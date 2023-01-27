Read full article on original website
Related
tinyhousetalk.com
Writer Living Debt-Free in Her Tiny Home
Alaska wanted to live a beautiful — and free — life. Tiny living took away her biggest expense — housing — allowing her to live debt-free and enjoy the things she really cares about. She was able to purchase her tiny home second-hand back in 2020,...
tinyhousetalk.com
Life in their 372-sq.-ft. Tiny Cottage in the Woods
When rent was about to hike up again, Eric and Gladys wanted to look for a less expensive and more sustainable long-term option. By chance, they landed on the perfect little cottage for sale on Facebook Marketplace that they could put on a wooded patch of land owned by Gladys’ parents.
The Kitchen Color Scheme That Agents Say Home Buyers Are Looking For
In a detailed report published by HomeLight, real estate agents share what color scheme is the most popular among those looking for a home.
California woman shows restaurant receipt where she was charged an extra 5% for "employee health" in viral TikTok video
Whenever you go out to eat, you may want to start taking a closer look at your receipt. You may find that you've been charged a little something extra to go towards restaurant employee health care costs.
Woman Hand Paints Tiled Bathroom Floor Black and it Comes Out Stunning
This is way cheaper than re-tiling.
McDonald’s Customer Accidentally Receives Bag Full of Cash Along With McMuffin: WATCH
A McDonald's customer was shocked when he received a bag full of cash alongside the breakfast McMuffin sandwich he had ordered. In a viral TikTok, Josiah Vargas claims he was handed a bag stuffed with roughly $5,000 cash at the McDonald's drive thru. "I just went to McDonald’s and they...
tinyhousetalk.com
This Tiny House has a Unique Layout with a Loft Kitchen!
Now, we’ve seen tiny homes with living rooms in a half-loft situation, but this is the first time I’ve seen someone put a kitchen on top! There’s a little cave bedroom underneath the kitchen with lots of windows and built-in storage to keep it from being claustrophobic.
This TikToker and Goodwill Employee Thrifted Almost Everything in Her ’90s-Inspired Condo
While some might view ‘90s-inspired decor as dated, others are all about embracing the decade’s neon hues and endless supply of kitsch. Carolyn Becker, a Maryland resident and communication manager at Goodwill, lands in the latter camp, recently sharing photos of her “Saved by the Bell”-inspired condo with Washingtonian.
Terminally ill 5-year-old and family evicted from home after landlord decides to sell their house for $60K over market
A man who has decided to sell a home he inherited 11 years ago is putting a family with a terminally ill toddler in a position that could leave them homeless. He has posted on Reddit about the situation to find out whether or not he is wrong for the choice he’s made.
Before and After: A Plain White Bathroom Gets a Rustic-Meets-Modern Redo with Cozy Cabin Vibes
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dreaming of a rustic, remote getaway? First, check out these 11 cabins and A-frames that’ll have you yearning for hibernation. And if you can’t go full-on bear mode or don’t have the time to escape to the woods at the moment, you can at least take a few design cues from cabins previously posted on Apartment Therapy. There’s knotty wood galore, plaid and flannel in spades, and fireplaces to fantasize about.
Does Your Kitchen Need A Microwave Drawer?
Does every cooking space require this trendy microwave drawer? Or should you stick with the regular over-the-countertop or range alternatives?
Company Built Employees Tiny Houses Instead of Office Cubicles and TikTok Loves It
If you've ever looked inside Pixar Studios' office workspaces, there's a good chance you were gobsmacked by the setup they've got going on there. Sure, there are a lot of benefits of being a part of a production studio that's worth a whopping $7.4 billion, so of course there are going to be some amenities that many other companies aren't affording to their employees.
Homeowners' fury after 'delivery drivers leave new £2,000 leather sofa wedged in staircase'
Luke Ansell bought the king-size Chesterfield sofa-bed in December for his brand new home in Bournemouth, with the item being delivered on January 19.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A “Generic and Soulless” Gray Bathroom Gets a Traditional Redo with Punch
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you think of classic, traditional, and historic homes, a few hallmarks likely spring to mind, such as subway tile backsplashes, textured tin ceilings, and schoolhouse-style lamps. Two other design features that feel synonymous with the style? Toile — popularized during the Colonial era on walls and curtains and pillowcases and still thriving today — or maybe a black and white checkered marble floor with flecks of sparkle or veining throughout.
Rhode Island Lawmaker Hopes to Reduce Number of Self-Checkout Lanes at Stores
A Rhode Island lawmaker is looking to limit the amount of self-checkout lanes at businesses, and I am totally in favor. Here’s why. According to WPRI-12, Rep Megan Cotter will soon introduce legislation that would limit the number of self-checkout lanes to eight per store and require cashiers to be on hand at all times.
The Silly Snow Video The SouthCoast ‘Otter’ Be Watching
We might not be lucky enough to see snow here on the SouthCoast yet this winter, but other parts of Massachusetts have been covered in the fluffy stuff and wildlife is loving it. A nature lover in the Berkshires known on Facebook as CR Wildlife Cams has been setting up...
Custom Camper Van Hides A Huge Bathroom Behind A Faux Forest
Out of necessity, most camper van builds look to maximize space and functionality. Often that means making tradeoffs between workspace, storage, as well as kitchen and bathroom area. Usually, the bathroom is marginalized, but not in this build which includes one of the largest spaces we've ever seen. Designed and...
tinyhousetalk.com
Family of 4 Sells Home To Travel U.S. in a Skoolie
The Miller family left the “normal” American lifestyle, sold their home, bought a bus, and started traveling the country in it with their two young children!. So far, they’ve been loving their simpler life, and enjoy making so many memories together as a family. You can read our Q&A with the family at the end of the photo tour!
moneysavingmom.com
52 Weeks of Organizing: Our Bedroom + Bathroom
I set a goal for 2023 to spend 5 minutes every day decluttering/organizing. I’m sharing 5 minute projects on Instagram each week day, if you’d like to follow along. For those who don’t have Instagram or miss some of my stories, I thought I’d do a recap post here each week with a peek into the organizing/decluttering I did this past week.
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0