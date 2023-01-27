Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Time is running out to apply for free and reduced transit fares.Allegheny County has accepted more than 8,000 people into the program.The deadline to apply is Feb. 12.The 12-month pilot program is for people in Allegheny County, ages 18 to 64, who receive benefits through the SNAP program.To apply, click this link.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, you can bring your vision to life!The magic happens at "Hack Pittsburgh" in Uptown – which is home to Pittsburgh's first "makerspace!"Alisa Grishman is a board member of the non-profit organization.She said they offer a variety of tools in their wood shop, metal shop, and welding area, and they have 3D printers, a laser cutter, and more. She said people design everything from costumes to furniture to toys. Some even use their creations to make an income.Grishman says she was even able to make a piece for her wheelchair using a 3D printer instead of waiting months for the part and paying a high price.Besides building, Grishman said members also form friendships. She said they call it a "social space with a maker problem."Grishman said members can learn how to use the tools, and they offer classes to the public. They have three in February which are intros to woodworking, welding, and laser cutting!For more information on these classes, prices and memberships go to their website at this link.
paydayreport.com
2/3rd of Post-Gazette Union Crossed Picket Line or Quit – VA Bus Drivers to Picket French Embassy – French Ski Instructors Strike
Greetings from the Burgh, where the Pittsburgh NewsGuild, which has been on strike since October, held a rally today at the City-County building to celebrate an NLRB ruling against Post-Gazette, which illegally imposed a contract on the union in 2020. 2/3rd of Post-Gazette Union Crossed Picket Line or Quit. Recently,...
wtae.com
The staff at UPMC East in Monroeville battled a different kind of emergency situation over the weekend. A hospital spokesperson told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a patient may have tried to light a cigarette while on oxygen. This happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. Check out other top headlines from...
A vehicle crashed into a building in the 100 block of Chartiers Avenue in McKees Rocks overnight. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. Channel 11 spoke with an eyewitness who said a car was traveling on West Carson Street, turned into a parking lot and was speeding when it crashed into the shopping plaza.
wccsradio.com
A portion of Margaret Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County will close tomorrow for the relocation of overhead utility lines, which are being moved underground as part of the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project. The intersection about six-and-a-half miles west of Elderton is being moved 1,600 feet west and redesigned to a T-style crossroads rather than a four-way.
wtae.com
PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into the front of a business in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood Saturday morning. The crash happened on Brownsville Road. The car took out a garage door at John Varney's Tire and Auto Center, forcing the business to close for the day. Allegheny County 911 says...
wtae.com
PITTSBURGH — Gunshots fired early Sunday morning woke up several people in Pittsburgh's Downtown. Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Sixth Avenue and Smithfield Street around 1 a.m. No one was injured, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Property damage from the gunshots included...
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — At least three people were injured in a late-night car crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge. According to Allegheny County 911, the crash happened just before midnight Saturday. Three people were taken to area hospitals for their injuries, police said. There’s no word on the...
pghcitypaper.com
Millvale has yearned for an accessible grocery store within its heavily residential community. Jen Saffron realized this once she set up the social media accounts for Millvale Market, a small business she and business partner Derek Dumont will open this month. "It's hard to explain the degree to which people...
cranberryeagle.com
Motorists who dislike the congestion on Route 68 in Connoquenessing Township will be hung up even more this construction season, but the end result will be a wider highway with better traffic flow. The state Department of Transportation confirmed that Route 68 between Meridian Road and Stevenson Road will be...
venangoextra.com
Three members of the Army Corps of Engineers addressed a town hall meeting Thursday evening in Cranberry Township regarding mitigation of flooding along two creeks in the township. Project team leader Jen Cristobal and engineers John Sourbeer and Alex Nupp presented computer models they had prepared demonstrating various flood control...
rmusentrymedia.com
Over the weekend there will be some changes in routes many use to get around Pittsburgh. The Armstrong Tunnels will be closing during the morning on Saturday. The tunnel for those traveling inbound will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 9 a.m. The outbound tunnel will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on that day.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after shots fired Downtown early Sunday morning sent bystanders running for cover. KDKA exclusively obtained surveillance video from a local business.It was just after 1 a.m. when police said officers heard multiple shots fired near Sixth Avenue and Smithfield Street. People quickly ducked and hid behind cars, as seen on surveillance video obtained by KDKA from a local business.Matt Appleton was walking home from a bar with some friends, when he heard the pops, and said he wasn't surprised."Becoming too familiar of a sound down here," Appleton said.Thankfully he nor anyone else was...
PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100
PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The Kauffman Grand, a state-of-the-art skyscraper located in the heart of downtown, boasts a unique and exclusive feature that sets it apart from other buildings in the area: an ice hockey rink on its roof.
Pitt News
Vivid swirls of red, orange, purple, yellow and blue paint filled two panels in Benedum Hall this Sunday, forming interlocked infinity symbols that hover over a rainbow background. Painted by members of the Special Needs Assistance Program for Social Engagement, these colors and designs will gradually come together over two...
Westmoreland commissioners this week unanimously approved a $3.6 million plan for the construction of a new homeless shelter. Officials earlier this month outlined a plan, funded by American Rescue Plan through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to build 12-bed shelter that will include private accommodations for temporary residents.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Richland board of supervisors heard from more Chadwick Manor residents regarding levels of noise disturbance created by the FedEx Freight facility in Gibsonia at their Jan. 18 meeting. The complaints follow the decision of the board to extend the FedEx Freight facility’s developer’s agreement from April 14, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023, at the Dec. 21 meeting.
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on I-79 in Washington County. According to a release from the Washington County Coroner’s office, the incident began after a driver got stuck in the median on I-79 near mile marker 40.5 in South Strabane Township at around 4:37 p.m. Sunday.
