The Kid LAROI Hopes to Find ‘Love Again’ on New Single: Stream It Now

The Kid LAROI unveiled his newest single “Love Again” on Friday (Jan. 27) via Columbia Records.

Related

The Kid LAROI Unveils ‘The First Time’ Album Trailer

On the upbeat track, the rising pop star yearns, “Can we find love again?/ Is this time the end?/ Tell me,” over a loose acoustic guitar line and fuzzed out instrumentation. The accompanying music video finds him wallowing in a darkened bedroom as he reflects on the sunnier days of the relationship at the song’s core.

“Love Again” follows the soul-searching “ I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was ” as the second taste off The Kid Laroi’s forthcoming debut album, The First Time , which is set for release later this year. Previously, he collaborated with Fivio Foreign on their 2022 collab “Paris to Tokyo” and dropped one-off single “Thousand Miles.”

To promote the single, The Kid Laroi is utilizing his ongoing partnership with Epic Games for the track to be featured in his special Fortnite experience “Wild Dreams.” The customized island experience in the game will be available to players for three months starting Friday at 6 p.m. ET and will be the very first time multiple new songs will narrate a Fortnite quest, which includes an excursion through “Laroitown” and offers players the chance to earn XP and attend an in-game concert.

Expectations for the singer’s major-label full-length are certainly sky high, considering he’ll be delivering the album in the wake of two back-to-back No. 1 hits in 2021: “Stay” with Justin Bieber and “Without You” featuring Miley Cyrus.

Stream The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again” below.