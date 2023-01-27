Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
Related
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
claremont-courier.com
City to host ‘civility workshop’
The City of Claremont’s Committee on Human Relations will host a free and open to the public community building workshop, “Let’s start with civility,” from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, February 4 at the Alexander Hughes Community Center, 1700 Danbury Rd. The purpose of the...
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
NBC Los Angeles
No Valentine's Day Plans Yet? Here Are 10 Affordable Places to Check Out
As Feb.14 approaches, stress levels can get higher. The thought of having to decide on a place, food, outfits and everything else can be overwhelming. To alleviate the stress of where or what to do this Valentine’s Day, here are 10 cute and affordable places to attend with your partner or with friends.
I.E Soul Food Tour: Kountry Folks Restaurant, Riverside
The I.E Soul Food Tour is back for the New Year with new food experiences. Dine with us as we taste offerings from some of the Inland Empire’s best restaurants. As with our previous tour in 2021, we will not only seek out Soul Food but we'll also explore other types of cuisine. We are in search of food that tastes good and feels good to the soul! First stop is Kountry Folks in Riverside.
73-year-old enjoys first-ever music festival in SoCal after godson surprised him with ticket
Adrian Galera bought his 73-year-old godfather a ticket to Countdown in San Bernardino after he expressed his wish to attend his first-ever festival.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
insideuniversal.net
Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen now open at CityWalk Hollywood
Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen has made its grand debut at Universal Studios Hollywood. Following in the footsteps of sister restaurants in Orlando, Florida, and Beijing, China, Universal Studios Hollywood in California expands the dining offerings available at Citywalk coinciding with its 30th anniversary. Toothsome Chocolate Emporium offers...
NBC Los Angeles
The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-up Truck Returns to SoCal
Get ready for supercute treats and merch, SoCal! The Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck is returning to SoCal over the next three weekends. The popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will stop in the following locations over the next three weekends:. Chino Hills: Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 7...
Eater
Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic
Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
Southern California Warehouse Boom Poses Environmental Costs for the Inland Empire
Drive east from downtown Los Angeles, and the scenery thins out. The land grows drier, the hills rougher. The desert encroaches. Beverly Hills and Hollywood are replaced by Pomona, Fontana, Rialto, Redlands. This is the Inland Empire, home to more than 4 million people and perched at the periphery of...
Caught on video: Group wrangles large shark back into ocean in Hermosa Beach
One of the ocean's top predators - a shark - was spotted on shore in Hermosa Beach and it was caught on camera.
San Fernando Valley community can shop for Japanese food at new Mitsuwa location in Northridge
The San Fernando Valley can experience a little taste of Japan at Mitsuwa Marketplace in Northridge.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
mediafeed.org
Why this Instagram famous home sold for nearly double the purchase price
A charming two-bedroom home in Long Beach, Calif. has now reached the end of a three-year revamp and is ready to embark on new adventures alongside its newest residents. The Blanco Bungalow, an Instagram-famous Spanish bungalow that oozes style and comfort — thanks to the relentless work of its former designer owner, Laura Genevieve — has recently sold for $1,010,000.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
Southern California hospital shows how to use a tourniquet to save lives in a shooting
Following the mass shooting that killed 11 people in Monterey Park, a local hospital is hoping to save lives by teaching people how to help those with traumatic injuries. In a demonstration called, “Stop the Bleed,” lessons are taught on how to use a tourniquet to stop life-threatening blood loss. “Every time you hear something […]
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday
A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
Project proposed to add Costco in Crenshaw with 800 units of housing on top
A developer is proposing a mixed-use complex in Crenshaw that will feature a Costco with 800 residential rental units above.
Comments / 0