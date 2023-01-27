ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methuen, MA

Civil Service Commission Issues Report on Former Methuen Chief Solomon’s Role in Illegal Hiring of Sean Fountain

By Tom Duggan
valleypatriot.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Methuen: DA's Office

Authorities in Methuen are investigating after a man was shot to death over the weekend.Police responded to reports of shots fired near Haverhill Street just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, the Essex County District Attorney's Office reports.Minutes later, police learned about a male gunshot victi…
METHUEN, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Commercial Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a Commercial Breaking and Entering that occurred at about 8:25 AM on Friday January 27, 2023, in the area of 2201 Washington Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office door.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man killed in shooting in Methuen

METHUEN -- A man is dead after a shooting in Methuen early Sunday. Police were called to Haverhill Street around 2 a.m.. A man with a gunshot wound was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. He was treated but later died from his injuries. It's unclear what led up to the shooting; no other information is available at this time. Police have not announced any arrests yet. 
METHUEN, MA
CBS Boston

Protests call for action after college student was shot, killed by Cambridge Police

CAMBRIDGE -- Two rallies were held on Sunday to protest the death of a UMass Boston student. Sayed Faisal was shot and killed by Cambridge Police on January 4.Police said Faisal was holding a large knife when he jumped out a window. They said he then led them on a foot chase before allegedly moving toward officers and lunging at them with the knife, that's when an officer opened fire.People at the rallies said not enough is being done after Faisal's death. "This you know really hits close to home because it could have been me, it could have been any of us, it could have been my brother, it could have been any of my friends," said Suhail Purkar, organizer of the Somerville rally. "We have to put a stop to this violence, we have to change, we have to make changes in our institution," said Molly Fraust-Wylie of Safe Schools Somerville. The officer who shot Faisal is a seven-year veteran of the department. They are on paid administrative leave.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI
advocatenews.net

Staying the Course in Saugus

Selectmen reward Town Manager Scott C. Crabtree with a 2-year contract extension that will keep him in charge of town government through August 2027. Scott C. Crabtree was already Saugus’s longest serving town manager, and his current contract extension wasn’t due to expire until Aug. 24, 2025 – about two years and seven months from now. But selectmen voted unanimously last week (Jan. 19) to give him a two-year extension on top of that, which would keep him in charge of running town government through Aug. 24, 2027.
SAUGUS, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Lancaster voters approve rezoning off Route 70 for warehouses at Saturday special town meeting

LANCASTER — Voters here have not only spoken, but also came out in droves to Saturday’s special town meeting in what is believed by town officials to be record numbers. With 70.95% of the 950 votes cast, residents approved the rezoning of a 1.2 million-square-foot parcel of land off Route 70, where a developer is looking to build warehouses for industrial and biomanufacturing use. ...
LANCASTER, MA
WMUR.com

Hudson woman found guilty on charges related to Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — Court documents show that a Hudson woman was found guilty on four charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Kirstyn Niemela was arrested after prosecutors received tips and reviewed video from the attack, investigators said. The jury found Niemela guilty of four charges, including disorderly...
HUDSON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Saturday shooting death ruled a homicide; Salem man in custody, held without bail on second-degree murder charge

CONCORD, NH – Autopsy results were released Sunday for Timothy Pouliot, 24, who was the victim of a shooting on Old Granite Street in Manchester on January 28, 2023. The autopsy was conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg who determined that the cause of Mr. Pouliot’s death was multiple gunshot wounds, and that the manner of his death was homicide.
MANCHESTER, NH
Dorchester Reporter

After Wu's speech, Walsh defends his time in City Hall

Days after Mayor Michelle Wu used part of her “State of the City” speech to critique the past decade of development in the city, her predecessor appeared to offer a defense of his administration’s time inside City Hall. Appearing before the business-backed New England Council on Friday,...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy