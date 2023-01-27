Read full article on original website
Jimmy Uso Makes First Comments Since Sami Zayn Turned On The Bloodline
At The Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn would turn on Roman Reigns, hitting him in the back with a steel chair. Immediately after this, Zayn was utterly decimated by The Bloodline, except for Jey Uso, who left the scene and wanted no part of it. Jimmy Uso recently took to his Instagram stories and finally reacted to Sami Zayn’s betrayal, displaying his shock.
Nia Jax Fires Shots At Those Who Ganged Up On Her During Royal Rumble Return
The 36th edition of the WWE Royal Rumble took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio last night. The event featured a total of five matches, with the Women’s Royal Rumble match preceding the main event. Nia Jax made a shocking return as a surprise participant in the Women’s...
Released WWE Star In Town Ahead Of 2023 Royal Rumble
WWE released a lot of people over the past few years. Lana was released, because she had a huge contract, and the name of “budget cuts” was the reason given for cutting talent. You never know who might show up at the Royal Rumble, and Lana never inked a deal with another company since her departure.
WWE Have Tentative Creative Plans For Chelsea Green To Play A “Karen” Type Character
WWE may have come up with new plans for Chelsea Green. According to a report by Fightful Select, it was noted that WWE has plans for Chelsea Green to portray a comedic “Karen” type character. We haven’t been told if Chelsea Green is being planned for the Royal...
Drew McIntyre Is Not Happy With His Royal Rumble Number
Drew is not happy with his luck of the draw for the 2023 Royal Rumble match. Prior to the Royal Rumble match taking place, each WWE Superstar is presented with the opportunity to draw their own entry number. Drew McIntyre drew his number and it doesn’t look good for him.
Jey Uso Says He’s Out After Dramatic Ending To Royal Rumble Premium Live Event
Sami Zayn made the ultimate choice to land a chair shot in Roman Reigns’ back to save Kevin Owens at the end of The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, and found himself incapacitated at the hands of Reigns’ family. Jey Uso, shocked at Zayn’s betrayal and his trust...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed
We now know the match order for tonight’s Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has now revealed the match order for this evening’s Royal Rumble. You can check out the match order below. -Men’s Royal Rumble matchup will open the show. -Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup...
Rey Mysterio Gets His Revenge On Karrion Kross
For weeks and weeks on Smackdown, Scarlett and Karrion Kross have been tormenting Tey Mysterio every chance he gets. From mental games to viciously attacking the legend himself, Rey can’t catch a break. But tonight, they finally stepped face to face, one on one in a match and Rey Mysterio extracted his revenge when he picked up the win via roll-up. But, something tells me this is far from over and Kross will target Rey tomorrow night at the Royal Rumble.
Bray Wyatt Wins The Pitch Black Match, Uncle Howdy Flies
Bray Wyatt and LA Knight battled in a pitch black match. But, it wasn’t dark at all, in fact, it was like a neon glow match. The center of the ring had a giant glowing Mnt. Dew logo on the mat, the ring ropes were neon, both men had neon gear and Bray had glow paint on his face. The biggest amount of offense for LA was when he put Bray through the announcers table and something broke that shot glow paint everywhere. Bray Wyatt ended up winning fairly quickly. Then, after the match, Bray and Knight fought up to the ramp where Bray choked LA out with a mandible claw. Then, Uncle Howdy appeared from above on top of the stage and hit a spinning splash onto LA and they crashed through the ramp. Then, to make it even weirder, the hole they they fell in caught on fire while Bray posed with the firefly funhouse characters behind him. That was… something.
Seth Rollins Tells “Cancerous” CM Punk To Stay Away From WWE
Seth Rollins wants CM Punk nowhere near WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins was asked if he would like to see Punk return to WWE. Rollins simply called CM Punk ‘a cancer’ and said he should stay away from WWE.
Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Championship At Royal Rumble
Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss at tonights Royal Rumble. The match itself was very short with not much to highlight, but Bianca Belair did pick up the win to retain her title. Following the match, an Uncle Howdy video played and showed images of Fiend Alexa while Alexa Bliss stared on from the ring.
Medical Update On Rey Mysterio
During the men’s Royal Rumble match, Rey Mysterio was supposed to enter at number 17. However, after his music hit, he never showed up. Instead, Dominik Mysterio came out as the next entrant wearing Rey Mysterio’s mask. WWE never did an angle showing Rey getting hurt backstage which surprise fans who wondered about the luchador’s whereabouts.
LPW 11: The Blue Event Results – 1/27/23
Love Pro Wrestling held its LPW 11: The Blue Event on January 27th from The Rec Room South Edmonton in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The event aired on Twitch. Full results (courtesy of Zak Ralph) are below. LPW 11: The Blue Event Results (1/27) – Jack Pride introduces his new faction,...
AEW Rampage Sees Further Drop In Viewership This Week
The numbers are in for this weeks edition of AEW Rampage. According to Alfred Konuwa, reports that AEW Rampage did not perform very well at all this week, as they brought in 419K viewers. This came after WWE scored over 2.4 million for SmackDown with their Royal Rumble go-home show.
Tegan Nox Becomes The New UpUpDownDown Champion
Seth Rollins was forced to vacate his UpUpDownDown Championship after being unable to defend the title twice. Because of this, UpUpDownDown held the Winter Formal Rumble. Five competitors battled in a Royal Rumble in WWE 2k23 with the winner being crowned the new UUDD Champion. The competitors were Dakota Kai, Ricochet, Big E, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim. Before this title match took place, Shayna Baszler successfully defended her LeftRightLeftRight Championship against Ashanti Adonis. After Shayna’s win, the main event occurred and Tegan Nox came out on top to become the new UpUpDownDown Champion! Immediately following, Ricochet challenged Tegan to a Championship match right on the spot and the defending champion accepted and beat him to retain. Then, Mia Yim challenged Tegan for a match down the line, so we’ll have to wait and see when that match goes down. No announcement on when has occurred. You can see the full stream below!
Alexander Volkov vs. Alexandr Romanov Set For UFC Vegas 71
Heavyweights will clash at UFC Vegas 71. Alexander Volkov is slated to face rising prospect Alexandr Romanov on at UFC Vegas 71, the UFC announced Thursday. The bout was first reported by Marcel Dorff. A former Bellator and M-1 heavyweight champion, Volkov (35-10 has been a staple of the UFC...
Roman Reigns Addresses The Rock Saying He Isn’t In Shape For A Match
In recent news, it was revealed that The Rock himself has said he is not in shape enough currently to compete at WrestleMania on short notice. While many fans questioned how this is possible, considering how great The Rock looks, Roman Reigns addresses the matter when he was asked about the potential match on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. Roman said at first he thought the same thing as the fans, but in all honesty he understands where he’s coming from because being in shape is different from being in ring shape. Roman then goes on to say that he would drop The Rock if they had a match. You can check it out below.
Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani Set For UFC 286
Jack Shore will be making his Featherweight debut. Officials announced Tuesday that Shore, formerly a bantamweight, is set to fight Makwan Amirkhani in a featherweight bout at the UFC’s upcoming March pay-per-view, which takes place on March 18 in London. The bout was first reported by MMA Mania. Shore...
Bray Wyatt Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Playing It Safe in Wrestling
Bray Wyatt and LA Knight wrestled in the first ever pitch black match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. In the end, Bray Wyatt reigned supreme. While speaking during the post-Royal Rumble press conference, Bray Wyatt explained why he doesn’t play it safe in wrestling and takes more risks instead.
Cody Rhodes Says Nick Khan Has Been An Angel To Him
The American Nightmare returned to WWE in the midst of internal changes, as Vince McMahon has returned to the company. A lot of questions remain, but Cody Rhodes has received great treatment so far. While speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, The American Nightmare revealed that he was embarrassed when he suffered the pectoral muscle injury, adding that both Nick Khan and Bruce Prichard were angels to him.
