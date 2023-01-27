ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

2 fires in 3 Shreveport homes displace 6 residents

The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wood-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport's Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Body found in Shreveport identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Firefighters battle flames at two-story home; 5 residents displaced by fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A two-story home in Southern Hills catches on fire, receiving heavy damage before the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) can put out the flames. On Jan 28, at 9:52 p.m., SFD responded to a reported two-story wood-framed house fire on the 9300 block of Belden Drive in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters first got onto the scene they encountered flames and smoke coming from the left side of the house.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SFD Firefighters battle flames at 2 house fires within 2-hour period

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two house fires happen within a two-hour time frame from each other in Shreveport, one in Allendale and one in Southern Hills. On Jan 28, at 9:52 p.m., SFD responded to a reported two-story wood-framed house fire on the 9300 block of Belden Drive in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters first got onto the scene they encountered flames and smoke coming from the left side of the house.
SHREVEPORT, LA
abc17news.com

North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails

KEATCHIE, La. (AP) — About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation Saturday after a train derailed and at least two cars began leaking hazardous products. Louisiana State Police say the Union Pacific Railroad train derailed about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Keatchie, southwest of Shreveport. A preliminary inspection shows 16 cars derailed and at least two are leaking acid-related products. No injuries were reported, but a spokeswoman for the railroad said at least three crew members were taken to a hospital as a precaution. They have since been released. State police say there’s no word on when the evacuation order will be lifted. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.
KEACHI, LA
KSLA

Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man charged in shooting that injured child

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Violent Crime investigators have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that injured a child. Cavisia Goode, 27, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. The shooting happened around 8:14 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Car catches fire after crashing into house in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A car with no occupants caught fire after crashing into a home on the 4700 block of Linwood Avenue in Shreveport around 10 p.m. Thursday night. The Shreveport Fire Department said no one was in the home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Ditch improvement project nearing completion in Bossier Parish

BENTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Police Jury is close to completing a $1.2 million ditch improvement project funded from 2019 bond money. Work on the Bobby Byrd Ditch Improvement Project will correct drainage issues in the area and provide relief after large rain events. Ironically, weather has delayed the project. However, work has reached a stage where it shouldn't be impacted.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Six-year-old girl shot in arm in Shreveport

Shreveport, La. -- A six-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the arm Saturday. Shreveport police investigators say the shooting happened on Hearn Avenue but the victim made her way back to the 2700 block of Park Ridge to get help. It's unclear if the shooting was accidental. KTBS...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Train derailment in Keachi causes road closure, evacuation of part of Keachi

KEACHI, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office(CPSO), a train derailment near Keithville-Keatchie Road has caused a road closure. In the early morning, on Jan. 28, between 3-4 a.m., CPSO posted on Facebook in reference to a train derailment near Keithville-Keatchie Road. The derailment happened late...
KEACHI, LA
KTBS

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? The Cottonwood Manor

SHREVEPORT, La. - Located just 15 minutes from downtown Shreveport in Dixie, Louisiana, this newly renovated wedding venue is a bridal couple’s dream. Touring this 6500 square foot property reveals a number of luxury spaces and amenities. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe checked it out for this week Where in...
DIXIE, LA
KTBS

Carthage man charged in early Sunday shooting

One person was hurt and a Carthage man has been charged with attempt to commit murder after an early Sunday shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said. Nathanael Chardonnay was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday and later released from the Panola County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. Carthage police...
CARTHAGE, TX
KSLA

MISSING: Teen last seen on Borden Lane in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. On Jan. 20, Isiahdrien Harp, 15, was last seen in the 6000 block of Borden Lane. Harp is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a uniform polo shirt and khaki shorts.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Is McDonald’s Getting Rid Of Straws in Shreveport?

Get ready for a strawless experience at a Shreveport area drive thru near you soon. McDonald’s has started testing strawless lids at select restaurant locations across the country, and they could be coming soon to the Shreveport area. The new plastic lids reportedly have a pullback tab to prevent...
