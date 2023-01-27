ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Sun

Love on the rom-com rocks, for couples both young and old

By By Nina Metz Chicago Tribune
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFcNj_0kSyuwkV00

In the romantic comedy “Maybe I Do,” a young couple played by Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey debate whether marriage is in their future. She’s all in; he’s all “What?!” But this bland, beautiful duo might as well be an afterthought.

The star attractions are their respective parents, played by a murderers’ row of rom-com veterans including Diane Keaton, Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon. Rounding out the foursome is William H. Macy, and you have a quartet of seasoned stars who manage, despite the script’s shortcomings, to generate some light absurdist sparkle and emotional nuance as two late-in-life couples dealing with relationship issues and extramarital dalliances of their own.

At its strongest, “Maybe I Do” is a cheery look at a not-so-cheery subject: Loneliness in a long marriage. It comes from writer and first-time feature film director Michael Jacobs, whose resume is mostly in TV (notably as the creator of the ‘90s ABC comedy “Dinosaurs”).

Early on, there’s a scene that suggests Jacobs has some interesting things to say about the passage of time and the way restlessness and disappointments can smother you like a weighted blanket that brings no comfort. Sitting alone in a diner one night, Gere’s character spies a young couple locking lips at a table nearby. He stares, wistfully. His server walks over and pauses to look as well. And then she says somewhat resignedly: “Not our world anymore.” There’s so much subtext in that moment.

What does it look like when you share a home with someone but don’t share your life anymore? When you don’t feel adored — or even seen? When you have a midlife crisis two decades too late in your 70s and find yourself wondering: Is this all there is?

RARE LOOK AT ROMANCE

Romantic comedies are so rarely about this particular stage of life, but the film is too hesitant, too nervous to actually let these people talk, and I mean really talk, about any of it. There are monologues, but not the kind of back-and-forth that gives a you sense of who these couples were when things weren’t so dire. They’ve been grinning and bearing it for too long, and then suddenly the blister pops and they can’t ignore it anymore. That’s usually when the real conversations happen: What now?

Couldn’t tell you, because Jacobs cuts to the final scene, when all has been resolved (or dissolved, depending on the couple). Missing are the kind of hard, vulnerable adult conversations that happen between two people hashing out whether there’s anything left to salvage.

Maybe the film is more interested in the younger couple, you’re thinking. Well, no, that’s not the case, either. Roberts and Bracey were romantic leads previously in 2020’s “Holidate.” Teaming them up again should work better than it does, but they’re given so little to play with. There’s a toothpaste commercial quality to the way their characters have been conceived.

They live together but never discussed tying the knot until now. Whatever, I’ll go with it. She’s insistent and with an ultimatum hanging in the air, they go their separate ways for the night to seek counsel from their respective parents. Her mom and dad (Keaton and Gere) decide the solution is to finally meet his mom and dad (Sarandon and Macy).

The point is getting the parents in the same room together for some humorously chaotic dysfunction that’s all very couples swap — the kind wherein the couples don’t even realize they’ve been swapping until it’s too late and all their secrets are laid out in a buffet of embarrassments.

Macy and Sarandon’s characters are the tougher sell; he’s wrapped up in delusions that he’s a good man who made a youthful mistake and has been paying for it ever since. He’s also the kind of guy who threatens violence against his wife because she annoys him. Kinda saps the “com” out of the “rom.” Sarandon’s character is positioned as a sex-starved, latter-day version of “Fatal Attraction” and it’s conspicuous that no men in her life speak kindly to her for the sin of … not being demure enough?

Gere is the movie’s saving grace and somehow makes it all seem worth it. He and Keaton worked together with markedly different results in 1977’s “Looking for Mr. Goodbar,” so to see them playing a couple who have palpable love and tenderness for one another, even amid their problems, gives a warm and unexpected frisson to their pairing.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Lisa

Dating in your 50s after divorce.

Divorce is stated as the 2nd most stressful life event as it makes you rethink the past, and consider your poor choices and it ultimately forces you to look at yourself and what you want out of life. Dating in your 50s after a divorce can feel just as overwhelming, but don't feel alone.
Chris Freyler

One Rule Single People Follow That Married People Don’t

After years of “settling” many learn the brutal truth of a miserable marriage or, relationship. This isn’t a negative article, it’s reality. We are trained at a very early age to find a husband/wife, that WILL bring happiness. We are told to stick through abuse and misery, that’s unconditional love! Stay by your man or, woman! Not only friends and family encourage it, but your church will too. They will suggest therapy to deal with the toxic situation you need to leave.
The Daily Sun

Even J.Lo can't save this 'Shotgun Wedding'

This we knew already: Jennifer Lopez can rock a wedding dress — and a wedding rom-com. “Shotgun Wedding” puts the ageless pop star at a stunning island resort, where her character, Darcy, plans to marry fiance Tom (played by Josh Duhamel). But then those darned pirates arrive with their machine guns and take everyone hostage in, well, an infinity pool. Lopez, who stars and produces, has all the charm and style we love her for, but the film suffers from a bizarre tonal imbalance, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck. It's either too cartoonishly violent to be either romantic OR comedic. Jennifer Coolidge is funny but left searching for good lines. It streams on Amazon beginning Friday.
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Upworthy

Two couples move in together with their kids to create one big, loving 'polyfamory'

Polyamory, a lifestyle where people have multiple romantic or sexual partners, is more prevalent in America than most people think. According to a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, one in nine Americans have been in a polyamorous relationship, and one in six say they would like to try one.However popular the idea is, polyamory is misunderstood by a large swath of the public and is often seen as deviant. However, those who practice it view polyamory as a healthy lifestyle with several benefits.Taya Hartless, 28, and Alysia Rogers, 34, along with their husbands Sean, 46, and Tyler, 35, are in a polyamorous relationship and have no problem sharing their lifestyle with the public on social media. Even though they risk stigmatization for being open about their non-traditional relationships, they are sharing it with the world to make it a safer place for “poly” folks like themselves.
OREGON STATE
TheDailyBeast

This Bride’s Dream Wedding Was Upstaged by Bloody Murdaugh Trial

For more than a year, Ashlyn DeLong and her fiance, Josh, have been dreaming about their January wedding at the Walterboro Wildlife Center.DeLong said she booked the multi-purpose South Carolina event hall— which includes an outdoor amphitheater— last January. It was one of the couple’s “top venues,” and they wanted to ensure that their 205-person wedding had no major hiccups. But last week, the couple—who are to be wed next weekend—learned that across the street from their romantic venue, notorious South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh is being tried for the heinous murders of his wife and son.To make matters more...
WALTERBORO, SC
Fox47News

Why are more married couples living apart?

From Gwyneth Paltrow to Julia Roberts — some say the key to strengthening a marriage might be separate addresses. And it’s now becoming a growing trend called "living apart together." Ev’Yan Whitney and husband of 15 years Jonathan Mead experienced it firsthand. "I wanted to see who...
OREGON STATE
Pete Lakeman

T. V. co-hosts part ways with employer after extensive press coverage of their workplace romance

Sharing a mutual love of running and the outdoors, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the co-hosts of ABC’s afternoon show, “GMA3”, had an onscreen chemistry that was undeniable. On November 30, 2022, the Daily Mail published a photo-laden article that laid bare their offscreen romance while still married to other people. Since then, both have separated from their spouses and have been regularly photographed going on about with their lives.
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy