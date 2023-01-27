ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

kogt.com

King & Queen of Mardi Gras

Saturday night the VFW in Orange was transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration that would rival anything in New Orleans. It was the kickoff to the 2023 Orange Mardi Gras festivities that will conclude Feb. 9-11 with parades and concerts in downtown Orange. The King and Queen for 2023 were...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Assistance Available for Tornado Victims in Orange County

Orange County Disaster Rebuild is having two events happening in the next two weeks that will assist the families that were impacted by the tornado event. 1) OCDR will be providing in-person iSTAT assistance. With damage assessments ongoing, impacted families are encouraged to report damages sustained to homes and businesses...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

PHOTOS: Dade Phelan sworn in for second term as Speaker of the House

Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, center, stands with his wife Kim, right, as he is sworn in as Speaker of the House by Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, left, during the first day of the 88th Texas Legislative Session in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

Weather Service finds Orange County had two tornadoes Tuesday

The National Weather Service Lake Charles has now determined there were two tornadoes in Orange County on Tuesday and one in Jefferson County. The largest of the three tornadoes, known as the Orange tornado, had a 13.37 mile-long path with a 500-yard width and was rated as an EF2 with an estimated top speed of 120 mph, according to the National Weather Service Lake Charles' Damage Survey.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont police train with virtual simulations

BEAUMONT — Police officers have inherently dangerous jobs. They are often faced with quick decisions -- choices that can be the difference between life or death for police officers in high-stress situations. The Beaumont Police Department is using virtual simulations to help officers prepare for dangerous events. KFDM/Fox 4's...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Electrical fire ignites at waste water treatment facility

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Fire Department responded to a fire at the Waste Water Treatment facility in the 4900 block of Lafin Drive Friday afternoon. According to the fire chief this was an electrical fire caused by an switch gear which provides power to the facility. No injuries have been...
BEAUMONT, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Beaumont, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Allen Academy basketball team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on January 30, 2023, 16:00:00.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

DPS investigating fatal crash in Orange County

Orange County — From Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 10 service road, .20 miles west of Rose City. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Jan. 29, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 2010...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Drug raid leads to arrest of Beaumont man

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Friday, January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM, Beaumont Narcotics Investigators, assisted by Beaumont P.D. SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and Jefferson County S.O. , executed a search warrant in the 700 block of E Lucas. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation concerning narcotics distribution from the residence. Beaumont P.D. SWAT executed the search warrant and the subsequent search of the residence yielded over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, over $4900 in currency, and two handguns (one of which was reported stolen). Adrian Dwayne Elam, a 35 year old Beaumont man, was arrested and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Elam is a convicted felon and was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Recovery continues in Orange after tornadoes and severe weather

ORANGE — Residents around Southeast Texas are still picking up the pieces after tragedy struck with Tuesday's tornadoes. Orange was one of our hardest hit areas. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb traveled out there to speak with residents about their road to recovery.
ORANGE, TX

