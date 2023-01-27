ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WTKR

Esprit Decor Student-Athletes of the Week: First Colonial Swimming

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- When it comes to the local high school swimming scene, First Colonial is creating a dynasty in the pool. The Patriots are coming off a big win at the prestigious Kecoughtan Invitational, which pits area teams against each other regardless of size or class. It's a great measuring point for First Colonial to see where it is at this point in the season.
WTKR

3 Things To Do: Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

With so much to do across the seven cities and beyond, there is no reason to dread the week ahead. News 3 is helping you plan with three fun things you can do!. As we approach Valentine’s Day, the Pearl Bailey Library in Newport News is helping you get a head start on those valentine's cards. From Jan. 30 through Feb. 10, kids of all ages are invited to make handmade valentines cards. They will then go to our local veterans.
WTKR

Review: Cirque du Soleil Corteo at the Scope Arena in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A glorious celebration of life with compelling music, outstanding acrobatics, and family-friendly fun- this defines the Cirque du Soleil Corteo show. The story takes you through the life of an Italian clown named Mauro, which we witness on his deathbed. This funeral is not a sad...
WTKR

Police looking for missing 88-year-old Norfolk man with dementia

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives are asking the public for help in locating a missing Norfolk resident. Authorities say 88-year-old Joseph Gorbea was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 in the 400 block of W. Princess Anne Road. The Norfolk Police Department provided the following description...
WTKR News 3

Dog dies in Chesapeake garage fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A detached garage fire has resulted in the death of a dog, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. The department says the incident occurred in the 900 block of Saint Brides Road W. Firefighters got the call about the fire just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday,...
