FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
papreplive.com
Perkiomen Valley boys basketball downs Norristown in postseason push
COLLEGEVILLE >> Not too many boys basketball teams in District 1 are in as interesting a position as Perkiomen Valley is. While the Vikings came out strong in non-league play to kick off the season, loss after loss hit within the Pioneer Athletic Conference. Despite that, Perkiomen Valley finds itself ranked No. 9 in the Class 6A field with a chance to host a postseason game or potentially earn a bye.
papreplive.com
Delco Girls Basketball Roundup: Haverford remains undefeated with win over Conestoga
Haverford added another win to the total Saturday, in sight of the regular-season finished line. Caroline Dotsey scored 16 points as the Fords moved to 19-0 with a 36-33 win over Conestoga and earned the 300th career win for head coach Lauren Pellicane. It’s the second narrow win for the...
papreplive.com
Souderton rallies past Pennridge with 4th quarter shutout
EAST ROCKHILL >> Basketball is commonly referred to as a game of runs. But roller coaster was a more fitting description for the Souderton girls team’s contest with host Pennridge Friday night. Eleven straight points to end the first quarter had the Indians up 17-4 only for the advantage...
papreplive.com
Photo gallery: Malvern Prep v. Bethlehem Catholic
papreplive.com
DJ Cerisier sparks Upper Dublin’s comeback win over Wissahickon
LOWER GWYNEDD >> DJ Cerisier may be making his decision on where he will be playing college football in the next few days, but the Upper Dublin guard isn’t finished with basketball quite yet. Cerisier scored or assisted on 14 of the Cardinals final 19 points as they rallied...
capitalsoutsider.com
Premature Teddy Bear Toss Ends Hershey Game, Breaks Record
HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears and fans looked to break their own world record Sunday as fans threw stuffed animals onto the ice for charity. As usual, they broke the record again, this time with 67,309 plush items, far more than last year’s 52,341. Typically, the teddy...
morethanthecurve.com
Plymouth Meeting entrepreneur opening region’s first indoor center dedicated to pickleball
Plymouth Meeting resident Talen Singer and partner Bill Davis are opening a $4 million indoor center dedicated to pickleball in Malvern according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 36,000-square-foot center will offer 16 courts and will be the first of its kind in the Philadelphia region. It is expected to open in May.
Chester County Home to 20 of the Top 100 Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania
Third-graders at Devon Elementary School are studying the Inuit people. Chester County is home to 20 of the Top 100 public elementary schools in Pennsylvania, according to new rankings recently released by Niche.com. To determine the rankings for its list of the 2023 Best Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche.com...
BoxingNews24.com
Taking a Look at Steve Little & Kermit Cintron, Reading, PA’s Two World Champs!
By Ken Hissner: In talking with that well-known and well-respected gym owner, manager, advisor, trainer, cut-man, and former business owner from Reading, Pa, Rich Ormsbee, we discussed his city’s two world champions he was involved with. That being the WBA Super Middleweight champion Steve “Lightning” Little and the IBF...
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken native and wife selected to represent the United States Coast Guard during National Anthem prior to the NFC Championship game
Conshohocken native Sr Chief Petty Officer Terence McNally Jr. and his wife Commander Michelle Johnson McNally were chosen by the USO to represent the United States Coast Guard at the NFC Championship game on January 29th in Philadelphia. The pair will be holding the flag during the National Anthem. Sr. Chief Petty Officer McNally is set to retire on February 3rd.
abc27.com
Hersheypark removing classic family ride for 2023 season
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A classic family ride that has been at Hersheypark since 1997 is being removed for the upcoming operating season. The Whip, which was located in the Midway America section of the park, is being removed for the 2023 season. Hersheypark confirmed this in a tweet regarding the removal of the ride.
‘We All Have Skin in the Game’: Demolition Makes Way for New Six-Story Hotel in West Chester
A 108-room, six-story hotel is coming to West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The Thatcher’s/Rite-Aid building at Gay and Walnut streets is currently being demolished and will be replaced by a boutique Indigo IHG hotel. Mid-Atlantic Dismantlement of Dover will likely complete the razing of...
susquehannastyle.com
OAL: Your Local Orthopedic Experts
Recognized as the leading orthopedic experts in the area since 1972, Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster (OAL) is dedicated to offering specialized, compassionate orthopedic care to residents of Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, and the surrounding areas needing to become stronger. From the foot, ankle, knee, and hip to the shoulder, elbow,...
Main Line Media News
Candidates apply to fill Montgomery County Commissioners vacancy
NORRISTOWN — Twenty-two people are vying for a seat left vacant by former Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairwoman Val Arkoosh. An application period was announced following the former Democratic chairwoman’s resignation from county politics last month. She was tapped to serve as human services secretary in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s cabinet.
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals
The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
sanatogapost.com
Boyertown Business Acquires Canadian Consulting Firm
BOYERTOWN PA – ClimeCo LLC, a Boyertown company that provides specialized environmental consulting and commodity services to energy-intensive industries, said Wednesday (Jan. 25, 2023) it acquired Canadian company 3GreenTree Ecosystem Service Ltd. to help it provide clients with sustainable nature management assistance. The value of the transaction was not...
Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Chesco School District Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’
Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
Thousands attend Celebration of Life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat
"They say legends never die," one mourner said. "He's DJing in heaven right now."
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
