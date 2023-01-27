ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Rybakina meets Sabalenka in Australian Open women’s final

By HOWARD FENDRICH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Er5y_0kSyx9dC00
1 of 5

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka figures she’ll feel some jitters when she steps out on court to face Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open women’s final.

Saturday’s contest is, after all, Sabalenka’s first singles title match at a Grand Slam tournament. Rybakina is more familiar with this stage: She won Wimbledon a little more than six months ago.

“That’s OK, to feel little bit nervous. It’s a big tournament, big final,” Sabalenka said. “If you’re going to start trying to do something about that, it’s going to become bigger, you know?”

She is seeded No. 5; Rybakina is No. 22. Sabalenka is a 24-year-old from Belarus; Rybakina is a 23-year-old who was born in Moscow and began representing Kazakhstan in 2018 when that country offered to fund her tennis career.

“For me, this time, I would say it was a bit easier, compared to Wimbledon, when I was playing for the first time (in a major) quarters, semis, final,” said Rybakina, the first woman since Jennifer Capriati in 2001 to beat three past Grand Slam champions during one edition at Melbourne Park.

That run includes victories over three-time Slam winner and Iga Swiatek, 2012-13 Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and 2017 French Open champ Jelena Ostapenko, along with Danielle Collins, the runner-up at Melbourne a year ago.

Tennis

Both Rybakina and Sabalenka are among the most powerful players on tour, using big serves and groundstrokes to overwhelm opponents. It’s a style that evokes the way the Williams sisters went about winning when they began to transform the sport — and rather different from the way the current No. 1, Iga Swiatek, and her predecessor, the retired Ash Barty, went about things.

“As a matchup, I mean, it’s going to be a lot of mistakes, a lot of winners, I’m sure about that, from both sides, because there is going to be a lot of pressure,” said Stefano Vukov, Rybakina’s coach. “I think who serves well tomorrow goes through. That’s my feeling.”

Both finalists are indeed capable of terrific serving, which was not always the case for Sabalenka.

She has won a tournament-high 89% of her service games, holding in 49 of 55, meaning she has been broken an average of just once per match. It’s a significant development for someone who struggled mightily with double-faulting last year, accumulating nearly 400 over the course of the season, including more than 20 in some matches.

But Sabalenka reworked the mechanics on her serve during a five-day session less than a month before the U.S. Open, where she got to the semifinals. Something else Sabalenka has improved that has made her a better player: the way she manages her mindset during a match.

Instead of “screaming after some bad points or some errors” the way she used to, Sabalenka said she now tries to “hold myself, stay calm, just think about the next point. ... Just less negative emotions.”

Rybakina rarely lets so much as the slightest trace of emotion show, even when she clinched the championship at the All England Club.

Both tend to seek to put an end to points with quick strikes from the baseline.

Sabalenka has managed to keep the ledger tilted quite a bit in her favor, accumulating 196 winners (32.7 per match) and 136 unforced errors (22.7 per match). Rybakina’s numbers are more even, averaging 26.3 winners and 24.8 unforced errors.

This will be their fourth head-to-head meeting, and Sabalenka is 3-0 so far, winning each in three sets, although they haven’t played each other since Wimbledon in 2021.

Since then, Sabalenka’s coach, Anton Dubrov observed, “Aryna lost (her) serve. Then she found the serve. Meanwhile, Rybakina won a Slam. They both kind of came here from different directions. So I would say ... all previous matches don’t matter at all. It’s going to be something really new.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
tennisuptodate.com

"Not a good pattern for life": Shriver believes Rybakina shouldn't accept disrespect from coach Vukov

Elena Rybakina's coach caught the spotlight the other day for the way he behaved during her semi-final match against Azarenka and many are not a fan. Stefano Vukov has been the coach of Rybakina for a while and he has a rather aggressive style of coaching. It was first noted by Eurosport analyst Laura Robson who said that he looks very unhappy most of the time when she plays. There is a fair bit of shouting and loud commenting in between points which many fans find rather disrupting as well.
The Guardian

Aryna Sabalenka beats Elena Rybakina in three sets to win Australian Open title

Throughout the supreme winning run she has compiled to start this season, Aryna Sabalenka continually stressed that her mentality has shifted. She is more composed now, willing to work for her opportunities instead of swinging thoughtlessly for the fences. Down a set to the Wimbledon champion in her first grand slam singles final, those principles were put to the ultimate test.
The Associated Press

Teen Isabeau Levito wins U.S. women's figure skating title

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Graceful, gutsy and seemingly unfazed by the bright lights, 15-year-old Isabeau Levito decided to go for it in her free skate while reminding herself once more to just stay calm. The teen star needed a near-flawless free skate to capture gold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after Bradie Tennell’s beautiful performance minutes earlier. Levito accomplished just that, delivering a dazzling 149.55 score for a 223.33 total to win her first women’s national title Friday night. “I was just very proud of myself for having collected myself and done the program that I needed to do,” Levito said. “Going into this event my entire goal truly for almost even both programs was to stay composed and really try to suppress my nerves as much as possible, to really not let little, minor, silly mistakes happen.”
OHIO STATE
The Guardian

Supreme Novak Djokovic steeled for Tsitsipas test in Australian Open final

After his merciless fourth-round demolition of Alex de Minaur, Novak Djokovic discussed a field that contained no other grand slam champion in the draw. Djokovic identified Stefanos Tsitsipas as the most experienced player left, but as he spoke of the various milestones in Tsitsipas’s career, Djokovic’s memory failed. “I think he has never played a finals, am I wrong?” he said.
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Barty receives standing ovation on returning to Australian Open with Women's Singles Trophy

Ashleigh Barty made a return to Rod Laver Arena as she brought out the Women's Singles trophy and her return was greeted with a standing ovation. Barty made history last year by becoming the first Australian woman in a while to win the Australian Open. She opted to retire not long after that concluding a superb career that saw her achieve many milestones for Australian tennis. She won Wimbledon the year before and her name in Australian tennis history is cemented.
kalkinemedia.com

Sabalenka savours Australian Open triumph

Aryna Sabalenka wept tears of relief and joy after breaking through for her elusive maiden grand slam title with a tension-filled three-set Australian Open final triumph over Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Fifth-seeded Sabalenka battled back from a set down to defeat Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 at Melbourne Park to finally...
TEXAS STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Czech pair wins Australian Open doubles for 7th major title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam tournament winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women's doubles title on Sunday. It was the seventh Grand Slam doubles...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas - LIVE: Australian Open result as emotional Djokovic wins 22nd grand slam

Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to win a 10th Australian Open and move level with Rafael Nadal on a men’s record 22 grand slam titles.The Serbian was deported from Australia 12 months ago amid a political storm over his exemption for the Covid vaccine, but has made a triumphant return to the court with a historic victory on Rod Laver Arena.The 35-year-old defeated Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 in just under three hours to maintain his perfect record in Australian Open finals. Djokovic has now won all 10 of his showpiece appearances in Melbourne and extends his winning streak at...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
630K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy