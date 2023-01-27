ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

The Kid LAROI Hopes to Find ‘Love Again’ on New Single: Stream It Now

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

The Kid LAROI unveiled his newest single “Love Again” on Friday (Jan. 27) via Columbia Records.

Related

The Kid LAROI Unveils ‘The First Time’ Album Trailer

01/27/2023

On the upbeat track, the rising pop star yearns, “Can we find love again?/ Is this time the end?/ Tell me,” over a loose acoustic guitar line and fuzzed out instrumentation. The accompanying music video finds him wallowing in a darkened bedroom as he reflects on the sunnier days of the relationship at the song’s core.

“Love Again” follows the soul-searching “ I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was ” as the second taste off The Kid Laroi’s forthcoming debut album, The First Time , which is set for release later this year. Previously, he collaborated with Fivio Foreign on their 2022 collab “Paris to Tokyo” and dropped one-off single “Thousand Miles.”

To promote the single, The Kid Laroi is utilizing his ongoing partnership with Epic Games for the track to be featured in his special Fortnite experience “Wild Dreams.” The customized island experience in the game will be available to players for three months starting Friday at 6 p.m. ET and will be the very first time multiple new songs will narrate a Fortnite quest, which includes an excursion through “Laroitown” and offers players the chance to earn XP and attend an in-game concert.

Expectations for the singer’s major-label full-length are certainly sky high, considering he’ll be delivering the album in the wake of two back-to-back No. 1 hits in 2021: “Stay” with Justin Bieber and “Without You” featuring Miley Cyrus.

Stream The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again” below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Joe Jonas Teases Jonas Brothers’ New Song ‘Wings’ From the Studio: ‘I Don’t Care, I Just Want You to Hear It’

He just couldn’t help himself. Joe Jonas leaked a snippet of the Jonas Brothers‘ new song “Wings” on social media on Sunday (Jan. 29). “Guys, we got the mix of our new song ‘Wings’ and, umm, I don’t care, I just want you to hear it. C’mon,” the middle JoBro says before heading inside to the studio where his siblings are taking in the unreleased track. As the trio blast the song, Nick Jonas can be heard crooning, “You are the wings I need to fly away,” before the beat drops and he tosses the mic to Joe, who belts out,...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, JVKE’s ‘Golden Hour’ Hits Top 10

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, reigning for a second frame a week after it soared in at the summit, as it continues its dominance in both streaming and sales. Related SZA's 'SOS' Spends Seventh Straight Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart 01/30/2023 Meanwhile, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue),” at No. 6 on the Hot 100, becomes the most-heard song on radio, reaching the top of the Radio Songs chart, and JVKE scores his first Hot 100 top 10 as “Golden Hour” rises from No. 11 to No. 10. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S....
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Sam Smith, Rosalía, The Kid LAROI and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Sam Smith continues a hot streak, Rosalía is down for fake love and The Kid LAROI brings things back to basics. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Sam Smith, Gloria Sam Smith has scored several hits over the course of their career, but “Unholy,” his team-up with Kim Petras that became their first No. 1 single, sounded like none of them when...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Doubles Down on ‘Flowers’ Record as Most-Streamed Song in a Week on Spotify

Give her all the flowers…again! On Thursday (Jan. 26), Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” became the most streamed song in a week in Spotify history for the second week in a row. Related Why Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers' Doesn’t Need to Credit Bruno Mars 01/27/2023 The streaming giant used Twitter to share the news, writing “It’s official…The record has been broken by @MileyCyrus herself on January 26, making #Flowers the most streamed song in a single week in Spotify history.” While Spotify didn’t share specific numbers, the hit single first achieved the feat in the week of Jan. 19, making it all the more impressive that Cyrus managed to...
Billboard

Lil Yachty Guides Listeners on a Trippy Journey with ‘Let’s Start Here’ Album: Stream It Now

Prepare to take a trip with Lil Yachty on Let’s Start Here, his fifth studio album that dropped on Friday (Jan. 27) via Concrete Records, Motown Records and Quality Control Music. In an interview with Ice Box last year, the rapper revealed he was going in a different direction with the sound of his upcoming studio effort. “My new album is a non-rap album,” he declared. “It’s alternative, it’s sick… It’s like a psychedelic alternative project. It’s different. It’s all live instrumentation.”  Related Lil Yachty Announces New Album 'Let's Start Here’ 01/27/2023 This wouldn’t be Yachty’s first dip into the genre, as he collaborated with Tame Impala on a...
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Billboard

back number Talk New Album ‘Humor,’ Viral Hit ‘Suiheisen’ & More: Interview

J-pop band back number continue to enjoy lasting hits, with their 2016 album Encore still charting in the top 100 of Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums tally. The group’s recent hit song “Suiheisen” (“Horizon”) — created in the wake of the cancellation of the 2020 All Japan High School Sports Championships due to the pandemic — was released in August 2021 and finished at No. 9 on the 2022 year-end Billboard Japan Hot 100, becoming another signature song for the band that already has a long list of familiar hits under its belt. The trio’s latest studio album, Humor, debuted at No....
Billboard

First Stream Latin: New Music From Christian Nodal & Tini, Rosalia and More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below. Christian Nodal & TINI, “Por El Resto De Tu Vida” (Christian Nodal/Sony Music México) On their first collaboration together, Christian Nodal and TINI make a dazzling duet. Leading with beautiful bolero guitar interplay, the mariacheño trailblazer and Argentine pop singer match hearts as their voices collide to make one of the sweetest of love songs of the year so far. What’s most intriguing, however, is Nodal’s continued ability to experiment within the confines of regional Mexican music, and TINI is...
Billboard

Chlöe’s Sleek New Single ‘Pray It Away’ Is Here

Chlöe Bailey is giving fans the first taste of her upcoming debut solo album with a brand new single, “Pray It Away,” which arrived on Friday (Jan. 27). The song, which details the feelings of a wasted relationship, comes just a day after the 24-year-old singer-songwriter teased the release with a stunning image of herself draped in white and sheer fabric, holding her hands up in prayer.  Meanwhile, Chlöe’s debut album, In Pieces, is set to arrive in March, though an exact date has yet to be shared. While this is the star’s first full solo project, as part of Chloe x Halle, the...
Billboard

Flume Wins Triple J’s Hottest 100 Countdown With ‘Say Nothing’ Featuring MAY-A

For the second time, Flume has won triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown. The Australian electronic producer came in at No. 1 on the annual countdown with “Say Nothing” featuring MAY-A, one of 57 homegrown entries in the top 100. The Hottest 100 poll is an institution Down Under, one that triple j, a division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), has called the “world’s biggest musical democracy.” Though it no longer coincides with Australia Day, on Jan. 26 — a controversial date in the minds of a growing number of Australians — more than 2.4 million votes were cast for the countdown. Flume (real...
Billboard

Madonna Celebrates Her Upcoming Tour With FKA Twigs, Kim Petras, Paris Hilton & More: See the Clip

Madonna‘s upcoming world tour is already poised to be quite the celebration. Now, all she needs are some people to celebrate with. In a new video posted on her Twitter Sunday (Jan. 29), Madonna gets some help commemorating her career-spanning Celebration Tour from a host of special guests. Asking at the video’s start “I really want to know if you guys are excited that I’m going on tour,” the singer cedes the screen to a series of artists — including FKA Twigs, Kim Petras, Paris Hilton, Honey Dijon, Quavo, Ab-Soul, Bob the Drag Queen, Arca, Tokischa, Jozzy, Teezo Touchdown, Evan...
Billboard

Here’s Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is Teasing ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)‘ in the ’Lavender Haze‘ Music Video

There’s something fishy about Taylor Swift‘s new music video … but Swifties are already on the case. After noticing that koi fish were featured heavily throughout the pop star’s “Lavender Haze” visual, which dropped Friday (Jan. 27), fans were able to tie the random (or maybe, not so random) aquatic animal back to an iconic guitar she used during her 2011 Speak Now tour, a connection they interpreted as a clue that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is on its way. In the new video, Swift at one point reaches into a TV screen and discovers that it’s some sort of portal,...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s Drops Dreamy ‘Lavender Haze’ Video: Watch

Taylor Swift encouraged her fans to “meet me at midnight” on Friday (Jan. 27), when she unveiled the much anticipated music video for her Midnights opening track, “Lavender Haze.” Swifties have been waiting for the “Lavender Haze” music video for months, especially since the “Bejeweled” music video premiered in late October. Swift shared the Cinderella-inspired “Bejeweled” visual just two weeks after dropping the first Midnights music video, which was for the album’s No. 1 lead single, “Anti-Hero.” Swift actually shared a teaser video for all of the album’s music videos during Thursday Night Football, mere hours before Midnights hit streaming services Oct. 21. “Those projects are the Midnights Music Movies, the music videos that I made for this album to sort of explore visually the world of this record,” she said at the time. “I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them … I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them. We worked with some amazing actors.” Watch the “Lavender Haze” music video below. More from BillboardSam Smith Makes a Joyful Noise With New Album 'Gloria': Stream It NowThe Rose Reflect on 'Heal Together' World Tour & Their Own Healing JourneyLil Baby Gets Mistaken for 'Little Babies' in New 'SNL' Promo
Billboard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ Is Here: Stream It Now

MOA, it’s finally here: TOMORROW X TOGETHER has released its highly anticipated new EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, on Friday (Jan. 27). The EP is now available to stream on all platforms. The project features a total of five tracks from the K-pop group: “Sugar Rush Ride,” “Devil by the Window,” “Happy Fools” featuring Coi Leray, “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock)” and “Farewell, Neverland.”  “Sugar Rush Ride” was released as the lead single for the The Name Chapter: Temptation. The lush, nature-themed video for the track arrived alongside the rest of the album on Friday, and featured some of the...
Billboard

Sam Smith, Rosalia, The Kid LAROI & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music of the Week? Vote!

Happy new music Friday! This week’s round up of fresh tunes includes material from Sam Smith, one of 2022’s biggest hitmakers; Rosalía, a formidable force in the Latin pop space; and The Kid LAROI, who previously dominated the Billboard Hot 100 with a global smash. Smith’s highly anticipated album Gloria is led by the sizzling No. 1 single “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras, which served as a window into Smith’s newfound voice. At the core of every track on the record is Smith embracing their newfound freedom, as seen in the sexually liberated anthem “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” and...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Says ‘Lavender Haze’ Video Helped Her Tap Into ‘Sultry Sleepless 70s Fever Dream’ Vibe

Taylor Swift pulled back the curtain on the making of her new video for “Lavender Haze” on Friday morning (Jan. 27), revealing in a tweet that the treatment for the Midnights opening track was the first one she wrote out of the three visuals she’s dropped so far from her latest album. “This one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream. Hope you like it,” she wrote. In a second tweet, Swift shouted out her “incredible” co-star Laith Ashley, the sultry model and trans activist who she said, “I absolutely adored working...
Billboard

Shakira Posts Cryptic Video After Ex Gerard Pique Goes Public With New Girlfriend

Shakira is seemingly reacting to her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué’s newly debuted relationship on social media. One day after the soccer star revealed his younger girlfriend Clara Chia Marti in an Instagram post, the 45-year-old Colombian superstar shared a video of herself dancing and mouthing the scathing lyrics of her new diss track “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53,” a collaboration with Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap. Related What Shakira Is Really Saying in Her New Song With Bizarrap 01/28/2023 “Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue!” Shakira wrote alongside the split-screen Instagram clip on Thursday (Jan. 26). The caption translates to “Women don’t cry anymore,...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ Video Co-Star Laith Ashley Thanks Her For ‘an Experience I Will Never Forget’

Upon dropping her new “Lavender Haze” music video, Taylor Swift raved about her costar Laith Ashley. And in a couple tweets following the video’s premiere, Ashley is returning the favor by gushing about his experience with the 33-year-old pop star. “Thank you so much @taylorswift13 for allowing me to play a small part in your story,” he tweeted early Friday morning (Jan. 27), 20 minutes after the “Lavender Haze” video premiered. “You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget.” Then, a few hours afterward, the history-making transgender model tweeted: “Still at a loss for words. Trying to...
Billboard

SZA Ousts Taylor Swift From Australia’s Chart Summit

Miley Cyrus extends her reign over Australia’s singles chart with “Flowers” (via Columbia/Sony), as SZA ends Taylor Swift’s long stay at the summit of the national albums survey. On the latest ARIA Chart, published Jan. 27, SZA’s sophomore album SOS (RCA/Sony) rises 2-1, for its first stint in the penthouse. SZA’s good fortune comes at the expense of Swift, whose Midnights (Universal) switches places, down 2-1, ending a streak of six consecutive weeks at the top. The top new entry on the fresh survey belongs to Maneskin, the Italian winners of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, with Rush (Epic/Sony), their third studio...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Goes Country in Hailey Whitters Kellyoke Cover

Country Kelly, oh how we love you. The Thursday (Jan. 26) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show saw the American Idol alumn stepping up to the plate for yet another one of her fan favorite Kellyoke covers, and decided to give a country track a spin. The powerhouse singer went with Hailey Whitters’ “Everything She Ain’t,” and injected the song with her own unique twang. Accompanied by her band Y’all, Clarkson slipped into the sassy track with ease, letting her signature vibrato and runs shine through the track. “The whiskey in your soda, the lime to your Corona/ Shotgun in...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy