Teens arrested in string of car thefts, robberies

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two teens after a series of search warrants were executed on Thursday, Jan. 26 in response to a string of car thefts, burglaries, and robberies.

CSPD said the crimes began in December of 2022. Several different CSPD units worked together to identify the suspects and locate the addresses that had been targeted.

Two teens have been taken into custody as a result of these search warrants, and are facing multiple felony counts including Motor Vehicle Theft, Burglary, and Robbery.

CSPD said one of the teen suspects was taken to juvenile detention, and the other was served and released. The arrests come as part of the department’s focus on pattern crimes and “prolific repeat offenders,” CSPD said.

