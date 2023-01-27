ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Arizona Sports

Tiebreakers come into focus as Suns jostle for playoff positioning

Eleven teams in the NBA’s Western Conference, spanning the No. 3 through No. 13 seeds, are within a five-game range of one another. It’s a wild fight for playoff seeding, where any of those 11 teams could hit April hunting for homecourt advantage in the first round, hoping to avoid the play-in tournament or more desperately seeing that quick-elimination tournament as the best-case scenario.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

