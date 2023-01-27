Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear Lake 59, Aberdeen 55
Bishop Kelly 51, Vallivue 49
Camas County 77, Dietrich 70
Carey 70, Raft River 67
Council 63, Horseshoe Bend 48
Fruitland 86, Parma 50
Garden Valley 48, Tri-Valley 14
Homedale 59, Weiser 42
Lake City 77, Freeman, Wash. 53
Liberty Charter 49, Wilder 20
Marsh Valley 53, American Falls 22
McCall-Donnelly 51, Payette 41
Murtaugh 52, Lighthouse Christian 48
N. Fremont 57, Firth 53, 2OT
Post Falls 53, Coeur d’Alene 51
Puget Sound Adventist, Wash. 47, Gem State Adventist 34
Richfield 53, Hagerman 38
Riverstone International School 53, Centennial Baptist 48
Skyview 51, Ridgevue 45
Soda Springs 38, Malad 27
Sugar-Salem 59, Snake River 50
Teton 72, South Fremont 42
Valley 60, Hansen 52
W. Jefferson 71, Salmon 41
West Side 56, Ririe 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0