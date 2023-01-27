ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyertown, PA

papreplive.com

Perkiomen Valley boys basketball downs Norristown in postseason push

COLLEGEVILLE >> Not too many boys basketball teams in District 1 are in as interesting a position as Perkiomen Valley is. While the Vikings came out strong in non-league play to kick off the season, loss after loss hit within the Pioneer Athletic Conference. Despite that, Perkiomen Valley finds itself ranked No. 9 in the Class 6A field with a chance to host a postseason game or potentially earn a bye.
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Souderton rallies past Pennridge with 4th quarter shutout

EAST ROCKHILL >> Basketball is commonly referred to as a game of runs. But roller coaster was a more fitting description for the Souderton girls team’s contest with host Pennridge Friday night. Eleven straight points to end the first quarter had the Indians up 17-4 only for the advantage...
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

DJ Cerisier sparks Upper Dublin’s comeback win over Wissahickon

LOWER GWYNEDD >> DJ Cerisier may be making his decision on where he will be playing college football in the next few days, but the Upper Dublin guard isn’t finished with basketball quite yet. Cerisier scored or assisted on 14 of the Cardinals final 19 points as they rallied...
AMBLER, PA
capitalsoutsider.com

Premature Teddy Bear Toss Ends Hershey Game, Breaks Record

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears and fans looked to break their own world record Sunday as fans threw stuffed animals onto the ice for charity. As usual, they broke the record again, this time with 67,309 plush items, far more than last year’s 52,341. Typically, the teddy...
HERSHEY, PA
BoxingNews24.com

Taking a Look at Steve Little & Kermit Cintron, Reading, PA’s Two World Champs!

By Ken Hissner: In talking with that well-known and well-respected gym owner, manager, advisor, trainer, cut-man, and former business owner from Reading, Pa, Rich Ormsbee, we discussed his city’s two world champions he was involved with. That being the WBA Super Middleweight champion Steve “Lightning” Little and the IBF...
READING, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken native and wife selected to represent the United States Coast Guard during National Anthem prior to the NFC Championship game

Conshohocken native Sr Chief Petty Officer Terence McNally Jr. and his wife Commander Michelle Johnson McNally were chosen by the USO to represent the United States Coast Guard at the NFC Championship game on January 29th in Philadelphia. The pair will be holding the flag during the National Anthem. Sr. Chief Petty Officer McNally is set to retire on February 3rd.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
abc27.com

Hersheypark removing classic family ride for 2023 season

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A classic family ride that has been at Hersheypark since 1997 is being removed for the upcoming operating season. The Whip, which was located in the Midway America section of the park, is being removed for the 2023 season. Hersheypark confirmed this in a tweet regarding the removal of the ride.
HERSHEY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

OAL: Your Local Orthopedic Experts

Recognized as the leading orthopedic experts in the area since 1972, Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster (OAL) is dedicated to offering specialized, compassionate orthopedic care to residents of Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, and the surrounding areas needing to become stronger. From the foot, ankle, knee, and hip to the shoulder, elbow,...
LANCASTER, PA
Main Line Media News

Candidates apply to fill Montgomery County Commissioners vacancy

NORRISTOWN — Twenty-two people are vying for a seat left vacant by former Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairwoman Val Arkoosh. An application period was announced following the former Democratic chairwoman’s resignation from county politics last month. She was tapped to serve as human services secretary in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s cabinet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals

The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Boyertown Business Acquires Canadian Consulting Firm

BOYERTOWN PA – ClimeCo LLC, a Boyertown company that provides specialized environmental consulting and commodity services to energy-intensive industries, said Wednesday (Jan. 25, 2023) it acquired Canadian company 3GreenTree Ecosystem Service Ltd. to help it provide clients with sustainable nature management assistance. The value of the transaction was not...
BOYERTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Chesco School District Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’

Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware

If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
DELAWARE STATE

