Super Bowl Point Spread Swings Minutes After Chiefs Beat Bengals: Here's What You Need to Know

Super Bowl 57 point spread, betting odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The stock market might have been closed Sunday night but oddsmakers wouldn’t have been able to tell the difference. They posted the opening point spread for Super Bowl 57 minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC championship, and took a lot of action for the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz. in two weeks.
Bulls' Alex Caruso Garnering Trade Interest From Two Suitors

Alex Caruso garnering trade interest from two suitors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alex Caruso is garnering trade interest from other teams, and some are checking in with the Bulls about his status on the trade market, sources told NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. The New York Knicks and...
Over the Cap Projects Lower Than Believed Cap Space for the Bears

Over the Cap projects lower cap space for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the prizes in the Bears' preconceived war chest included over $100 million in cap space to freely use in free agency this offseason. While still projected to have the most cap space in the league, Over the Cap projects the Bears' budget around $92 million for the future.
