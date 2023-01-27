ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 7

Hazz Matt
3d ago

STOP writing articles about this loose money project. Most of know that this was all political. Politicians and their contractor friends made billions and still making more.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Annalisa Tries: Best dishes at Nami Kaze in Honolulu

Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. Updated: moments ago. |. Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai

Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School. Updated: 2...
HONOLULU, HI
travelawaits.com

7 Tips For Snorkeling In Oahu’s Beautiful Turtle Canyon

I love sea turtles and I love to snorkel. Yet somehow, these two things have never managed to collide with each other. I’ve been on numerous snorkeling trips, resulting in sea turtle sightings for others in the group. But for me? Nope. So when I saw a brochure for...
HONOLULU, HI
BoardingArea

Hotel Review: Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa

“Avoid Waikiki” was the advice I’d gotten. But with few other hotel options on Oahu where I could easily, my hand was forced. After perusing a number of options, I booked the Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa for the majority of a recent trip to Hawaii with my two sons. In this review I tackle how I booked it, my general impressions, and how the various resort amenities, activities, and dining all stack up.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Inside Nami Kaze, modern Hawaii izakaya up for James Beard culinary award

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. HNN visited Nami Kaze, one of the nominees in the Best New Restaurant category and a modern izakaya and sushi bar near Pier 38 in Honolulu, to talk story with chef-owner and Kauai native Jason Peel.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Missing Oahu Woman Found Dead

WAIKELE, Hawaii (KITV4)- Honolulu Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that the body of missing woman, Johnalynn Ilae, was found in the Waikele area. Homicide detectives are on the scene at a Lumiauau Street townhouse complex, .3 miles from where the woman's car was found on Friday.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Wet weekend expected with heavy showers and thunderstorms

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Cool and breezy northeast trade winds will continue over Kauai and Oahu overnight, keeping low clouds and light showers over windward areas. Cloudy and locally wet conditions will persist close to a surface trough near Maui County and the Big Island, with locally heavy rainfall expected overnight. This developing trough will linger […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

31-year-old man critically injured in early-morning Kona traffic collision

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning crash in North Kona left a man in his 30′s critically injured, said Hawaii Island Police. Traffic investigators with the Hawaii Island Police Department said the incident happened on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway, near the Henry Street intersection, around 2 a.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Community jumps in to help after fire hits Oahu home

The blaze was a scary reminder of a fire on the exact same side of the street in June 2022, which killed two people. Luckily, in this fire, no one was hurt. Honolulu Fire crews battle Punchbowl fire | UPDATE. Honolulu Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Pacific Heights...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center announced the restaurant is closing their dining area in less than two weeks. Their last day of sit-down meals will be on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this is just the tip of the iceberg -- as many...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua calls for more accountability of child predators

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent online child sex string led to the arrest of 13 Oahu men, four of whom were active duty military members. Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua founder and president Jessica Munoz joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about support and services for human trafficking survivors and calls for more accountability of child predators.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy