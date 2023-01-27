ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Yachty Guides Listeners on a Trippy Journey with ‘Let’s Start Here’ Album: Stream It Now

By Heran Mamo
 3 days ago

Prepare to take a trip with Lil Yachty on Let’s Start Here , his fifth studio album that dropped on Friday (Jan. 27) via Concrete Records, Motown Records and Quality Control Music.

In an interview with Ice Box last year, the rapper revealed he was going in a different direction with the sound of his upcoming studio effort. “My new album is a non-rap album,” he declared. “It’s alternative , it’s sick… It’s like a psychedelic alternative project. It’s different. It’s all live instrumentation.”

This wouldn’t be Yachty’s first dip into the genre, as he collaborated with Tame Impala on a 2021 remix of “Breathe Deeper” from The Slow Rush B-Sides & Remixes , which peaked at No. 47 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs .

In the week leading up to the album’s release, he unveiled a nearly two-minute skit titled “Department of Mental Tranquility,” which shows Yachty walking into the video’s namesake and responding to a receptionist’s pestering, miscellaneous questions in a sweltering waiting room replete with erratic people before the performer carefully enters into the white light.

Yachty released his last full-length album, Lil Boat 3 , on May 29, 2020. The 19-track set, which included lead single “Oprah’s Bank Account” featuring DaBaby and Drake , launched at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 .

Stream Let’s Start Here below.

