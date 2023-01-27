ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving bar with young men accused of raping her before attack

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3lip_0kSyurKs00

Newly released surveillance video reportedly shows Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving the bar with the young men accused of raping her before she was struck and killed by a car.

Brooks ran across the street after the four men as they left Reggie’s bar in East Baton Rouge in the early morning hours of Jan. 15, according to the footage, obtained by local station WAFB .

The 19-year-old coed had met the group at the bar that night before getting into their car, where she was allegedly raped by two of the men — 18-year-old Kaivon Washington and an unidentified 17-year-old — in the backseat.

After the alleged assault, the men dropped Brooks off at a nearby subdivision along Burbank Drive, where she was struck and killed by a rideshare driver around 3 a.m.

Her cause of death was “multiple traumatic injuries 2nd motor vehicle versus pedestrian collision,” the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zQzG_0kSyurKs00
Footage shows Madison Brooks leaving the bar with the men accused of raping her before she was killed.
WAFB 9
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jfeG_0kSyurKs00
Brooks had met the group at the bar that night before getting into their car.
WAFB 9

The rideshare driver remained on the scene and is not facing charges.

Investigators said Brooks had a blood-alcohol content of 0.319%, nearly four times the legal limit.

Washington is behind bars on third-degree rape charges after a judge set his bond to $150,000. The 17-year-old who was also charged with third-degree rape is being held in juvenile detention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LiHs7_0kSyurKs00
The men dropped Brooks off at a nearby subdivision along Burbank Drive when they claimed she said she would call an Uber ride home.
WAFB 9

The two other men who were in the front of the car during as their pals allegedly raped Brooks were also arrested. Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were each charged with principle to third-degree rape, meaning they witnessed the reported rape but did not participate.

Lee, who is the uncle of Washington, was released on a $75,000 bond and Carver on a $50,000 Tuesday.

Washington and the 17-year-old claimed that they took turns having consensual sex with Brooks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXrQ4_0kSyurKs00
Footage shows the three suspects walking together before Brooks was killed.
WAFB 9

The men also said that Brooks had said she would call an Uber home when they dropped her off in the rain.

Loved ones of the college sophomore have created a makeshift memorial for Brooks along the highway where she was killed.

Her sorority sisters in Alpha Phi remembered her as a “bubbly, loving and selfless friend.”

They said Brooks donated her heart and kidneys to save other’s lives.

LSU president William Tate called the student’s tragic end “evil.”

“She should not have been taken from us in this way,” he said in a statement.

Reggie’s bar has had its liquor license revoked after the men — nearly all of whom are underage — said the group had been drinking there that night.

