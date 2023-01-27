Lawyer blasts Arizona Republican lawmakers as 'vindictive' for shielding themselves from open record law

Read full article on original website
jonathan hodges
1d ago
It doesn't take a Lawyer to realize what is occurring Here. These are the same Lawmakers who had gerrymander the election since 2010. These are lifer, like inmate they are running the Asylum.
Reply
12
Show_your_sources
1d ago
Yep! Country Club Republicans want to keep the Public’s business a secret. That make theft of our tax dollars soooo much easier.
Reply
16
BillT
1d ago
Yet Arizona keeps voting for these ‘politicians’. I feel sorry for the few normal, law abiding voters left in the state.
Reply(2)
24
Related
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Kari Lake's "bombshell" evidence immediately debunked: "These signatures are from 2020"
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks to the media after voting on November 08, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (John Moore/Getty Images) Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake posted another allegation this week purporting to demonstrate fraud in the 2022 election that saw her lose to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Trump won't be able to terminate the US Constitution but a Republican-led effort to rewrite it continues
Both sides of the long-running debate over a potential Article V Constitutional convention are ready to square off again in 2023.
Republicans who snubbed Gov. Katie Hobbs will quickly become irrelevant
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her first State of the State speech on Monday, only to watch as a handful of Republican legislators walked out or turned their backs. The state of the state Legislature, it seems, is … ...
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
Kari Lake Says If She's Not Made Arizona Governor, America Will 'Turn Into A Venezuela'
"There's a boatload of evidence in our favor," the Republican who lost in November said. There isn't.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Washington Examiner
Republicans' House rule change opens door for Democrats to score political points
The House is allowing open amendments on a bill for the first time in nearly seven years on Thursday, finally giving rank-and-file Republicans more of a chance to mold the end product of legislation that moves through the lower chamber. But the process, a concession Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made to...
Republicans cheer as House passes income tax cut to 4%. Democrats say it ‘harms Kentucky.’
“To those that just joined this House, how special is it that your first vote is one to lower taxes for your fellow citizens,” Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, said.
White House tells House Republicans probing Biden documents that it will cooperate with 'legitimate oversight'
WASHINGTON — The White House Counsel's Office said it is reviewing recent requests from a GOP committee chair related to President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents and signaled it plans to cooperate to an extent. In a letter sent to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and...
Washington Examiner
Kemp orders special election after newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing narcotics
A newly elected Georgia state lawmaker has stepped down from office after being charged with stealing prescription drugs from a retirement complex, triggering a Jan. 31 special election to fill his seat. Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) signed an order over the holiday weekend setting up the special election at the...
Lawyer for Capitol rioter who put his feet on Pelosi’s desk blames “Biden voters” for conviction
Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, holds a piece of mail as he sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after protestors breached the US Capitol in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) An...
Washington Examiner
Arizona Republicans walk out on Katie Hobbs's first State of the State address
Republican lawmakers in Arizona wasted no time letting new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs know how they feel about her Monday as they walked out of Hobbs's first State of the State address. Several of the GOP lawmakers turned their backs on the new governor and walked out as she outlined...
buzzfeednews.com
The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Investigators have been unable to identify the culprit behind the historic leak of last year’s Supreme Court draft opinion overturning abortion rights nationwide, the court’s marshall said Thursday, although the hunt continues. A report from the top US court’s Office of the Marshal released Thursday detailed how they...
Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election
Kari Lake still wants a “redo” of the governor’s race that she lost by more than 17,000 votes, even after Katie Hobbs was sworn in as governor Monday. Lake has called for the Arizona Court of Appeals or the Arizona Supreme Court to throw out the results of the governor’s race and for a new […] The post Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
GOP members brand Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a 'paper tiger' who could 'screw up or fade'
Republicans considering a presidential bid are holding off from making official announcements to see if Ron DeSantis makes a critical misstep, their advisors say.
Republican demands "stronger laws" to stop women from leaving state to get abortions
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., is expressing interest in supporting a piece of legislation that would prohibit women from leaving the state to receive abortion treatment. During a recent appearance on "The Pat Miller Show," Banks floated desire for stricter federal regulations to further restrict...
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Alabama official “caught stuffing ballots” in Democratic primary: prosecutors
An election worker handles vote-by-mail ballots coming out of a sorting machine (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images) On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Albert Turner Jr., the chair of the commission of Perry County, Alabama, has been indicted in an election fraud scheme. Turner, who is also the son...
It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland
The failed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, has spent a lot of time hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s personal Disneyland, and she seems to have fallen completely under the spell of the enraptured proselytes who populate the former president’s conspiracy driven Shangri-la. Lake used to reside in the real world, the...
Comments / 39