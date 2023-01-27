ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s Drops Dreamy ‘Lavender Haze’ Video: Watch

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Taylor Swift encouraged her fans to “meet me at midnight” on Friday (Jan. 27), when she unveiled the much anticipated music video for her Midnights opening track, “ Lavender Haze .”

Swifties have been waiting for the “Lavender Haze” music video for months, especially since the “Bejeweled” music video premiered in late October. Swift shared the Cinderella-inspired “ Bejeweled ” visual just two weeks after dropping the first Midnights music video, which was for the album’s No. 1 lead single, “Anti-Hero.”

Swift actually shared a teaser video for all of the album’s music videos during Thursday Night Football , mere hours before Midnights hit streaming services Oct. 21. “Those projects are the Midnights Music Movies, the music videos that I made for this album to sort of explore visually the world of this record,” she said at the time. “I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them … I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them. We worked with some amazing actors.”

Watch the “Lavender Haze” music video below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
People

Taylor Swift Gets Sultry in Purple Pool for 'Lavender Haze' Music Video

"Lavender Haze" is the third single off Taylor Swift's Midnights album Taylor Swift is showing off her sultry side.  The "Anti-Hero" singer, 33, released the video to her latest single "Lavender Haze" Friday, which features daring shots of Swift mouthing the words to the song while appearing topless in a lavender-colored pool. Swift also gets close up with transgender model Laith Ashley in a bedroom and nightclub during the '70s-themed video, while other shots show her crawling through a maze of lavender, dancing in a mist and singing in...
POPSUGAR

Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts

Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
Elle

Kylie Jenner Drops Jaws In A Corset Gown At The Jean Paul Gaultier Show

Kylie Jenner's Fashion Week streak is getting stronger by the day. In her latest Paris appearance, at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show yesterday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wowed in a form-fitting colour-blocked corset gown. The strapless bustier of the show-stopping dress included luminescent baby blue and peachy pink panels. The pastel bodice was a stark contrast to the black skintight skirt, which reached all the way to the floor and featured a mini train.
Billboard

Taylor Swift Says ‘Lavender Haze’ Video Helped Her Tap Into ‘Sultry Sleepless 70s Fever Dream’ Vibe

Taylor Swift pulled back the curtain on the making of her new video for “Lavender Haze” on Friday morning (Jan. 27), revealing in a tweet that the treatment for the Midnights opening track was the first one she wrote out of the three visuals she’s dropped so far from her latest album. “This one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream. Hope you like it,” she wrote. In a second tweet, Swift shouted out her “incredible” co-star Laith Ashley, the sultry model and trans activist who she said, “I absolutely adored working...
Glamour

Goth Bride Megan Fox Just Debuted a Blonde Lob and Blunt Bangs

Megan Fox has abandoned the dark side. Relax, she hasn't stopped drinking Machine Gun Kelly's blood or anything so drastic. She just went blonde. On January 27, Fox shared a couple of new selfies featuring a new shoulder-length, cool-toned blonde chop and fresh blunt bangs. In one photo of the long bob, the actor wore a green tank top, a cozy black cardigan, and a full set of lashes, despite the otherwise casual vibe. Unlike Bella Hadid, who dyed her ultra-thin brows to compliment her new honey-blonde shade, Fox kept her nearly-black brows thick and dark. Take that, Y2K beauty-obsessed heathens!
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Sorta Hopin’ That You‘d Stay’ for This Arctic Monkeys Cover

Kelly Clarkson let out her inner indie rocker on Monday (Jan. 30) to cover Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know?” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Related Kelly Clarkson ‘Finally’ Covers This CeCe Peniston Hit 01/30/2023 “Have you got color in your cheeks?/ Do you ever get that fear that you can’t shift the tide/ That sticks around like something in your teeth?/ Are there some aces up your sleeve?/ Have you no idea that you’re in deep?/ I’ve dreamed about you nearly every night this week/ How many secrets can you keep?” the talk-show host asked over the electric snarl of her backing band’s instrumentation. Released...
Billboard

Sharon Stone Talks ‘SNL’ Performance With Sam Smith: ‘We Have No Judgement of Each Other’

It takes a very intimate, deep level of trust to pull off what Sharon Stone and Sam Smith did on last weekend’s Saturday Night Live. In Smith’s second performance of the night, the legendary Casino star channeled a Hollywood siren from the early silver screen era as she posed elegantly on a couch in a gilded custom gown while Smith and a choir performed the spiritual title track from the singer’s upcoming Gloria album. Related Sam Smith Talks 'Gloria,' Confidence and 'Expressing the Liberation I've Been Feeling' 01/27/2023 Without a word, and hardly even a gesture, Stone’s surprise cameo managed to both upstage...
Billboard

Maneskin Recalls Meeting The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards & Getting His ‘Blessing’

Måneskin is in demand. The Italian rockers, who are fresh off the release of their third studio album, Rush!, revealed during their Thursday (Jan. 26) appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger is a fan, and shared a story about opening up a show for the legendary rock band. The “Beggin'” hitmakers also detailed the hilarious antics that ensued while meeting the “Gimme Shelter” singer and his bandmate Keith Richards for the first time. “Mick Jagger chose you to open for The Rolling Stones in Las Vegas … what was it like when you...
Billboard

Billboard Explains: Grammys Best New Artist Award

The Grammy Awards’ best new artist category, also known as one of the Big Four awards of the night, often has lasting effects on an artists’ career. In fact, eight of the last 10 best new artist winners at the Grammy Awards have gone on to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. But what is the criteria for being nominated for best new artist, and who are some of the past winners in the category? The latest episode of Billboard Explains breaks it down. The best new artist category is almost as old as the Grammys itself. Introduced at...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, JVKE’s ‘Golden Hour’ Hits Top 10

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, reigning for a second frame a week after it soared in at the summit, as it continues its dominance in both streaming and sales. Related SZA's 'SOS' Spends Seventh Straight Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart 01/30/2023 Meanwhile, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue),” at No. 6 on the Hot 100, becomes the most-heard song on radio, reaching the top of the Radio Songs chart, and JVKE scores his first Hot 100 top 10 as “Golden Hour” rises from No. 11 to No. 10. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S....
Billboard

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” remains the biggest song in the world, as it adds a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. As it gains in streams, it notches the biggest worldwide streaming week for a soloist, and the second-greatest week overall, since the Global 200 began in September 2020. Related Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, JVKE's 'Golden Hour' Hits Top 10 01/30/2023 The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world,...
Billboard

SZA Ousts Taylor Swift From Australia’s Chart Summit

Miley Cyrus extends her reign over Australia’s singles chart with “Flowers” (via Columbia/Sony), as SZA ends Taylor Swift’s long stay at the summit of the national albums survey. On the latest ARIA Chart, published Jan. 27, SZA’s sophomore album SOS (RCA/Sony) rises 2-1, for its first stint in the penthouse. SZA’s good fortune comes at the expense of Swift, whose Midnights (Universal) switches places, down 2-1, ending a streak of six consecutive weeks at the top. The top new entry on the fresh survey belongs to Maneskin, the Italian winners of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, with Rush (Epic/Sony), their third studio...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Celebrates Another Week of ‘Flowers’ Atop Hot 100, Thanks Fans for ‘Connecting in Such a Positive Way’

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is spending a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Feb. 4, 2023) after it previously soared in at the summit. To celebrate, the singer took to social media to share some film-style photos of herself dancing and having fun. “Celebrating ‘Flowers’ being #1 around the world again this week,” she captioned the post. “I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful.” Cyrus first announced during her Miley’s New...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ Video Co-Star Laith Ashley Thanks Her For ‘an Experience I Will Never Forget’

Upon dropping her new “Lavender Haze” music video, Taylor Swift raved about her costar Laith Ashley. And in a couple tweets following the video’s premiere, Ashley is returning the favor by gushing about his experience with the 33-year-old pop star. “Thank you so much @taylorswift13 for allowing me to play a small part in your story,” he tweeted early Friday morning (Jan. 27), 20 minutes after the “Lavender Haze” video premiered. “You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget.” Then, a few hours afterward, the history-making transgender model tweeted: “Still at a loss for words. Trying to...
Billboard

The National’s Bryce Dessner Opens Up About Collaborating With Taylor Swift: ‘We’re All Big Fans’

The National is gearing up to release their ninth studio album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein on April 28, and the band’s Bryce Dessner sat down with Hanuman Welch for ALT CTRL Radio on Apple Music 1 this week to discuss the project. Most notably, Taylor Swift is featured on The National’s “The Alcott,” which will be included on the forthcoming album. The National previously worked with Swift on Evermore‘s “Coney Island,” and Bryce’s brother Aaron Dessner frequently collaborates with the 11-time Grammy winner. “We’re all big fans of Taylor, and she’s been really generous with us, inviting us to be...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy