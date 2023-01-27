Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 11:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR NORTHEAST MINNESOTA WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Observed wind chills have increased to within a few degrees either side of 25 degrees Fahrenheit below zero late this morning. While a few locations in the Borderlands of north-central Minnesota may remain slightly below criteria this afternoon, most areas should see further decreases in wind chill values to 15 to 20 degrees below zero this afternoon. These conditions will allow the current Advisory to be expired at Noon today. Air temperatures remain expected to peak at or in the single digits below zero today. Low wind chills remain forecast again tonight so another round of Wind Chill Advisories may be needed again for the Northland into Tuesday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 11:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Comments / 0