ETH Fear and Greed Index at 64, Will Bulls Increase the Greed?
© Reuters ETH Fear and Greed Index at 64, Will Bulls Increase the Greed?. Ethereum market analysis platform tweeted that the Fear and Greed index touched 64. Bulls toil hard in the red zone but bears plummet ETH prices. If the bears are dominant ETH could tank to support...
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Consumer Goods, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.08%, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.25%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.95%.
EUR/USD Likely to Test Moving Average Soon
The EUR/USD has been in a bull channel for over two months. The channel up is tight, which will limit the first reversal down. The market has been away from the moving average for some time. This will increase the odds of a pullback to the moving average soon. While...
Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?
© Reuters. Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the...
Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
Net credit card charge-offs and delinquencies continue to rise as consumers suffer from rising interest rates and a weakening economy. Capital One has the most exposure to subprime borrowers and the demographics most affected by a worsening economic climate. Rising interest rates may improve margins but increase the risk of...
Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Why analysts expect stocks to rotate lower
© Reuters. Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Why analysts expect stocks to rotate lower. U.S. futures are moving lower in premarket Monday as investors brace for another busy week. The Federal Reserve meeting is the key event and the biggest catalyst for stocks this week, in addition to the continuation of the earnings season.
U.S. lender Citizens stepping back from auto loans - CEO
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. lender Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) Group cut back on auto lending last year and plans to further reduce its exposure to the segment as it becomes cautious on certain businesses as it factors in risk of a recession, its chief executive officer said in a interview.
Despite Bear Market, S&P 500's Long-Term Returns Remain Above Average
In 2022, the U.S. money supply fell for the first year since 1958. That helped impose a heavy toll on high-flying tech stocks. However, despite last year's losses, long-term investing remains a highly profitable strategy. Buy and hold is a long-term investment strategy based on buying shares in stable, dividend-paying...
Citi, Deutsche Bank upgrade 'well-positioned' Axalta Coating Systems
© Reuters. Citi, Deutsche Bank upgrade 'well-positioned' Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Wall Street analysts are eyeing Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA), with the stock upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank and Citi on Monday. Deutsche Bank analysts upped the firm's price target on the stock to $40 from $25, telling...
EU warns of 'unfair' Chinese subsidies in Green Deal plan - draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe and its partners must do more to combat the effect of Chinese subsidies for the manufacture of clean technology products, the European Commission is set to say on Wednesday in its "Green Deal Industrial Plan". The plan is designed to outline how Europe can keep its...
Exclusive-India economic survey likely to peg 2023-24 growth at slowest in three years - source
MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's annual pre-budget economic survey is likely to peg GDP growth at 6-6.8% for 2023-24, according to a source. The government survey is likely to say that growth is seen at 6.5% for 2023-24 under the baseline scenario, the person said, declining to be named as the matter was confidential. This would be the slowest in three years. Nominal growth is likely to be forecast at 11% for 2023-24, the source added.
MoffettNathanson sees upside for DoorDash and Uber, Lyft on the 'losing end'
© Reuters. MoffettNathanson sees upside for DoorDash and Uber, Lyft on the 'losing end'. MoffettNathanson analysts initiated coverage of DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) at Outperform with a $79 price target and Uber (NYSE:UBER) at Outperform with a $47 price target in a note Monday, adding that Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stays at Market Perform with a $15 price target.
Dollar flat as market braces for central bank decisions later in the week
Investing.com -- The dollar was up modestly in early trading in Europe on Monday, at the start of a key week for central bank meetings on both sides of the Atlantic. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six advanced economy currencies, was unchanged at 101.72, having drifted for much of last week while the Chinese and some other Asian markets were closed. The yuan reopened strongly on Monday, rising 0.5% to 6.7512 against the dollar.
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit- Bloomberg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United States adopted in...
India's Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in the eye of a storm
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Gautam Adani, the school drop-out turned billionaire who rose to become Asia's richest man, faces possibly the biggest challenge of his career after a U.S. short seller cast doubts on his business practices, hammering shares in his companies and his reputation. Adani, whose home state...
U.S. Dollar Poised for a Run
This week has all the makings of being vital for the coming weeks and months, with the most important publications for the market in focus. The week’s main event will undoubtedly be the Fed's interest rate decision. More specifically, the comments on the decision and the press conference will follow, where investors and traders will look for answers on when the Fed will stop raising rates.
Dollar's comeback beginning to look 'appealing' as U.S. stocks enter rally mode
Investing.com -- The dollar has faced hammer blow after hammer blow in its attempts to hold ground against rivals, but the greenback is finally starting to look 'appealing' as U.S. equities pick up steam against their European rivals. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket...
Digital Asset Funds See Largest Inflows Since July 2022
Digital asset funds saw $117 million in inflows last week, the largest in over six months. Bitcoin funds accounted for most of that tally, seeing $116 million in inflows. The record inflows come as Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are off to a strong start in 2023. Bitcoin Sees...
BTC’s Price Spiked to Major Resistance Level in Last 24 Hours
© Reuters. BTC’s Price Spiked to Major Resistance Level in Last 24 Hours. BTC is currently worth about $23,687.99 after a 2.03% increase in price. The market leader’s price is currently trading at the $23,900 resistance level. Technical indicators on BTC’s daily chart suggest that BTC’s price...
China's 2022 fiscal revenue growth skids as COVID jolts economy
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenue rose 0.6% in 2022 from a year earlier, slowing sharply from a 10.7% increase in 2021 due to huge tax rebates for businesses to support the COVID-ravaged economy, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday. Fiscal revenues totalled 20.37 trillion yuan ($3.02 trillion)...
