Statesboro, GA

Football Spring Game Set for April 22

STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Athletic Department announced Friday the Eagle football team's annual Blue vs. White Spring Game, presented by Morris Bank, Southern Exchange and the Savannah Airport, will take place on Saturday, April 22, with a noon start. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+. The game is a culmination of a weekend of activities on campus as part of the the True Blue & BBQ Weekend.
STATESBORO, GA
Richmond Hill Cares renovating home gifted to Caitlin Jensen

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A home in Richmond Hill is in the final days of renovation. But this is no ordinary home; it was gifted to Caitlin Jensen and her family. Jensen, a Georgia Southern graduate says she visited a chiropractor in June and left with four dissected arteries. That led to a stroke and heart attack that left her without a pulse for 10 minutes.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Traffic Alert: One lane closed on I-16 eastbound at I-516

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Footage from the scene. I-16 eastbound at I-516 in Savannah is down to two lanes Monday morning because of a wreck. The lane closure has caused traffic to back up all the way to I-95. No word yet on whether there are any injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
Long-time Appling County judge dies after extended illness

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. — A long-time Appling County judge has died at the age of 79. Diane Hallman passed away on Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. A funeral was held for her on Sunday. Hallman grew up in Baxley. Her obituary describes her as a...
APPLING COUNTY, GA
Human trafficking survivor shares his story at 'Stop the Traffick'

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Nearly 25 million people are trafficked each year. With statistics like that, it's no wonder why people from all over the world came to Savannah State University for the annual Stop The Traffick conference. “I came in 2006, and for the next six years, my life...
SAVANNAH, GA

