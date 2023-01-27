Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Woman created a disturbing Tiktok video a month before she was indicted for love triangle murder of a teenagerJade Talks CrimeJefferson County, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
'No story is a bad story': Southeast Texas authors showcased their work at the Port Arthur Public Library
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Saturday event in Port Arthur gave a group of authors a chance to share their stories. Art comes in many forms and one of the oldest is storytelling. At the Port Arthur Public Library, a group of Southeast Texas authors showcased their work and accomplishments.
Some Other Place executive director makes drastic, temporary life-style change to better help those experiencing homelessness
BEAUMONT, Texas — Chris Robertson, the executive director of Some Other Place, went on an eye-opening mission that involved nothing more than the clothes on his back and a sleeping bag. A reality for the almost 600 people experiencing homelessness in Beaumont is that they walk around the city...
kogt.com
King & Queen of Mardi Gras
Saturday night the VFW in Orange was transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration that would rival anything in New Orleans. It was the kickoff to the 2023 Orange Mardi Gras festivities that will conclude Feb. 9-11 with parades and concerts in downtown Orange. The King and Queen for 2023 were...
fox4beaumont.com
Special Report: What's ahead for Ford Park venue as it marks 20-year milestone
BEAUMONT — The Ford Park entertainment venue in Jefferson County is now 20 years old. Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban performed at the first concert held at the venue in April 2003. However, as Angel San Juan shows us in this special report, the facility has not always been...
12newsnow.com
City of Port Arthur celebrates 125th birthday
Arthur Stilwell founded the city in 1898. Originally, the plan was to ship grain from Port Arthur, but that changed when oil was found at Spindletop.
kogt.com
Assistance Available for Tornado Victims in Orange County
Orange County Disaster Rebuild is having two events happening in the next two weeks that will assist the families that were impacted by the tornado event. 1) OCDR will be providing in-person iSTAT assistance. With damage assessments ongoing, impacted families are encouraged to report damages sustained to homes and businesses...
12newsnow.com
PHOTOS: Dade Phelan sworn in for second term as Speaker of the House
Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, center, stands with his wife Kim, right, as he is sworn in as Speaker of the House by Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, left, during the first day of the 88th Texas Legislative Session in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Houston Chronicle
Weather Service finds Orange County had two tornadoes Tuesday
The National Weather Service Lake Charles has now determined there were two tornadoes in Orange County on Tuesday and one in Jefferson County. The largest of the three tornadoes, known as the Orange tornado, had a 13.37 mile-long path with a 500-yard width and was rated as an EF2 with an estimated top speed of 120 mph, according to the National Weather Service Lake Charles' Damage Survey.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont police train with virtual simulations
BEAUMONT — Police officers have inherently dangerous jobs. They are often faced with quick decisions -- choices that can be the difference between life or death for police officers in high-stress situations. The Beaumont Police Department is using virtual simulations to help officers prepare for dangerous events. KFDM/Fox 4's...
12newsnow.com
Sabine Park Apartment Homes management company submits termination, some residents still without water
ORANGE, Texas — Residents living at the Sabine Park Apartment Homes in Orange have gone 27 days without water after pipes busted at the complex during the arctic cold front that hit Southeast Texas on Christmas Eve. 12News has learned the company that was managing the apartment complex, Trinity...
Family, friends honor lives of young couple who were murdered in 2021 with Saturday balloon release
ORANGE, Texas — Family and friends gathered in Orange Saturday to mourn the loss and honor the lives of a young couple who were taken far too soon. Aaliyah Gradnigo and her boyfriend Thalamus Livings were shot to death in January 2021 at a home in Orange. Gradnigo was 18 when she died and Livings was 23.
Water Outage | Some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a few hours
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for the next few hours. Crews are repairing a water main in the 500 block of 12th Street. The repairs could take up to eight hours. Residents and businesses from Fort Worth Avenue to...
Little Cypress Intermediate School staff, students excited about new book vending machine
ORANGE, Texas — Staff at a Southeast Texas school are excited to have a new vending machine that they believe will promote reading and hard work among the students. Little Cypress Intermediate received a grant from the LCM Education Foundation for a book vending machine. The new addition to...
fox4beaumont.com
Electrical fire ignites at waste water treatment facility
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Fire Department responded to a fire at the Waste Water Treatment facility in the 4900 block of Lafin Drive Friday afternoon. According to the fire chief this was an electrical fire caused by an switch gear which provides power to the facility. No injuries have been...
Beaumont, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Allen Academy basketball team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on January 30, 2023, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Man charged with manslaughter in 2021 death of Carter Osborn speaks publicly for the first time
BEAUMONT, Texas — Carter Osborn was 6 years old when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park. Following the incident, Osborn was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Darrell Brown Jr. is the...
fox4beaumont.com
DPS investigating fatal crash in Orange County
Orange County — From Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 10 service road, .20 miles west of Rose City. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Jan. 29, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 2010...
KFDM-TV
Drug raid leads to arrest of Beaumont man
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Friday, January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM, Beaumont Narcotics Investigators, assisted by Beaumont P.D. SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and Jefferson County S.O. , executed a search warrant in the 700 block of E Lucas. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation concerning narcotics distribution from the residence. Beaumont P.D. SWAT executed the search warrant and the subsequent search of the residence yielded over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, over $4900 in currency, and two handguns (one of which was reported stolen). Adrian Dwayne Elam, a 35 year old Beaumont man, was arrested and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Elam is a convicted felon and was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur police search for two robbers after man robbed in Walgreens parking lot
Police are searching for two robbers who targeted a victim who was in a Walgreens parking lot. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso tells KFDM/Fox 4 that the victim was sitting in a vehicle when robbed Friday night in the Walgreens parking lot at 9 p.m. Chief Duriso says his...
fox4beaumont.com
Recovery continues in Orange after tornadoes and severe weather
ORANGE — Residents around Southeast Texas are still picking up the pieces after tragedy struck with Tuesday's tornadoes. Orange was one of our hardest hit areas. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb traveled out there to speak with residents about their road to recovery.
Comments / 0