready to trust someone again. She is very friendly once she is comfortable with you and has the time to adjust to her environment. She gets along well with other cats, but we do not suggest her being placed into a home with dogs due to her reserved nature. Young children would also not be the best fit for her. With time and patience, this sweet girl could become your best friend furever. Could your home be her forever? Visit Asher at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO