Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cape Elizabeth 43, Freeport 41
Gorham 69, Sanford 55
Greely 59, Wells 57
Lake Region 58, Poland Regional/Whittier 53
Mountain Valley 58, Monmouth Academy 52
Nokomis Regional 54, Skowhegan Area 50
Old Orchard Beach 77, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 62
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 80, Buckfield 34
Washington Academy 56, Bucksport 45
Waynflete 48, St. Dominic Regional 34
Yarmouth 57, Gray-New Gloucester 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0