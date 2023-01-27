Read full article on original website
Syracuse faces No. 7 Virginia after Mintz’s 21-point showing
Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -4.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 85-70 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Orange are 9-4 in home...
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Trois-Rivieres at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m. Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m. Thursday’s Games. No...
Akron takes on Buffalo after Freeman’s 32-point performance
Akron Zips (15-6, 7-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-11, 4-4 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Enrique Freeman scored 32 points in Akron’s 83-77 win against the Ohio Bobcats. The Bulls are 8-2 on their home court. Buffalo is second in the MAC scoring 79.7...
Deen scores 21 to lead Bradley to 83-76 victory over UIC
CHICAGO (AP) — Duke Deen had 21 points to lead Bradley to an 83-76 win over Illinois-Chicago on Sunday. Deen shot 5 for 10 from the floor (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Braves (15-8, 8-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Malevy Leons added 19 points and seven rebounds. Rienk Mast pitched in with 15 points and eight boards. Zek Montgomery finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.
NFL Playoff Glance
Philadelphia vs. Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Eagles romp past 49ers 31-7 for NFC title, will face either Kansas City or Cincinnati in Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles romp past 49ers 31-7 for NFC title, will face either Kansas City or Cincinnati in Super Bowl. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
