Effective: 2023-01-30 11:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR NORTHEAST MINNESOTA WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Observed wind chills have increased to within a few degrees either side of 25 degrees Fahrenheit below zero late this morning. While a few locations in the Borderlands of north-central Minnesota may remain slightly below criteria this afternoon, most areas should see further decreases in wind chill values to 15 to 20 degrees below zero this afternoon. These conditions will allow the current Advisory to be expired at Noon today. Air temperatures remain expected to peak at or in the single digits below zero today. Low wind chills remain forecast again tonight so another round of Wind Chill Advisories may be needed again for the Northland into Tuesday morning.

AITKIN COUNTY, MN ・ 54 MINUTES AGO