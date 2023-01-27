ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s Scores

 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bear Lake 59, Aberdeen 55

Bishop Kelly 51, Vallivue 49

Camas County 77, Dietrich 70

Carey 70, Raft River 67

Council 63, Horseshoe Bend 48

Fruitland 86, Parma 50

Garden Valley 48, Tri-Valley 14

Homedale 59, Weiser 42

Lake City 77, Freeman, Wash. 53

Liberty Charter 49, Wilder 20

Marsh Valley 53, American Falls 22

McCall-Donnelly 51, Payette 41

Murtaugh 52, Lighthouse Christian 48

N. Fremont 57, Firth 53, 2OT

Post Falls 53, Coeur d’Alene 51

Puget Sound Adventist, Wash. 47, Gem State Adventist 34

Richfield 53, Hagerman 38

Riverstone International School 53, Centennial Baptist 48

Skyview 51, Ridgevue 45

Soda Springs 38, Malad 27

Sugar-Salem 59, Snake River 50

Teton 72, South Fremont 42

Valley 60, Hansen 52

W. Jefferson 71, Salmon 41

West Side 56, Ririe 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

