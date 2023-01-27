ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Operation Nightingale: 25 charged in fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzXwf_0kSz25ax00

MIAMI — Twenty-five people across several states are accused of selling more than 7,600 fake nursing degrees to students, who then used the fabricated diplomas to take licensing exams in several states, including Florida, New Jersey, New York and Texas, federal prosecutors said.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, the defendants took part in a scam that involved fake diplomas from three South Florida-based nursing schools. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that the scheme also involved transcripts from the nursing schools for people seeking licenses and jobs as registered nurses, practical nurses and vocational nurses.

Prosecutors said the three schools were the Sacred Heart International Institute in Fort Lauderdale, Siena College of Health in Lauderhill and the Palm Beach School of Nursing in West Palm Beach, WPLG-TV reported. All three schools are now closed, according to the television station.

Each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison, the news release stated.

The students paid a total of $114 million for the degrees from three schools between 2016 and 2021, the Miami Herald reported. The students were charged between $10,000 for a licensed practical nurse degree and $17,000 for a registered nurse diploma, according to the newspaper. The candidates received the diplomas without having proper training, court records stated.

Of those students, approximately 2,400 passed their national nursing board licensing exams, according to the newspaper. Many of the candidates were from New York, which has no limit on the number of times a student can take the exam.

Nurses who are certified in New York can practice in Florida, the Herald reported.

“Our healthcare professionals play an important role in our public health system,” U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe said at a news conference Wednesday. “We therefore expect our health-care professionals to be who they claim they are. Specifically, when we talk about a nurse’s education and credentials, ‘shortcut’ is not a word we want to use.”

Many of the students who bought degrees were members of South Florida’s Haitian-American community, the Herald reported. Some of those students had legitimate LPN licenses and wanted to become registered nurses. Other students were recruited from outside Florida to participate in the nursing programs, prosecutors said.

“The nursing candidates had done no work for these diplomas,” Lapointe told reporters, according to WPLG. “This was truly large scale.”

“The alleged selling and purchasing of nursing diplomas and transcripts to willing but unqualified individuals is a crime that potentially endangers the health and safety of patients and insults the honorable profession of nursing,” Special Agent in Charge Omar Pérez Aybar said in a statement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fallriverreporter.com

7 from southeastern Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida arrested in $7.5 million multi-state fraud scheme

BOSTON – Seven individuals, including three from Massachusetts, have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds for themselves and others through the submission of dozens of fraudulent applications to PPP lenders. According to the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 30th, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Armed robberies of mail carriers are on the rise in South Florida. The Letter Carriers’ Union stated over the weekend that armed robberies of mail carriers have occurred in Ft. Pierce, Port St. Lucie, West Palm Beach and Vero Beach recently. There’s concern carriers are targets of an organized ring.
FLORIDA STATE
Broward New Times

Florida to Execute Death Row Prisoner Donald Dillbeck in February

After spending three decades on death row, Florida prisoner Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed next month. On January 23, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for the execution of Dillbeck, 59, who was sentenced to death in 1991 for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. In 1990, Dillbeck stabbed the 44-year-old woman to death in a shopping mall parking lot after escaping from custody days earlier while serving a life sentence in the shooting death of Florida police officer Lynn Hall.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Trump investigations: Georgia prosecutor ups anticipation

ATLANTA — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by a prosecutor, but the warning didn't come from anyone at the Justice Department. It was from a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe. In trying to block the release of a special grand jury's report, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued in court last week that decisions in the case were "imminent" and that the report's publication could jeopardize the rights of "future defendants."
GEORGIA STATE
ormondbeachobserver.com

House eyes changes in construction lawsuits

Florida House members Thursday began moving forward with a proposal that could shorten the time for residents to file lawsuits about construction defects in their homes. Supporters said the bill could help reduce costly litigation and insurance costs for contractors. Rep. John Snyder, a Stuart Republican who is sponsoring the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Survey shows rising food insecurity in Florida

Even middle-income families are facing substantial food insecurity. A poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida this month shows an alarming rate of food insecurity among Floridians of all economic backgrounds. Parents and families living in rural parts of the state have been hit hardest, but according to the research,...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Greg Louganis speaks out on Florida's LGBTQ law before Swimming Hall of Fame reopening

FORT LAUDERDALE — Olympic diving legend Greg Louganis acknowledges a strong relationship with South Florida despite being a Californian. The four-time Olympic gold medalist attended the University of Miami for two years and trained for three years at Mission Bay leading up to the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul. He’s also trained periodically at the famed Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center that houses the International Swimming Hall of Fame.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Wildlife Refuge Mentioned on List of Wonders With Fewer Crowds that Should Be a National Park

America's national parks have become wildly popular, with more than 300 million visitors estimated in 2022. The upside to that kind of traffic is that countless numbers of Americans get to enjoy the wonderful natural attributes of America. The downside is that some parks must put caps on visitors because the parks become too crowded to accommodate everyone who wants to visit on any given day.
FLORIDA STATE
travellens.co

America’s Deadliest Beaches

There are multiple beaches across the US to choose from, and they can be a great day out. With the golden sandy beaches, the hot weather, and the view of the ocean, it can create the perfect spontaneous day to spend quality time with your loved ones. However, amongst those...
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
127K+
Followers
148K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy