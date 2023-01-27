Gunther has no one else to blame. Gunther was in the final two of the Royal Rumble before getting eliminated by Cody Rhodes. Though he lost, he did set a new record for the longest time in a traditional Royal Rumble match with over seventy minutes as he came into the match at number one and lasted until the end. An impressive feat. After the match, WWE digital caught up with Gunther where he said that every obstacle was put in his way throughout the match but in the end, it was an error that he made that cost him the match and he has no one else to blame but himself. He went on to say that when Imperium gets knocked down, they always get back up because they’re going to continue to represent this sport the way it’s supposed to be. You can check out the full interview below.

2 DAYS AGO