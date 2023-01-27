Bray Wyatt and LA Knight battled in a pitch black match. But, it wasn’t dark at all, in fact, it was like a neon glow match. The center of the ring had a giant glowing Mnt. Dew logo on the mat, the ring ropes were neon, both men had neon gear and Bray had glow paint on his face. The biggest amount of offense for LA was when he put Bray through the announcers table and something broke that shot glow paint everywhere. Bray Wyatt ended up winning fairly quickly. Then, after the match, Bray and Knight fought up to the ramp where Bray choked LA out with a mandible claw. Then, Uncle Howdy appeared from above on top of the stage and hit a spinning splash onto LA and they crashed through the ramp. Then, to make it even weirder, the hole they they fell in caught on fire while Bray posed with the firefly funhouse characters behind him. That was… something.

1 DAY AGO