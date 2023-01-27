Read full article on original website
2 fires in 3 Shreveport homes displace 6 residents
The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wood-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport's Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.
KSLA
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was found dead Sunday (Jan. 29) evening on an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou in north Shreveport. Police and fire personnel were summoned to the scene near a bridge on North Market Street at 5:46 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Caddo...
KTBS
Body found in Shreveport identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
KSLA
Firefighters battle flames at two-story home; 5 residents displaced by fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A two-story home in Southern Hills catches on fire, receiving heavy damage before the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) can put out the flames. On Jan 28, at 9:52 p.m., SFD responded to a reported two-story wood-framed house fire on the 9300 block of Belden Drive in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters first got onto the scene they encountered flames and smoke coming from the left side of the house.
KSLA
SFD Firefighters battle flames at 2 house fires within 2-hour period
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two house fires happen within a two-hour time frame from each other in Shreveport, one in Allendale and one in Southern Hills. On Jan 28, at 9:52 p.m., SFD responded to a reported two-story wood-framed house fire on the 9300 block of Belden Drive in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters first got onto the scene they encountered flames and smoke coming from the left side of the house.
KTBS
Shreveport's Department of Water and Sewerage opens all 3 spillway gates
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport’s Water and Sewerage Department is monitoring the weekend’s rain event and has been monitoring the Cross Lake water level and the bayous feeding into Cross Lake. Currently, all three spillway gates are open. The eepartment has had several gates open most...
abc17news.com
North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails
KEATCHIE, La. (AP) — About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation Saturday after a train derailed and at least two cars began leaking hazardous products. Louisiana State Police say the Union Pacific Railroad train derailed about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Keatchie, southwest of Shreveport. A preliminary inspection shows 16 cars derailed and at least two are leaking acid-related products. No injuries were reported, but a spokeswoman for the railroad said at least three crew members were taken to a hospital as a precaution. They have since been released. State police say there’s no word on when the evacuation order will be lifted. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.
KSLA
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
KTBS
Shreveport man charged in shooting that injured child
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Violent Crime investigators have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that injured a child. Cavisia Goode, 27, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. The shooting happened around 8:14 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block...
KTBS
Car catches fire after crashing into house in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A car with no occupants caught fire after crashing into a home on the 4700 block of Linwood Avenue in Shreveport around 10 p.m. Thursday night. The Shreveport Fire Department said no one was in the home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.
KTBS
Ditch improvement project nearing completion in Bossier Parish
BENTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Police Jury is close to completing a $1.2 million ditch improvement project funded from 2019 bond money. Work on the Bobby Byrd Ditch Improvement Project will correct drainage issues in the area and provide relief after large rain events. Ironically, weather has delayed the project. However, work has reached a stage where it shouldn't be impacted.
KTBS
Six-year-old girl shot in arm in Shreveport
Shreveport, La. -- A six-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the arm Saturday. Shreveport police investigators say the shooting happened on Hearn Avenue but the victim made her way back to the 2700 block of Park Ridge to get help. It's unclear if the shooting was accidental. KTBS...
KSLA
Train derailment in Keachi causes road closure, evacuation of part of Keachi
KEACHI, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office(CPSO), a train derailment near Keithville-Keatchie Road has caused a road closure. In the early morning, on Jan. 28, between 3-4 a.m., CPSO posted on Facebook in reference to a train derailment near Keithville-Keatchie Road. The derailment happened late...
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? The Cottonwood Manor
SHREVEPORT, La. - Located just 15 minutes from downtown Shreveport in Dixie, Louisiana, this newly renovated wedding venue is a bridal couple’s dream. Touring this 6500 square foot property reveals a number of luxury spaces and amenities. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe checked it out for this week Where in...
KTBS
Carthage man charged in early Sunday shooting
One person was hurt and a Carthage man has been charged with attempt to commit murder after an early Sunday shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said. Nathanael Chardonnay was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday and later released from the Panola County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. Carthage police...
KSLA
MISSING: Teen last seen on Borden Lane in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. On Jan. 20, Isiahdrien Harp, 15, was last seen in the 6000 block of Borden Lane. Harp is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a uniform polo shirt and khaki shorts.
Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers offering reward
A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at large more than three months after his death, and police are asking for the public's help.
magnoliareporter.com
Smith Street murder suspect among three Columbia County jail escapees still at large
Four prisoners, including one murder suspect, escaped Monday morning from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. One of the prisoners, Denickolas Maurice Brown, was captured late Monday morning, Sheriff Leroy Martin said in a statement. The three other escapees -- Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry and Rico Jermaine...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
q973radio.com
Is McDonald’s Getting Rid Of Straws in Shreveport?
Get ready for a strawless experience at a Shreveport area drive thru near you soon. McDonald’s has started testing strawless lids at select restaurant locations across the country, and they could be coming soon to the Shreveport area. The new plastic lids reportedly have a pullback tab to prevent...
