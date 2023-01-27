ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Bryce James Impresses LeBron With Latest Dunk

Bryce continues to grow his game. Bryce James has been doing some big things with Sierra Canyon this past season. He is currently in his sophomore year at the school, and many are impressed with his play. Although Bronny is getting most of the attention right now, there is no doubt that Bryce has been fun to watch.
Daryl Morey blames surprising culprit for Joel Embiid All-Star snub

Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey is fuming about the fact that Joel Embiid was not named an All-Star starter, and he blamed one specific culprit for the snub. In an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic’s “The Anthony Gargano Show” Friday, Morey blasted the “shameless Boston media” for holding Embiid’s vote tally down and preventing him... The post Daryl Morey blames surprising culprit for Joel Embiid All-Star snub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline

At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the NBA on notice with scary admission

At just 28 years old, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has won almost every NBA accolade. He has two MVPs, six All-Star appearances, a Defensive Player of the Year award, six All-NBA nominations, and, most importantly, a championship to his name. The Greek Freak has a Hall of Fame resume well before his 30th birthday. […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the NBA on notice with scary admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Kings vs. Timberwolves prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/30/2023

The Sacramento Kings (27-21) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) on Monday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Timberwolves prediction, pick, and how to watch. Sacramento has lost three of its last four games but remains in third place in the Western Conference. The Kings […] The post NBA Odds: Kings vs. Timberwolves prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/30/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers

At the beginning of the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, a lot happened in a short amount of time. Everyone watching was astonished with the chain of events, and former Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt, who has seen just about everything in his career before retiring, wasn’t feeling […] The post JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Markelle Fultz’s heartfelt take on return to Philly with Magic

Markelle Fultz returns to Philadelphia for the first time since being traded away in 2019 when his Orlando Magic face-off against the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft only played 14 games in his rookie season with the Sixers due to […] The post Markelle Fultz’s heartfelt take on return to Philly with Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams

Breanna Stewart has narrowed her free agency search to the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm, according to Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports. Stewart, who is considered the top free agent of this year’s free agency class, is back to where she started last offseason when she took meetings with New York and […] The post Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan

Donovan Mitchell came extremely close to becoming a member of the New York Knicks this past summer. In fact, most folks believed that the Knicks were on the brink of announcing a homecoming for the New York native, who for his part, admitted later on that he too felt that the move was all but […] The post Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update

The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer

Hall of Fame guard Pete Maravich wasn’t in the league for a long time when compared to the length of NBA careers today. The 1976-77 scoring champion would play 10 seasons in the league before retiring at the end of the 1979-1980 season due to persistent injuries. However, anybody you ask about “Pistol” Pete says […] The post ‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
