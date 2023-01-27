Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Price Resumes Uptrend as The Bulls Aim The Key $25K Barrier
Bitcoin price started another increase above the $23,000 resistance. BTC is rising and the bulls might aim a test of the $25,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $23,500 resistance zone. The price is trading above $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break...
Litecoin Price Prediction: Bullish Break To $120 Still In Sight
Litecoin price extended its increase above the $90 zone against the US Dollar. LTC is rising and might attempt a fresh rally above the $100 resistance. Litecoin started a fresh increase above the $90 zone against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $90 and the 100 simple...
Does the Crypto Market Have The Strength To Break To The Upside? QCP Capital Weighs In
The conditions of the cryptocurrency market have changed drastically; according to an analysis by QCP Capital, the options market in its current state makes the crypto industry look like a major crisis, such as the shutdown of crypto exchange FTX after filing for bankruptcy, never happened. Trading desk QCP Capital...
Polygon (MATIC) and Fantom (FTM) Are Losing Favor With Investors As They Turn To Snowfall Protocol (SNW) For 1000x Potential Gains!
Yeah, yeah, you heard it right — Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the new kid on the block, and investors are flocking to get a piece of it. It’s obvious why: SNW has the potential for 1000x gains and promises huge returns for early adopters! Polygon (MATIC) and Fantom (FTM) may have been hot choices in the past, but it’s time for something new and exciting…
U.S. Institutions Are Driving Bitcoin Prices, Matrixport Research
Bitcoin prices have been on the rise in the last couple of weeks and the digital asset has been able to return to its November 2022 levels. This has been a much-needed boost for the market during this time, but an unexpected investor group is reportedly driving the price of the cryptocurrency.
Litecoin (LTC) Displays Consolidation – Can We Expect A Reversal Soon?
The Litecoin price has shown considerable recovery ever since it reached its bottom in December 2022. LTC secured almost 50% appreciation in January this year. Currently, however, the altcoin has witnessed a price pullback and is consolidating on its daily chart. Over the last 24 hours, the Litecoin price moved...
Tezos (XTZ) shares its 12th protocol upgrade, Twitch Co-Founder’s Gaming NFT Marketplace Expands to Polygon (MATIC) Network while Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Breaks Record Highs
Cryptocurrencies are experiencing sudden price pumps and drops quite frequently, in the past couple of years. It makes it important for investors to pick their next investment carefully. Today, we will introduce a safe and new cryptocurrency, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and share important details about established crypto assets like Tezos (XTZ) and Polygon (MATIC).
AAVE Seeks Proposal To Clear Itself Of Bad Debt – Can It Overcome These Obstacles?
The lending platform AAVE has been enjoying positive news lately. According to reports, AAVE has passed a governance proposal that would eradicate all bad debt it accumulated when Avraham Eisenberg, orchestrator of the Mango Markets exploit, targeted the platform’s Ethereum V2 liquidity pool back in November 2022. However, the...
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Touches New ATH Following 4.68% Adjustment
The bitcoin mining difficulty has once again clocked a new all-time high. This adjustment is one of the largest positive adjustments so far for the year, and with the new ATH comes a brand new set of implications for the digital asset. Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Reaches New High. On Sunday,...
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) Don’t Offer The Same 1000x Potential As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) According To Market Analysts
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is one of the most beloved projects in the Defi space. It has been subject to much discussion, with many investors believing it could reach 1000x gains from its current price. Analysts have recently come forward to suggest that other popular tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) will not be able to offer the same potential as SNW.
The Meta Masters Guild Presale Generates $1.5 Million So Far With Price Hike of 23% in Next 48 Hours.
Meta Masters Guild (MMG) has successfully raised $1.5 million during its presale phase. Moreover, the platform is moving forward to develop its highly anticipated game, Meta Kart Racers. The fundraising efforts for this project have been impressive, with over $500,000 being raised each week. MMG is nearing the end of...
MATIC Gains Over 20% As Polygon Network Records Biggest Whale Transaction Of 2023
With the crypto market on a tremendous bullish run, several assets, especially altcoins, have been recording massive price gains. MATIC, an ERC-20 token and native cryptocurrency of the Polygon network, has been one of the tokens in the mix of this action, gaining by 49.33% since the beginning of 2023.
Cardano (ADA) Leads Crypto Dip as Market Sheds $27B Overnight, DMM Bitcoin starts handling Polygon (MATIC), Less than 7 days remain to Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) launch
The crypto market took a dramatic dip this week, causing billions of dollars to be lost overnight. The fall in prices also left many investors wondering whether they made the right decision when they invested in specific tokens. But while some cryptocurrencies are down, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is up – providing a more robust and reliable investment opportunity than Cardano (ADA) or Polygon (MATIC). In this article, we’ll explore why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) can help you protect your investments and gain rewards much faster than Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC).
Fantom (FTM) Gains 39% In 7 Days Following Its Integration With Axelar Network
Fantom (FTM) has been one of the best-performing tokens of 2023, pulling off a series of impressive gains in the last few weeks. Following the market crash in late 2022, FTM began the new year trading as low as $0.2007, representing a 94.19% decline from its all-time high value of $3.46.
Crypto-Friendly Bank Silvergate Suspends Dividend Payouts
Silvergate, a California-based crypto bank whose shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is suspending dividend payout to remain highly liquid as the digital currency market tries to pull itself out of the liquidity crisis of 2022. In a press release on January 27, Silvergate, a state-chartered bank...
