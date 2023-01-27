Read full article on original website
Willits News
Caltrans: Failed culvert at Creekside Cabins not state’s responsibility
A culvert that failed under heavy rains Dec. 30, blocking access to an RV park where more than 50 people live near Willits, is not the responsibility of the state, officials from Mendocino County and the California Department of Transportation reported this week. In a press release answering “Frequently Asked...
The Mendocino Voice
A look at Mendocino County water: Rainfall gives “breathing room,” but only infrastructure, climate solutions can ease drought
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/29/23 — Even while power outages, flooding, and downed trees plagued Mendocino County during the first weeks of 2023, we could take comfort in the fact that on California’s drought-ridden soil, rain is good news. Lake Mendocino hit its highest amount of water storage in more than a decade, and our past month of precipitation is on track with or better than “normal” conditions over the past 30 years.
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
Willits News
Mendocino County history: A Ukiah earthquake, and other news from January 1923
At 1:04 a.m. on Jan. 22, 1923, an earthquake rattled Ukiah, interrupting residents’ sleep and stopping clocks around town, but otherwise doing no damage. The following news stories are reprinted from that week’s edition of the Ukiah Republican Press. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 1923 – Ukiah Republican Press.
Willits News
Bridge removed Friday at Creekside Cabins near Willits; not all residents evacuated
A bridge allowing residents to evacuate from the Creekside Cabins RV park and resort near Willits was removed Friday morning, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. Capt. Greg Van Patten said that residents were given a bit more time Friday morning to leave the facility, which the county has declared a “public health menace,” but that the temporary bridge was removed at about 8:30 a.m. Jan. 27.
mendofever.com
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Will Conduct Full-Length Warning Siren Test on February 6, 2023
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a full-length test of the warning sirens in Middletown, Anderson Springs, Cobb, Loch Lomond, and Kelseyville Riviera (formerly known as the Clear Lake Riviera). The test will last three minutes. In the event of an actual emergency, the warning siren is one way the community may be alerted to danger from wildfire, earthquake, or other hazards.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County’s cannabis history: new museum series starts Feb. 11
WILLITS, 1/30/23 — Mendocino County’s multi-generational cannabis industry has a rich history, ranging from covert hillside grows through various stages of legalization, with many of the stories and artifacts still being collected and shared as the landscape evolves. From February 11 through March 19, the Mendocino County Museum will be hosting a series of forums and some pieces from the collections, as well as sharing materials from Willits’ Counter Culture Museum and Archives.
Willits News
Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Jan. 30, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Carina Barjas, 41, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. FRAUD: Evan C. Hale, 40, of...
kymkemp.com
Desperation, Tears, and Anger as Residents of Creekside Cabins Faced With Terrible Choices
————————————————— UPDATE:. Some residents at Creekside Cabins who had been given only two days to leave the property after a sinkhole closed their driveway occupied the temporary bridge between the RV park and Highway 101 last night, counter-blocking an excavator that was moving into position to prevent access to the property. Residents of the RV park north of Willits originally had between 8:00 am Wednesday and 5:00 last night to evacuate or face misdemeanors.
mendofever.com
Stolen Firearm, Female Yelling – Ukiah Police Logs 01.26.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Expensive Ticket Contest Winner: Ukiah CHP Clocks Driver at 105 MPH on the Willits Bypass
The Ukiah CHP posted a photo of what they deemed as the “winner of the expensive ticket contest” in a cheeky post on the agency’s Facebook page. The post features a photo of what appears to be a red Mazda sedan pulled to the side of the road, the alleged “winner” of the contest, clocked at 105 mph on the Willits Bypass, which is a 55. 65-mph zone.
Willits News
Beauty for ashes: A message of hope from a Ukiah pastor
Our identical twin sons were born on the anniversary of my father’s tragic and premature death – the two events separated by 19 years. What had been a sad annual remembrance became, and still is, a positive, even joyful date, as we celebrate our sons’ birthday on Nov. 8 each year.
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
The Mendocino Voice
O’Neill: The drumbeat in my soul (column)
This is our farm column from farmer Casey O’Neill. O’Neill is the owner operator of HappyDay Farms north of Laytonville, and a long time advocate for the cannabis community in Mendocino Co; more of his writing can be found here. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to [email protected].
mendofever.com
Country Music Legend Kris Kristofferson Owns a Parcel of Land Next Door to the Contentious Creekside Cabins
Kris Kristofferson is a country musician and actor whose contributions have become canonized in the American songbook. Mendocino County residents have long known he owns land along our rugged coast near the community of Elk. With the eyeballs of the community on the Creekside Cabins after a sinkhole left residents...
