ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
claremont-courier.com

City to host ‘civility workshop’

The City of Claremont’s Committee on Human Relations will host a free and open to the public community building workshop, “Let’s start with civility,” from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, February 4 at the Alexander Hughes Community Center, 1700 Danbury Rd. The purpose of the...
CLAREMONT, CA
Lashaun Turner

I.E Soul Food Tour: Kountry Folks Restaurant, Riverside

The I.E Soul Food Tour is back for the New Year with new food experiences. Dine with us as we taste offerings from some of the Inland Empire’s best restaurants. As with our previous tour in 2021, we will not only seek out Soul Food but we'll also explore other types of cuisine. We are in search of food that tastes good and feels good to the soul! First stop is Kountry Folks in Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, CA
insideuniversal.net

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen now open at CityWalk Hollywood

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen has made its grand debut at Universal Studios Hollywood. Following in the footsteps of sister restaurants in Orlando, Florida, and Beijing, China, Universal Studios Hollywood in California expands the dining offerings available at Citywalk coinciding with its 30th anniversary. Toothsome Chocolate Emporium offers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-up Truck Returns to SoCal

Get ready for supercute treats and merch, SoCal! The Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck is returning to SoCal over the next three weekends. The popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will stop in the following locations over the next three weekends:. Chino Hills: Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 7...
CHINO HILLS, CA
Eater

Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic

Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
LONG BEACH, CA
mediafeed.org

Why this Instagram famous home sold for nearly double the purchase price

A charming two-bedroom home in Long Beach, Calif. has now reached the end of a three-year revamp and is ready to embark on new adventures alongside its newest residents. The Blanco Bungalow, an Instagram-famous Spanish bungalow that oozes style and comfort — thanks to the relentless work of its former designer owner, Laura Genevieve — has recently sold for $1,010,000.
LONG BEACH, CA
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California Weather Force

FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday

A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy