Lawyer blasts Arizona Republican lawmakers as 'vindictive' for shielding themselves from open record law

By Misty Severi, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
jonathan hodges
1d ago

It doesn't take a Lawyer to realize what is occurring Here. These are the same Lawmakers who had gerrymander the election since 2010. These are lifer, like inmate they are running the Asylum.

Show_your_sources
1d ago

Yep! Country Club Republicans want to keep the Public’s business a secret. That make theft of our tax dollars soooo much easier.

BillT
1d ago

Yet Arizona keeps voting for these ‘politicians’. I feel sorry for the few normal, law abiding voters left in the state.

