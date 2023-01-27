Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Yardbarker
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
Could Giants pay Wink Martindale more to keep him in New York?
New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will head to Indiana this weekend for his second interview with the Indianapolis Colts. Martindale previously met with the Colts via Zoom. Although Colts owner Jim Irsay is reportedly pushing to keep Jeff Saturday as their head coach, the process is ongoing. And...
Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off. Purdy confirmed after the 49ers’ 31-7... The post Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs
Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
2 cornerbacks the New York Giants could target in free agency
The New York Giants need to revamp their secondary this offseason. Adoree’ Jackson continued to play at a high level as the Giants’ primary cornerback. However, opposite Jackson, the Giants had a weakness. When Jackson was out of the lineup with an injury, that weakness became even more apparent. This offseason, the Giants will need to bolster their boundary cornerback position. There are a few veteran cornerbacks that the Giants could target in free agency to improve their secondary.
Yardbarker
New info indicates Buccaneers' Tom Brady wanted to play for Dolphins in 2022
There's yet another indication that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady thought he'd join the Miami Dolphins last offseason. According to a piece by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times published on Friday, recently retired Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen "was disappointed prior to the start of the 2022 season" when Tampa Bay blocked him from becoming Miami's offensive coordinator. That opportunity reportedly came with "a significant pay increase."
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Eli Manning, Giants owner?
Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning is a New York Giants legend. He’s won over the hearts of fans, but could he ever take monetary control of the franchise?. Not now. But it’s something that he would like. Want to bet on the NFL?. Manning appeared on The...
Running backs in the Super Bowl are why the Vikings can cut Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook is due to carry the sixth-highest cap hit among running backs next season.
Yardbarker
And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner
Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
NFL Draft 2023: UPDATED order after Chiefs beat Bengals, Eagles beat 49ers
Another one bites the dust. Or in this case, two. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, 31-7. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game. As a result, another two spots in...
Yardbarker
Germaine Pratt Was Livid Following Bengals' Loss to Chiefs: 'Why The F--- Would You Touch The Quarterback?'
KANSAS CITY — Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was called for unnecessary roughness with nine seconds remaining after he pushed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline. The penalty put Kansas City in scoring range. The Chiefs ultimately won the game 23-20 after Harrison Butker kicked a 45-yard field...
Yardbarker
Giants’ Daniel Jones contract has a pricey floor, per report
The New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will be a free agent this offseason after the team declined to pick up his fifth-year option last offseason. Jones had a breakout 2022 season, leading the Giants to a 9-7-1 record and helping New York earn its first playoff win since 2012. General manager Joe Schoen said that the Giants “would like to have Daniel Jones back” following his successful season. However, the two sides have not begun negotiating a new deal and new reports suggest that Daniel Jones will be seeking a hefty payday this offseason.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons shares jaw-dropping reaction to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers trash talk
Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe what just New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game early on, Thibodeaux couldn’t help but talk trash to the San Francisco franchise, saying that they “might be better” than the Niners considering how the game was going.
Yardbarker
NFL needs to consider one rule change after 49ers debacle
The NFL needs to consider making one rule change after what happened with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the team’s opening drive in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson entered the game and replaced him.
Yardbarker
Packers WR headlines potential free-agent haul for Bears
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Chicago Bears: OL, DL, WR, LB. The Bears have a lot of positional needs, but the good news is they have a projected $92 million in cap space heading into the offseason, according to OvertheCap.com. Aside from quarterback and running back, the offense needs work.
Allen Lazard says goodbye to Green Bay?
Two words might not mean a lot on the surface, but considering Lazard has seemingly had one foot out the door for most of the season, if this is goodbye, it's not a surprise. Following the Packers' season finale earlier this month, Lazard sounded like a guy who will be playing elsewhere next season.
Yardbarker
Five bold predictions for Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII clash
On Feb. 12, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadephia Eagles will face off in a Super Bowl LVII matchup of the two teams that dominated the NFL in 2022-2023 and seemed on a championship collision course all season long. On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles made easy work of the San...
