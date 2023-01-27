Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
bodyslam.net
WWE Have Tentative Creative Plans For Chelsea Green To Play A “Karen” Type Character
WWE may have come up with new plans for Chelsea Green. According to a report by Fightful Select, it was noted that WWE has plans for Chelsea Green to portray a comedic “Karen” type character. We haven’t been told if Chelsea Green is being planned for the Royal...
bodyslam.net
Gunther Blames Himself For Royal Rumble Loss
Gunther has no one else to blame. Gunther was in the final two of the Royal Rumble before getting eliminated by Cody Rhodes. Though he lost, he did set a new record for the longest time in a traditional Royal Rumble match with over seventy minutes as he came into the match at number one and lasted until the end. An impressive feat. After the match, WWE digital caught up with Gunther where he said that every obstacle was put in his way throughout the match but in the end, it was an error that he made that cost him the match and he has no one else to blame but himself. He went on to say that when Imperium gets knocked down, they always get back up because they’re going to continue to represent this sport the way it’s supposed to be. You can check out the full interview below.
bodyslam.net
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed
We now know the match order for tonight’s Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has now revealed the match order for this evening’s Royal Rumble. You can check out the match order below. -Men’s Royal Rumble matchup will open the show. -Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup...
bodyslam.net
Nia Jax Fires Shots At Those Who Ganged Up On Her During Royal Rumble Return
The 36th edition of the WWE Royal Rumble took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio last night. The event featured a total of five matches, with the Women’s Royal Rumble match preceding the main event. Nia Jax made a shocking return as a surprise participant in the Women’s...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
bodyslam.net
Logan Paul Isn’t Mad At Cody Rhodes For Eliminating Him From The Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes would eliminate Logan Paul in the Royal Rumble Match. Following the match, Cody Rhodes joined Logan Paul for an episode of his podcast Impaulsive. Following the podcast episode, Rhodes tweeted a video of him and Paul where he mentioned that he eliminated the social media megastar. To this, Paul replied that he was not mad because Cody came on his show.
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Tells “Cancerous” CM Punk To Stay Away From WWE
Seth Rollins wants CM Punk nowhere near WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins was asked if he would like to see Punk return to WWE. Rollins simply called CM Punk ‘a cancer’ and said he should stay away from WWE.
bodyslam.net
Released WWE Star In Town Ahead Of 2023 Royal Rumble
WWE released a lot of people over the past few years. Lana was released, because she had a huge contract, and the name of “budget cuts” was the reason given for cutting talent. You never know who might show up at the Royal Rumble, and Lana never inked a deal with another company since her departure.
bodyslam.net
Jey Uso Says He’s Out After Dramatic Ending To Royal Rumble Premium Live Event
Sami Zayn made the ultimate choice to land a chair shot in Roman Reigns’ back to save Kevin Owens at the end of The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, and found himself incapacitated at the hands of Reigns’ family. Jey Uso, shocked at Zayn’s betrayal and his trust...
bodyslam.net
Medical Update On Rey Mysterio
During the men’s Royal Rumble match, Rey Mysterio was supposed to enter at number 17. However, after his music hit, he never showed up. Instead, Dominik Mysterio came out as the next entrant wearing Rey Mysterio’s mask. WWE never did an angle showing Rey getting hurt backstage which surprise fans who wondered about the luchador’s whereabouts.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Wins The Pitch Black Match, Uncle Howdy Flies
Bray Wyatt and LA Knight battled in a pitch black match. But, it wasn’t dark at all, in fact, it was like a neon glow match. The center of the ring had a giant glowing Mnt. Dew logo on the mat, the ring ropes were neon, both men had neon gear and Bray had glow paint on his face. The biggest amount of offense for LA was when he put Bray through the announcers table and something broke that shot glow paint everywhere. Bray Wyatt ended up winning fairly quickly. Then, after the match, Bray and Knight fought up to the ramp where Bray choked LA out with a mandible claw. Then, Uncle Howdy appeared from above on top of the stage and hit a spinning splash onto LA and they crashed through the ramp. Then, to make it even weirder, the hole they they fell in caught on fire while Bray posed with the firefly funhouse characters behind him. That was… something.
bodyslam.net
Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Championship At Royal Rumble
Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss at tonights Royal Rumble. The match itself was very short with not much to highlight, but Bianca Belair did pick up the win to retain her title. Following the match, an Uncle Howdy video played and showed images of Fiend Alexa while Alexa Bliss stared on from the ring.
bodyslam.net
Jimmy Uso Makes First Comments Since Sami Zayn Turned On The Bloodline
At The Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn would turn on Roman Reigns, hitting him in the back with a steel chair. Immediately after this, Zayn was utterly decimated by The Bloodline, except for Jey Uso, who left the scene and wanted no part of it. Jimmy Uso recently took to his Instagram stories and finally reacted to Sami Zayn’s betrayal, displaying his shock.
bodyslam.net
2023 WWE Royal Rumble Live Results
Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble show will kick off the road to WrestleMania with 2 Rumble matches. This article will be updated from 8PM EST. Cody Rhodes wins the Men’s Royal Rumble Match last eliminating GUNTHER. Bray Wyatt defeats LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match. Bianca Belair defeats...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark Spoilers – 1/28/23
All Elite Wrestling held its latest set of AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL on January 28th. Matches will air on upcoming episodes of AEW Dark. Full spoilers (courtesy of Wrestling Observer) are below. AEW Dark Spoilers From Orlando, Florida (1/28) Session One. Blake Christian defeated Serpentico...
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Flew Out A Lot Of AEW Talent Out To Jay Briscoes Funeral
Tragedy fell upon the Briscoe family as Jay Briscoe suddenly passed away in Laurel, Delaware, on January 17th, 2023, in a vehicle accident. Jay’s daughters were with him during the crash and are reportedly recovering from the injuries suffered. The Briscoe family has held Jay Briscoe’s funeral today. According...
bodyslam.net
Ricky Starks Accompanied Cody Rhodes To WrestleMania 38 Return
Following the Royal Rumble, photos started circulating on social media that showed Ricky Starks arriving at the arena with Cody Rhodes. While rumors started circulating that Starks might be looking to jump ship, it now seems like that may not be the case. PWInsider has confirmed that Ricky Starks and...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Sees Further Drop In Viewership This Week
The numbers are in for this weeks edition of AEW Rampage. According to Alfred Konuwa, reports that AEW Rampage did not perform very well at all this week, as they brought in 419K viewers. This came after WWE scored over 2.4 million for SmackDown with their Royal Rumble go-home show.
bodyslam.net
Bronson Reed Advances To The Elimination Chamber
The final Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match took place tonight on RAW when Bronson Reed battled Dolph Ziggler. The colossal Bronson Reed has been on a tear since coming back to WWE and has been undefeated since. Tonight was no different. Bronson defeated Ziggler to punch his ticket to Elimination Chamber. But, he has a tough test ahead of him. So far, Austin Theory, the defending United States Champion is in the match alongside Johnny Gargano and Seth Rollins who also qualified tonight. Two more qualifiers will go down in the coming weeks.
Comments / 0