Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
NBC San Diego
Adani Shares Volatile as Group Rebuts Short-Seller Report, Chinese Stocks Head for Bull Market
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower on Monday as shares of Adani Group remained volatile after the conglomerate rebutted short seller firm Hindenburg's accusations of embezzlement and fraud. India's Nifty 50 Index traded 0.1% higher after hitting three-month lows on last...
NBC San Diego
Mining Giant Rio Tinto Apologizes for Sparking Radiation Alert After Losing Device in Australia
A radioactive capsule used in Rio Tinto's Western Australia mining operations is missing and may have fallen onto a remote road up to two weeks ago. On Monday, an executive apologized for causing alarm. Authorities said the risk to the public was low but warned people to stay five meters...
NBC San Diego
Debt Restructuring Framework Must Improve to Help Distressed Countries, Pakistan's Ex-Central Banker Says
Global bodies like the IMF need to step up and improve the framework for sovereign debt financing so that emerging market economies, like Sri Lanka, can get out of their debt distress problems faster, says the former central bank governor of Pakistan. Reza Baqir, currently the global head of sovereign...
NBC San Diego
France Produced 2 of the World's Oldest People: Here's What the French Do Differently to Stay Healthy
Most people are lucky to live to 100, but two women lived far beyond that, joining the ranks of the world's oldest people — and they're both from France. Jeanne Calment is believed to be the world's oldest person on record, gracing the Earth for 122 years. And recently, a French nun named Sister André was the oldest person in the world until Jan. 17, when she passed at the age of 118.
NBC San Diego
S&P 500 Slides as Traders Brace for a Busy Week of Earnings, Fed Rate Decision
The S&P 500 traded lower Monday, pausing a January rally as investors braced for the busiest week of earnings season and a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. The broader market index fell about 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by roughly 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
NBC San Diego
Tesla Just Had Its Best Week Since May 2013
Tesla shares surged 33% this week, marking their best weekly performance since May 2013. CEO Elon Musk said earlier this week the company was on target to potentially produce 2 million vehicles in 2023. The rebound followed a six-month period in which Tesla shares declined more than 40%. Tesla shares...
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Week Ahead: Fed Decision on Wednesday Could Let the Bulls ‘Party On'
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week depending on the Federal Reserve's actions. He also reviewed next week's slate of earnings, including Meta, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Ford and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week...
Comments / 0