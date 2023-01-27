Civil Service Commission Issues Report on Former Methuen Chief Solomon’s Role in Illegal Hiring of Sean Fountain

Read full article on original website
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond Issues Statement On Death Of Tyre Nichols
Below is a statement from Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond on the death of Tyre Nichols:. On behalf of the employees of the Wilmington Police Department, I would like to address the death of Tyre Nichols. By now, many of you have seen the many videos of the incident. Simply...
manchesterinklink.com
Superior Court decision: Manchester Police supervisor names to be released in racist meme case
CONCORD, NH – The Hillsborough Superior Court on Jan. 26, 2023, issued a decision ordering that the public has a right to the names of two Manchester Police Department supervisors who were part of a group of officers that received from a fellow officer a text message sharing a racist meme picturing George Floyd.
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Methuen: DA's Office
Authorities in Methuen are investigating after a man was shot to death over the weekend.Police responded to reports of shots fired near Haverhill Street just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, the Essex County District Attorney's Office reports.Minutes later, police learned about a male gunshot victi…
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Commercial Breaking and Entering in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a Commercial Breaking and Entering that occurred at about 8:25 AM on Friday January 27, 2023, in the area of 2201 Washington Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office door.
valleypatriot.com
Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque Put on Leave for Intimidating Officers Who Are Cooperating with Investigation
Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque was put on leave today by Mayor Brian DePena and placed Capt. McCarthy in charge of the department while an administrative investigation continues into the way the department is run. Sources tell the Valley Patriot that the Chief was not initially put on leave, but...
Male shot and killed in Methuen early Sunday morning, DA says
METHUEN, Mass. — A male was shot and killed in Methuen early Sunday morning, the district attorney said. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Haverhill Street in Methuen around 2:06 a.m. Sunday, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement. Minutes later,...
Man killed in shooting in Methuen
METHUEN -- A man is dead after a shooting in Methuen early Sunday. Police were called to Haverhill Street around 2 a.m.. A man with a gunshot wound was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. He was treated but later died from his injuries. It's unclear what led up to the shooting; no other information is available at this time. Police have not announced any arrests yet.
Protests call for action after college student was shot, killed by Cambridge Police
CAMBRIDGE -- Two rallies were held on Sunday to protest the death of a UMass Boston student. Sayed Faisal was shot and killed by Cambridge Police on January 4.Police said Faisal was holding a large knife when he jumped out a window. They said he then led them on a foot chase before allegedly moving toward officers and lunging at them with the knife, that's when an officer opened fire.People at the rallies said not enough is being done after Faisal's death. "This you know really hits close to home because it could have been me, it could have been any of us, it could have been my brother, it could have been any of my friends," said Suhail Purkar, organizer of the Somerville rally. "We have to put a stop to this violence, we have to change, we have to make changes in our institution," said Molly Fraust-Wylie of Safe Schools Somerville. The officer who shot Faisal is a seven-year veteran of the department. They are on paid administrative leave.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
State police investigating motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where driver was ejected
Duxbury, Mass — Mass State Police are investigating a motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where the driver was ejected. According Duxbury Fire, crews responded to a serious rollover crash on Route 3 northbound, north of exit 22 around 4:23 a.m. Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle...
advocatenews.net
Staying the Course in Saugus
Selectmen reward Town Manager Scott C. Crabtree with a 2-year contract extension that will keep him in charge of town government through August 2027. Scott C. Crabtree was already Saugus’s longest serving town manager, and his current contract extension wasn’t due to expire until Aug. 24, 2025 – about two years and seven months from now. But selectmen voted unanimously last week (Jan. 19) to give him a two-year extension on top of that, which would keep him in charge of running town government through Aug. 24, 2027.
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
Tufts Daily
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rules
A Somerville homeowner attempting to rent rooms in his house to Tufts students has faced unexpected resistance from the city government on the grounds that his request to house unrelated students is unlawful. The homeowner, who requested that the Daily not identify him by name, has been appealing to the Somerville City Council for months.
Lancaster voters approve rezoning off Route 70 for warehouses at Saturday special town meeting
LANCASTER — Voters here have not only spoken, but also came out in droves to Saturday’s special town meeting in what is believed by town officials to be record numbers. With 70.95% of the 950 votes cast, residents approved the rezoning of a 1.2 million-square-foot parcel of land off Route 70, where a developer is looking to build warehouses for industrial and biomanufacturing use. ...
‘I’m going to come back and kill you’: Boston man’s bail revoked after slew of alleged crimes, DA says
A Boston man who is accused of committing five violent crimes over the course of 18 months had his bail revoked for 60 days after Boston prosecutors successfully petitioned a court to do so, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. “We take into account many factors when proceeding on...
Transit police look to ID person of interest in South Station assault
Authorities asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-222-1050. MBTA Transit Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in relation to a reported assault at South Station at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities cited the report as an assault and battery with a dangerous...
WMUR.com
Hudson woman found guilty on charges related to Capitol attack
WASHINGTON — Court documents show that a Hudson woman was found guilty on four charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Kirstyn Niemela was arrested after prosecutors received tips and reviewed video from the attack, investigators said. The jury found Niemela guilty of four charges, including disorderly...
manchesterinklink.com
Saturday shooting death ruled a homicide; Salem man in custody, held without bail on second-degree murder charge
CONCORD, NH – Autopsy results were released Sunday for Timothy Pouliot, 24, who was the victim of a shooting on Old Granite Street in Manchester on January 28, 2023. The autopsy was conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg who determined that the cause of Mr. Pouliot’s death was multiple gunshot wounds, and that the manner of his death was homicide.
Dorchester Reporter
After Wu's speech, Walsh defends his time in City Hall
Days after Mayor Michelle Wu used part of her “State of the City” speech to critique the past decade of development in the city, her predecessor appeared to offer a defense of his administration’s time inside City Hall. Appearing before the business-backed New England Council on Friday,...
‘That is somebody’s child’: BPD searching for teen’s killer after broad daylight shooting
BOSTON — Boston Police are searching for the gunman who murdered a teenager in broad daylight in Mattapan. It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Babson and Fremont Streets. Neighbors told Boston 25 News that they heard between three and five gunshots and then saw the teenager’s...
