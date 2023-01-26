Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Lebanon mayor announces new chief of police
LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon has a new police chief. Capt. Bret Fisher was promoted to chief during a swearing-in ceremony on Friday afternoon. Fisher has been acting chief since October, when former Chief Todd Breiner retired. Fisher has been with the department for 25 years. Lt. Eric Sims was...
22 Residents Toss Hats into the Ring, Seeking to Join Montgomery County Board of Commissioners
Local Democrats — 22 of them — have submitted their names and résumés in seeking to become the newest member of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Rachel Ravina reported on all the hats in the ring for The Pottstown Mercury. The hopefuls seek the slot...
abc27.com
Lancaster County Chiefs of Police release statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Chiefs of Police have released a statement regarding the camera footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Videos showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Nichols, a Memphis man who died three days after police beat him in a traffic stop on Jan. 7, have been released by Memphis officials.
Former fire chief sentenced in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The former chief of the Strong Volunteer Fire Company in Mount Carmel will spend the next one to four years in state prison. Kevin Mains was sentenced Friday in Northumberland County. He pleaded guilty last October to sexual assault. This comes after police say Mains...
Former Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Brings Law Firm Back to Doylestown Borough
A Bucks County law firm has recently moved their offices back to one of the area’s most historic boroughs. Klein Burdett & Associates recently moved their offices back into Doylestown Borough. Operated by former Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Ellis Klein, the firm continues to offer legal support for cases involving DUI, Criminal Defense, Traffic Ticket Defense, and other general practice matters.
Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video
Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
Chesco Kennel Owner Neglected Dog, Jury Finds
The proprietor of a Chester County pet kennel neglected a dog in her care, resulting in his death, a jury has found. Denise Durfor, owner of Pleasant Pet Resort in East Nottingham Township, was convicted of animal neglect, the Chester County District Attorney's Office announced Friday, Jan. 27. The charges...
Auto dealership shut down in Dauphin County after owners charged with defrauding customers
A used car dealership has been shut down and its owners charged with fraud for making more than $70,000 from fraudulent sales, according to state police. Ilham Driouich, 23, of Enola, and Anas Soubai, 28, of Harrisburg, defrauded $74,750 from 18 different customers by selling unroadworthy vehicles or taking down payments on vehicles the customers never bought, police said.
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
sanatogapost.com
Eleven Local Police Agencies Join in Sobriety Checks
POTTSTOWN PA – Police departments in Pottstown, Douglass (Montgomery), East Coventry, Limerick, Lower Pottsgrove, North Coventry, New Hanover, Royersford, Upper Pottsgrove, Upper Providence, and West Pottsgrove all will participate during the coming week in at least one sobriety checkpoint operation, they announced. All are part of an aggressive impaired...
Police seek man with multiple warrants in Northumberland County
Watsontown, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit are searching for 35-year-old Rick Alan Waugaman, who is wanted on a warrant out of Northumberland County for persons not to possess firearm, firearms not to be carried w/out license, and resisting arrest. According to police, Waugaman also has multiple additional warrants from Watsontown Police Department for fleeing and eluding, as well as PFA violations. Police said Waugaman is known to be in the Milton and Watsontown area operating a green ATV. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.
abc27.com
Lancaster County family charged with dealing drugs, neglecting animals
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Manheim family members have been charged after they were allegedly dealing marijuana and neglecting animals in their home. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, a search warrant was executed on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. at the family’s home on the 100 block of West Colebrook Street in Manheim.
susquehannastyle.com
OAL: Your Local Orthopedic Experts
Recognized as the leading orthopedic experts in the area since 1972, Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster (OAL) is dedicated to offering specialized, compassionate orthopedic care to residents of Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, and the surrounding areas needing to become stronger. From the foot, ankle, knee, and hip to the shoulder, elbow,...
Pa. mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI: police
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer was arrested Thursday evening in Upper Chichester Township on suspicion of DUI after a sergeant with the department confirmed to CBS3 this morning Keffer was observed driving on Route 322 with a flat tire and a broken headlight.Keffer was given field sobriety tests, according to police, at which time an officer determined she was not capable of driving.Investigators say she was taken to the police department where they say she refused a blood test.According to an affidavit of probable cause, police pulled Keffer over after 9 p.m. After exiting her Toyota...
Four Hospitalized Following Shooting At Lancaster Co. McDonald's
Four people were hospitalized and no one has been arrested following a shooting at a McDonald's near a Lancaster County high school, authorities say. The shooting happened after a fight at the Lancaster McDonald's at 525 North Franklin Street near McCaskey High School on Thursday, January, 26 around 9:20 p.m., Lancaster Bureau of police say.
abc27.com
Lebanon County Commission announces Women’s Hall of Fame inductees
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County Commission for Women announced their inductees for their 13th annual Women’s Hall of Fame. The goal of the commons is to honor those women who have quietly used their talents to increase the quality of lives throughout Lebanon County. As...
WGAL
Fire at casket company in York
Fire crews are on the scene at Black Bridge Road in York County. According to York Dispatch, the call came in around 3:50 p.m. at a commercial building in York. Black Bridge road is currently closed while crews work on the fire. There are no reported injuries. Stay tuned as...
wesb.com
Two Fugitives Arrested for Bethlehem Manslaughter
A Bethlehem, Pa woman and a Friendship man were arrested as fugitives in connection with a Bethlehem involuntary manslaughter case Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer and 25-year-old Christian R. Brewster on a fugitive of justice warrant issued out of Pennsylvania after a felony traffic stop in Ellicottville.
abc27.com
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
Customers Slam Lehigh Italian Restaurant Over Lack Of Transparency After Sudden Closure
The lights were off and the doors were locked at A Ca Mia when patrons showed up for their reservations over the weekend, they said. No phone call, no social media post. Nothing to let them know that one of their favorite Northampton County Italian restaurants was closing, they said.
Comments / 0