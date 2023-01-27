ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match

After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
bodyslam.net

Gunther Blames Himself For Royal Rumble Loss

Gunther has no one else to blame. Gunther was in the final two of the Royal Rumble before getting eliminated by Cody Rhodes. Though he lost, he did set a new record for the longest time in a traditional Royal Rumble match with over seventy minutes as he came into the match at number one and lasted until the end. An impressive feat. After the match, WWE digital caught up with Gunther where he said that every obstacle was put in his way throughout the match but in the end, it was an error that he made that cost him the match and he has no one else to blame but himself. He went on to say that when Imperium gets knocked down, they always get back up because they’re going to continue to represent this sport the way it’s supposed to be. You can check out the full interview below.
bodyslam.net

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed

We now know the match order for tonight’s Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has now revealed the match order for this evening’s Royal Rumble. You can check out the match order below. -Men’s Royal Rumble matchup will open the show. -Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup...
bodyslam.net

Logan Paul Isn’t Mad At Cody Rhodes For Eliminating Him From The Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes would eliminate Logan Paul in the Royal Rumble Match. Following the match, Cody Rhodes joined Logan Paul for an episode of his podcast Impaulsive. Following the podcast episode, Rhodes tweeted a video of him and Paul where he mentioned that he eliminated the social media megastar. To this, Paul replied that he was not mad because Cody came on his show.
bodyslam.net

Seth Rollins Tells “Cancerous” CM Punk To Stay Away From WWE

Seth Rollins wants CM Punk nowhere near WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins was asked if he would like to see Punk return to WWE. Rollins simply called CM Punk ‘a cancer’ and said he should stay away from WWE.
bodyslam.net

Released WWE Star In Town Ahead Of 2023 Royal Rumble

WWE released a lot of people over the past few years. Lana was released, because she had a huge contract, and the name of “budget cuts” was the reason given for cutting talent. You never know who might show up at the Royal Rumble, and Lana never inked a deal with another company since her departure.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
bodyslam.net

Medical Update On Rey Mysterio

During the men’s Royal Rumble match, Rey Mysterio was supposed to enter at number 17. However, after his music hit, he never showed up. Instead, Dominik Mysterio came out as the next entrant wearing Rey Mysterio’s mask. WWE never did an angle showing Rey getting hurt backstage which surprise fans who wondered about the luchador’s whereabouts.
bodyslam.net

Bray Wyatt Wins The Pitch Black Match, Uncle Howdy Flies

Bray Wyatt and LA Knight battled in a pitch black match. But, it wasn’t dark at all, in fact, it was like a neon glow match. The center of the ring had a giant glowing Mnt. Dew logo on the mat, the ring ropes were neon, both men had neon gear and Bray had glow paint on his face. The biggest amount of offense for LA was when he put Bray through the announcers table and something broke that shot glow paint everywhere. Bray Wyatt ended up winning fairly quickly. Then, after the match, Bray and Knight fought up to the ramp where Bray choked LA out with a mandible claw. Then, Uncle Howdy appeared from above on top of the stage and hit a spinning splash onto LA and they crashed through the ramp. Then, to make it even weirder, the hole they they fell in caught on fire while Bray posed with the firefly funhouse characters behind him. That was… something.
bodyslam.net

Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Championship At Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss at tonights Royal Rumble. The match itself was very short with not much to highlight, but Bianca Belair did pick up the win to retain her title. Following the match, an Uncle Howdy video played and showed images of Fiend Alexa while Alexa Bliss stared on from the ring.
bodyslam.net

Jimmy Uso Makes First Comments Since Sami Zayn Turned On The Bloodline

At The Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn would turn on Roman Reigns, hitting him in the back with a steel chair. Immediately after this, Zayn was utterly decimated by The Bloodline, except for Jey Uso, who left the scene and wanted no part of it. Jimmy Uso recently took to his Instagram stories and finally reacted to Sami Zayn’s betrayal, displaying his shock.
bodyslam.net

2023 WWE Royal Rumble Live Results

Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble show will kick off the road to WrestleMania with 2 Rumble matches. This article will be updated from 8PM EST. Cody Rhodes wins the Men’s Royal Rumble Match last eliminating GUNTHER. Bray Wyatt defeats LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match. Bianca Belair defeats...
bodyslam.net

AEW Dark Spoilers – 1/28/23

All Elite Wrestling held its latest set of AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL on January 28th. Matches will air on upcoming episodes of AEW Dark. Full spoilers (courtesy of Wrestling Observer) are below. AEW Dark Spoilers From Orlando, Florida (1/28) Session One. Blake Christian defeated Serpentico...
ORLANDO, FL
bodyslam.net

Tony Khan Flew Out A Lot Of AEW Talent Out To Jay Briscoes Funeral

Tragedy fell upon the Briscoe family as Jay Briscoe suddenly passed away in Laurel, Delaware, on January 17th, 2023, in a vehicle accident. Jay’s daughters were with him during the crash and are reportedly recovering from the injuries suffered. The Briscoe family has held Jay Briscoe’s funeral today. According...
LAUREL, DE
bodyslam.net

Ricky Starks Accompanied Cody Rhodes To WrestleMania 38 Return

Following the Royal Rumble, photos started circulating on social media that showed Ricky Starks arriving at the arena with Cody Rhodes. While rumors started circulating that Starks might be looking to jump ship, it now seems like that may not be the case. PWInsider has confirmed that Ricky Starks and...
bodyslam.net

AEW Rampage Sees Further Drop In Viewership This Week

The numbers are in for this weeks edition of AEW Rampage. According to Alfred Konuwa, reports that AEW Rampage did not perform very well at all this week, as they brought in 419K viewers. This came after WWE scored over 2.4 million for SmackDown with their Royal Rumble go-home show.
bodyslam.net

Bronson Reed Advances To The Elimination Chamber

The final Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match took place tonight on RAW when Bronson Reed battled Dolph Ziggler. The colossal Bronson Reed has been on a tear since coming back to WWE and has been undefeated since. Tonight was no different. Bronson defeated Ziggler to punch his ticket to Elimination Chamber. But, he has a tough test ahead of him. So far, Austin Theory, the defending United States Champion is in the match alongside Johnny Gargano and Seth Rollins who also qualified tonight. Two more qualifiers will go down in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy