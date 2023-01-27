KEATCHIE, La. (AP) — About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation Saturday after a train derailed and at least two cars began leaking hazardous products. Louisiana State Police say the Union Pacific Railroad train derailed about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Keatchie, southwest of Shreveport. A preliminary inspection shows 16 cars derailed and at least two are leaking acid-related products. No injuries were reported, but a spokeswoman for the railroad said at least three crew members were taken to a hospital as a precaution. They have since been released. State police say there’s no word on when the evacuation order will be lifted. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

KEACHI, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO