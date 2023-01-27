PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, you can bring your vision to life!The magic happens at "Hack Pittsburgh" in Uptown – which is home to Pittsburgh's first "makerspace!"Alisa Grishman is a board member of the non-profit organization.She said they offer a variety of tools in their wood shop, metal shop, and welding area, and they have 3D printers, a laser cutter, and more. She said people design everything from costumes to furniture to toys. Some even use their creations to make an income.Grishman says she was even able to make a piece for her wheelchair using a 3D printer instead of waiting months for the part and paying a high price.Besides building, Grishman said members also form friendships. She said they call it a "social space with a maker problem."Grishman said members can learn how to use the tools, and they offer classes to the public. They have three in February which are intros to woodworking, welding, and laser cutting!For more information on these classes, prices and memberships go to their website at this link.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO