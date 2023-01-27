ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cape Elizabeth 43, Freeport 41

Gorham 69, Sanford 55

Greely 59, Wells 57

Lake Region 58, Poland Regional/Whittier 53

Mountain Valley 58, Monmouth Academy 52

Nokomis Regional 54, Skowhegan Area 50

Old Orchard Beach 77, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 62

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 80, Buckfield 34

Washington Academy 56, Bucksport 45

Waynflete 48, St. Dominic Regional 34

Yarmouth 57, Gray-New Gloucester 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

