Chicago, IL

FOX Sports

Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation,...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Kraken Released: Surprising Seattle in thick of playoff race

SEATTLE (AP) — When Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis strolls into the locker room or goes on the road with the team these days, he sees something that was rare during the franchise's inaugural season: smiles stemming from success on the ice. The All-Star Break has arrived with...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Caps can’t hold early lead as Leafs run away with victory

Nicklas Backstrom’s first goal of the season had the Capitals in control of Sunday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs heading into the first intermission, but the home team took over from there with a four-goal second period to run away with a 5-1 win at Scotiabank Arena.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Florida brings losing streak into game against Boston

Boston Bruins (38-6-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (23-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -164, Panthers +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins after losing three in a row. Florida has a 23-22-6 record overall...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Rielly scores first goal of season, Leafs down Capitals 5-1

TORONTO (AP) — Morgan Rielly scored his first goal of the season for Toronto in the Maple Leafs’ 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Michael Bunting, William Nylander, Pierre Engvall and Zach Aston-Reese provided the rest of the offense for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov made 23 saves in his sixth straight start — and seventh consecutive appearance.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Tkachuk, Forsberg lift Senators past Maple Leafs 6-2

TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs’ first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot,...
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Prospect Jiricek Continues to Exceed Expectations

David Jiricek has gone through a whirlwind of a season so far in 2022-23. It started with hearing his name called sixth overall at the NHL Draft in Montreal. From there, Jiricek has done nothing but exceed every expectation thrown his way. He competed in the Traverse City prospect’s tournament. He was one of the last cuts at Blue Jackets’ training camp before being sent to the AHL. He got called up to play in two NHL games.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Malinin leads U.S. men by 10 on Day 2 of skating nationals

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The new leading man of U.S. figure skating is here, and he's impossible to ignore. That doesn't mean the old guard is going away quietly. Rising star Ilia Malinin scored a personal-best 110.36 in the men's short program to kick off the second day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday, leading second-place veteran Jason Brown by more than 10 points.
FOX Sports

Milwaukee plays Charlotte after Antetokounmpo's 50-point game

Charlotte Hornets (15-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-110 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are 19-13 against Eastern Conference opponents....
CHARLOTTE, NC

