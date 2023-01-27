Read full article on original website
5-year-old boy shot in the head Sunday night in LaSalle Park
ST. LOUIS — A 5-year-old boy was shot in the head Sunday night in the LaSalle Park neighborhood, according to police. The boy was in surgery around 9 p.m., police said. His medical status was last reported as critical. Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were...
Gunfire rings out in East St. Louis church Sunday afternoon leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — During a Sunday afternoon church service in East St. Louis, two men opened fire at one another, wounding one another and an innocent bystander. One of the shooters would later die. According to East St. Louis Police Department, the shooters knew each other, and...
'It was tough to watch' | Former & current St. Louis area officers react to Tyre Nichols video release
ST. LOUIS — Just 24 hours ago, the Memphis Police Department released the footage in the Tyre Nichols investigation to the public. Editor's Note: We need to warn you, the images are disturbing and very difficult to watch. Since its release, the video has sparked protests across the country,...
Jury awards St. Louis mother $10M in 2010 shooting death of teen outside night club
ST. LOUIS — An insurance company was ordered Friday to pay $10 million to a mother whose 16-year-old son was shot and killed outside a nightclub in 2010. According to a news release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court, nine of 12 members of a St. Louis jury found that Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's of London, which insured the former Pulse nightclub in north St. Louis, must pay Latronya Adams over the killing of her son, Orlando Willis.
Videos showing beating of Tyre Nichols sparks reactions from St. Louis community, mental health professionals
ST. LOUIS — Everyone will grieve and process the video that captured the gruesome beating that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis differently, including police officers. Sgt. Donnell Walters with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and president of the Ethical Society of Police, told 5...
St. Louisians react to Tyre Nichols videos released by Memphis police
ST. LOUIS — On a chilly Friday night, several dozen people gathered outside St. Louis police headquarters to remember Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man who was beaten by five Memphis police officers earlier this month. "Say his name! Tyre Nichols! Tyre Nichols!” demonstrators shouted. Members from the community...
'It’s a public health crisis': Teenagers committing violent crimes in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — It's an issue community leaders are calling a 'public health crisis.'. Some of the most serious and violent crimes in the past week were committed by teenagers. Over the weekend two more violent acts were added to that list. Robberies, assaults, even carjackings turned deadly. These...
St. Louis man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing girlfriend in 2020
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years in prison for the 2020 killing of his girlfriend in the city's Tower Grove East neighborhood. Circuit Judge Timothy Boyer sentenced 25-year-old Kristopher Burns-Jackson to 12 years for second-degree murder and a consecutive three-year sentence for armed criminal action in the killing of Monay Phillips.
Juvenile driver flees traffic stop, strikes MSHP trooper with stolen Kia
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Driving a stolen Kia, a juvenile struck a MSHP trooper in St. Peters Saturday evening, a MSHP spokesperson confirmed. As the trooper spoke to the driver during a traffic stop in the east bound lanes of I-70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive, the driver took off, striking the trooper.
Officials search for truck in Soulard attempted arson investigation
ST. LOUIS — Investigators were looking for a truck in connection to an attempted arson in Soulard. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, St. Louis Field Office and the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit released photos Friday of a dark red truck and asked the public to locate the vehicle.
At least 20 cars involved in massive pileup on icy interstate Sunday night
ST. LOUIS — Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) confirmed at least two major incidents involving a massive pileup in the St. Louis are were caused by black ice Sunday night. MSHP Cpl. Logan Bolton said of two major accidents including one on Interstate 64 eastbound between DD and N...
Man charged in connection with deadly shooting outside former Jennings church
ST. LOUIS — Months after a fatal shooting outside of a former church in Jennings, a St. Louis man was arrested in connection to the incident. On April 16, police responded to the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue at about 4:45 p.m., where they found a man and a woman who had been shot inside a car that was parked in the street in front of a former church, just north of Interstate 70 between Goodfellow Boulevard and Jennings Station Road.
St. Louis teen still recovering months after he was shot at school and escaped by jumping out a window
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot when a gunman opened fire inside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) back in October. For the first time, student Brian Collins is speaking about the tragedy that claimed the lives of his teacher and classmate. "Planets and stars...
Window broken, but nothing taken at Adriana's on the Hill
ST. LOUIS — A staple of the city's Hill neighborhood was vandalized this week. Someone threw a patio table at the front window of Adriana's, shattering it and breaking the connecting wall. "It was very nasty and you know upsetting for them," loyal customer Janet Sanders told 5 On...
Police create task force to combat 'possible' string of carjackings in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) confirmed that the same group might be responsible for a string of carjackings and attempted carjackings in south St. Louis on Wednesday. During SLMPD’s weekly crime briefing, Captain Joseph Morici told reporters the department formed a task force of...
East St. Louis police chief abruptly retires before facing disciplinary hearing
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The East St. Louis Police Department has new leadership Thursday after the former chief abruptly retired a week ago. Mayor Robert Eastern III provided a statement that read:. "East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III recently announced that Police Chief Kendall Perry has officially...
Bill proposes a return to state control for St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — In the state of Missouri, there's a battle over a bill on who should control the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Senate Bill 78 would put police back under state control. Joe Steiger, business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association, is all for a...
Victim of fire confirmed to be Bob Kramer
ST. LOUIS — The victim of a fire in St. Louis on Jan. 20 was Bob Kramer, the medical examiner's office confirmed Friday. Kramer's family and the community knew this would be the outcome, but were made aware of the medical examiner's findings. The St. Louis Fire Department hasn't...
Homicide detectives investigating separate shootings minutes apart in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to two separate fatal shootings in south St. Louis Tuesday night. The first shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood. Police found a man shot in his chest inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
String of carjackings in south St. Louis 'possibly connected,' public safety director says
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ Public Safety Director Dan Isom said during a press conference on Tuesday that three carjackings in south St. Louis were possibly connected. According to St. Louis police, a young man wearing all black and a black mask forced a woman out of her Toyota Camry with a gun in the Aldi Parking lot at Gravois Plaza just before 5 p.m. Monday. The suspect drove off in the sedan and another vehicle followed.
