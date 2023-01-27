Eleven teams in the NBA’s Western Conference, spanning the No. 3 through No. 13 seeds, are within a five-game range of one another. It’s a wild fight for playoff seeding, where any of those 11 teams could hit April hunting for homecourt advantage in the first round, hoping to avoid the play-in tournament or more desperately seeing that quick-elimination tournament as the best-case scenario.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO