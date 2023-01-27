ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ Is Here: Stream It Now

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

MOA, it’s finally here: TOMORROW X TOGETHER has released its highly anticipated new EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation , on Friday (Jan. 27). The EP is now available to stream on all platforms.

The project features a total of five tracks from the K-pop group: “Sugar Rush Ride,” “Devil by the Window,” “Happy Fools” featuring Coi Leray , “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock)” and “Farewell, Neverland.”  “Sugar Rush Ride” was released as the lead single for the The Name Chapter: Temptation . The lush, nature-themed video for the track arrived alongside the rest of the album on Friday, and featured some of the group’s signature and intricate dance moves.

Related

TOMORROW X TOGETHER to Embark on Act: Sweet Mirage World Tour in 2023

01/27/2023

Temptation marks the sixth EP that TOMORROW X TOGETHER has released. Though fans will have to wait at least a week to see how the new set fares on the Billboard charts, the K-pop group’s previous effort, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 after its arrival in May 2022. Minisode spent a total of 14 weeks on the all-genre albums chart, while the project’s lead single, “Good Boy Gone Bad,” spawned a viral dance challenge on TikTok.

Fans have even more to look forward to now that The Name Chapter: Temptation is out. The group — which consists of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai — will perform a special showcase on Jan. 28 that will likely feature several tracks from the new EP. Come March, the group will hit the road for its Act: Sweet Mirage world tour .

Stream TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s The Name Chapter: Temptation below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, JVKE’s ‘Golden Hour’ Hits Top 10

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, reigning for a second frame a week after it soared in at the summit, as it continues its dominance in both streaming and sales. Related SZA's 'SOS' Spends Seventh Straight Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart 01/30/2023 Meanwhile, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue),” at No. 6 on the Hot 100, becomes the most-heard song on radio, reaching the top of the Radio Songs chart, and JVKE scores his first Hot 100 top 10 as “Golden Hour” rises from No. 11 to No. 10. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S....
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Celebrates Another Week of ‘Flowers’ Atop Hot 100, Thanks Fans for ‘Connecting in Such a Positive Way’

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is spending a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Feb. 4, 2023) after it previously soared in at the summit. To celebrate, the singer took to social media to share some film-style photos of herself dancing and having fun. “Celebrating ‘Flowers’ being #1 around the world again this week,” she captioned the post. “I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful.” Cyrus first announced during her Miley’s New...
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Sam Smith, Rosalía, The Kid LAROI and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Sam Smith continues a hot streak, Rosalía is down for fake love and The Kid LAROI brings things back to basics. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Sam Smith, Gloria Sam Smith has scored several hits over the course of their career, but “Unholy,” his team-up with Kim Petras that became their first No. 1 single, sounded like none of them when...
Billboard

Chlöe’s Sleek New Single ‘Pray It Away’ Is Here

Chlöe Bailey is giving fans the first taste of her upcoming debut solo album with a brand new single, “Pray It Away,” which arrived on Friday (Jan. 27). The song, which details the feelings of a wasted relationship, comes just a day after the 24-year-old singer-songwriter teased the release with a stunning image of herself draped in white and sheer fabric, holding her hands up in prayer.  Meanwhile, Chlöe’s debut album, In Pieces, is set to arrive in March, though an exact date has yet to be shared. While this is the star’s first full solo project, as part of Chloe x Halle, the...
Billboard

Questlove Has High Praise for Lil Yachty’s New Album ‘Let’s Start Here’: ‘I Really, Really Love This Record’

Praise continues to pour in for Lil Yachty after releasing his alternative album Let’s Start Here Jan. 27. Yachty’s creative 180 garnered acclaim from fans and music lovers, most notably from The Roots’ Questlove. Over the weekend, Quest showered Yachty with immense praise, saying he admired the “Poland” rapper’s “creative left turn.” “How should I put it? I really really really really love this @lilyachty record and I love when artists pull off a good departure record (departure albums are when musicians pull a COMPLETE creative left turn —-most times as a career sabotage of feeling doomed to not be able to live up...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Billboard

Jonas Brothers Announce ‘The Album’ at Hollywood Walk of Fame Unveiling: Here’s When It Arrives

A new Jonas Brothers album is officially on the way! The sibling act announced the release date for their new studio set, titled The Album, on Monday (Jan. 30). Related Joe Jonas Teases Jonas Brothers’ New Song 'Wings' From the Studio: 'I Don’t Care, I Just Want You… 01/30/2023 The big announcement came during the ceremony unveiling the JoBros’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate it here today, but we’re looking towards the future and what’s coming next,” Nick Jonas said from the podium in downtown Los Angeles. “So with that,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Billboard

Flume Wins Triple J’s Hottest 100 Countdown With ‘Say Nothing’ Featuring MAY-A

For the second time, Flume has won triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown. The Australian electronic producer came in at No. 1 on the annual countdown with “Say Nothing” featuring MAY-A, one of 57 homegrown entries in the top 100. The Hottest 100 poll is an institution Down Under, one that triple j, a division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), has called the “world’s biggest musical democracy.” Though it no longer coincides with Australia Day, on Jan. 26 — a controversial date in the minds of a growing number of Australians — more than 2.4 million votes were cast for the countdown. Flume (real...
Billboard

Sam Smith, Rosalia, The Kid LAROI & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music of the Week? Vote!

Happy new music Friday! This week’s round up of fresh tunes includes material from Sam Smith, one of 2022’s biggest hitmakers; Rosalía, a formidable force in the Latin pop space; and The Kid LAROI, who previously dominated the Billboard Hot 100 with a global smash. Smith’s highly anticipated album Gloria is led by the sizzling No. 1 single “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras, which served as a window into Smith’s newfound voice. At the core of every track on the record is Smith embracing their newfound freedom, as seen in the sexually liberated anthem “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” and...
Billboard

Madonna Celebrates Her Upcoming Tour With FKA Twigs, Kim Petras, Paris Hilton & More: See the Clip

Madonna‘s upcoming world tour is already poised to be quite the celebration. Now, all she needs are some people to celebrate with. In a new video posted on her Twitter Sunday (Jan. 29), Madonna gets some help commemorating her career-spanning Celebration Tour from a host of special guests. Asking at the video’s start “I really want to know if you guys are excited that I’m going on tour,” the singer cedes the screen to a series of artists — including FKA Twigs, Kim Petras, Paris Hilton, Honey Dijon, Quavo, Ab-Soul, Bob the Drag Queen, Arca, Tokischa, Jozzy, Teezo Touchdown, Evan...
Billboard

R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Gloss Up, Flo Milli, Cordae & More

Happy Monday! Before we get lost in the whirlwind of Grammy Week, we’re here to highlight some of the best new music by emerging R&B/Hip-Hop artists from the past couple of weeks. Rap girlies like Gloss Up, Kari Faux and Flo Milli caught our ears this week along with smooth cuts by JGrrey and Maesu. Don’t forget to spread the wealth with our Spotify playlist, linked below. Freshest Find: Cordae feat. Anderson .Paak, “Two Tens” Overtop a nostalgic hip-hop beat produced by none other than J. Cole and Grammy-winning producer Dem Jointz, Anderson .Paak opens “Two Tens” vivaciously, declaring, “Two friends and...
INDIANA STATE
Billboard

Here’s Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is Teasing ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)‘ in the ’Lavender Haze‘ Music Video

There’s something fishy about Taylor Swift‘s new music video … but Swifties are already on the case. After noticing that koi fish were featured heavily throughout the pop star’s “Lavender Haze” visual, which dropped Friday (Jan. 27), fans were able to tie the random (or maybe, not so random) aquatic animal back to an iconic guitar she used during her 2011 Speak Now tour, a connection they interpreted as a clue that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is on its way. In the new video, Swift at one point reaches into a TV screen and discovers that it’s some sort of portal,...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s Drops Dreamy ‘Lavender Haze’ Video: Watch

Taylor Swift encouraged her fans to “meet me at midnight” on Friday (Jan. 27), when she unveiled the much anticipated music video for her Midnights opening track, “Lavender Haze.” Swifties have been waiting for the “Lavender Haze” music video for months, especially since the “Bejeweled” music video premiered in late October. Swift shared the Cinderella-inspired “Bejeweled” visual just two weeks after dropping the first Midnights music video, which was for the album’s No. 1 lead single, “Anti-Hero.” Swift actually shared a teaser video for all of the album’s music videos during Thursday Night Football, mere hours before Midnights hit streaming services Oct. 21. “Those projects are the Midnights Music Movies, the music videos that I made for this album to sort of explore visually the world of this record,” she said at the time. “I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them … I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them. We worked with some amazing actors.” Watch the “Lavender Haze” music video below. More from BillboardSam Smith Makes a Joyful Noise With New Album 'Gloria': Stream It NowThe Rose Reflect on 'Heal Together' World Tour & Their Own Healing JourneyLil Baby Gets Mistaken for 'Little Babies' in New 'SNL' Promo
Billboard

The Kid LAROI Hopes to Find ‘Love Again’ on New Single: Stream It Now

The Kid LAROI unveiled his newest single “Love Again” on Friday (Jan. 27) via Columbia Records. Related The Kid LAROI Unveils ‘The First Time’ Album Trailer 01/27/2023 On the upbeat track, the rising pop star yearns, “Can we find love again?/ Is this time the end?/ Tell me,” over a loose acoustic guitar line and fuzzed out instrumentation. The accompanying music video finds him wallowing in a darkened bedroom as he reflects on the sunnier days of the relationship at the song’s core. “Love Again” follows the soul-searching “I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was” as the second taste off The Kid Laroi’s...
Billboard

Paramore Scores Its First Alternative Airplay Chart No. 1 With ‘This Is Why’

After more than 15 years of appearing on the Billboard rock radio charts, Paramore is No. 1 for the first time. “This Is Why,” the lead single from the band’s upcoming album, lifts to the top of the Alternative Airplay list dated Feb. 4. Paramore claims its second radio No. 1 overall, following the three-week reign of “Ain’t It Fun” on Adult Pop Airplay in 2014. Paramore first ranked on Alternative Airplay in 2007 with “Misery Business,” which peaked at No. 3 that October. It stood as the band’s top-charting song on the survey for over 15 years until “Why.” In between “Misery” and...
Billboard

Lil Baby Performs ‘California Breeze’ & ‘Forever’ During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut: Watch

Lil Baby made his Saturday Night Live musical guest debut on Jan. 28, performing a pair of tracks from his latest Billboard 200-topping album, It’s Only Me. Following an introduction from host Michael B. Jordan, the Atlanta rapper stepped onto the stage of Studio 8H to deliver “California Breeze” and “Forever,” both of which reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2022. Baby previously made an appearance on SNL while assisting on DJ Khaled’s performance of “You Stay” in 2019. Upon its release in October, Baby’s It’s Only Me album topped the Billboard 200 with all 23 tracks appearing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Taylor Swift Says ‘Lavender Haze’ Video Helped Her Tap Into ‘Sultry Sleepless 70s Fever Dream’ Vibe

Taylor Swift pulled back the curtain on the making of her new video for “Lavender Haze” on Friday morning (Jan. 27), revealing in a tweet that the treatment for the Midnights opening track was the first one she wrote out of the three visuals she’s dropped so far from her latest album. “This one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream. Hope you like it,” she wrote. In a second tweet, Swift shouted out her “incredible” co-star Laith Ashley, the sultry model and trans activist who she said, “I absolutely adored working...
Billboard

P!nk Dances, Floats Over the Ocean and Promises She’s Got You in Dramatic ‘Trustfall’ Video

P!nk dropped the dramatic video for “Trustfall” on Friday morning (Jan. 27), the pulsing title track to her upcoming ninth album. The clip opens with the solitary image of a person crouching on a cliff overlooking the ocean as the singer solemnly intones, “Are you gonna fall? Is someone supposed to catch you? Or do you catch yourself? There will be something worth falling for,” as the action shifts to a chill house party. The Georgia Hudson-directed visual then follows our young protagonist as she burns out into the night on a scooter in what appears to be an emotional state....
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

Makin’ Tracks: Old Dominion’s ‘Memory Lane’ Moves an Old Idea Into New Territory

“Let’s take a trip down memory lane.” Related Makin’ Tracks: Old Dominion Turns Personal Pain Into Public Inspiration on ‘Some People Do… 01/30/2023 Few expressions are more clichéd. Different usages of “memory lane” or “memory’s lane” began showing up in the late 1800s, and the phrase has become a common way to think of nostalgia. Old Dominion’s new single, which Arista Nashville released to country radio via PlayMPE on Jan. 4, puts a fresh coat of paint on that time-worn “Memory Lane” idea. It exists because three band members — lead singer Matthew Ramsey and guitarists Brad Tursi and Trevor Rosen — were open to it when...
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Gorgon City, Mau P & More

This week in dance music: we dug deep on the new app helping choreographers get paid, Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter announced a forthcoming orchestral album, Detroit’s Movement festival announced the phase one lineup for its 2023 show, we spoke with SG Lewis on the occasion of his new album, out today (Jan. 27), and we surveyed a bunch of DJ on how they manage their hard earned cash. And, as you’ve likely already guessed, there is indeed more. Let’s dig in. Gorgon City, “Rumblah” Are you ready for a b-side rumbler? Gorgon City’s latest release “Rumblah” is exactly that to the...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy