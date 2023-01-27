Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Football Spring Game Set for April 22
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Athletic Department announced Friday the Eagle football team's annual Blue vs. White Spring Game, presented by Morris Bank, Southern Exchange and the Savannah Airport, will take place on Saturday, April 22, with a noon start. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+. The game is a culmination of a weekend of activities on campus as part of the the True Blue & BBQ Weekend.
WJCL
New Hampstead High School hosts Chatham County Invitational Wrestling Tournament
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Chatham County Invitation wrestling tournament returned for the first time since 2007. New Hampstead hosted the local tournament featuring four other public schools in the area: Beach, Savannah High, Windsor Forest, and Jenkins. Windsor Forest took home first place with 225 points, New Hampstead finished...
WJCL
Richmond Hill Cares renovating home gifted to Caitlin Jensen
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A home in Richmond Hill is in the final days of renovation. But this is no ordinary home; it was gifted to Caitlin Jensen and her family. Jensen, a Georgia Southern graduate says she visited a chiropractor in June and left with four dissected arteries. That led to a stroke and heart attack that left her without a pulse for 10 minutes.
WJCL
Bluffton officials to hold open community discussion regarding killing of Tyre Nichols
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Bluffton Police Chief, town officials and members of Bluffton MLK Observance Committee will host an open discussion Tuesday to give people an opportunity to voice their emotions about the killing of Tyre Nichols. The discussion will take place at the Rotary Community Center within Oscar...
WJCL
GSP: Driver involved in high-speed chase through Savannah gets away
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The search is on for a driver who led troopers on a high-speed chase through Savannah on Saturday. The chase began when troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger on MLK Jr. Blvd. near Oglethorpe Ave. on Saturday night. At one...
WJCL
Traffic Alert: One lane closed on I-16 eastbound at I-516
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Footage from the scene. I-16 eastbound at I-516 in Savannah is down to two lanes Monday morning because of a wreck. The lane closure has caused traffic to back up all the way to I-95. No word yet on whether there are any injuries.
WJCL
Hinesville 12-year-old flown to Savannah hospital after being hit by car
HINESVILLE, Ga. — A 12-year-old had to be flown to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car in Hinesville. It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the Hinesville Police Department, the child was walking along the side of the roadway on Shaw Road and Forest Lake Drive when he was hit.
WJCL
Long-time Appling County judge dies after extended illness
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. — A long-time Appling County judge has died at the age of 79. Diane Hallman passed away on Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. A funeral was held for her on Sunday. Hallman grew up in Baxley. Her obituary describes her as a...
WJCL
City of Richmond Hill announces death of former mayor, Richard Davis
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — On Sunday, the City of Richmond Hill announced the death of its former mayor, Richard Davis. Mayor Davis was first elected to the Richmond Hill City Council in November 1979. He was elected mayor in 1989. In a Facebook post, the City of Richmond Hill...
WJCL
Traffic Alert: Dean Forest Road at I-16 to be closed for 4 days in February
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Dean Forest Road at I-16 will be closed for four days in February. The closure is expected to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. It is expected to end at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. During the closure, the I-16 eastbound off-ramp...
WJCL
Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of its longest-serving police horse
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department's longest-serving horse died peacefully Friday night in his stall. He was 22 years old. Sgt. Bobby joined the Mounted Patrol Unit in 2004 at the age of 3. SPD said he was a rock-solid horse from day one. Police said they cannot...
WJCL
Police: 43-year-old man struck, killed in Savannah while crossing the street
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah say one man is dead after being struck by a car. It happened Sunday morning at Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road. According to officers, Dominguez Habacuc, 43, was attempting to walk across Ogeechee when he was struck around...
WJCL
Human trafficking survivor shares his story at 'Stop the Traffick'
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Nearly 25 million people are trafficked each year. With statistics like that, it's no wonder why people from all over the world came to Savannah State University for the annual Stop The Traffick conference. “I came in 2006, and for the next six years, my life...
WJCL
Prosecutors seek dental records of mother charged in Quinton Simon's disappearance, death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: No word if cameras will be allowed in court during Leilani Simon trial. The State of Georgia is seeking possible new evidence in the death of a Savannah toddler whose mother is charged with his murder. On Friday, the State subpoenaed Aspen Dental...
WJCL
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigates domestic-related situation
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic-related situation that unfolded in the Woodbridge community in greater Bluffton on Saturday. There was a large law enforcement presence in the area as deputies worked to safely resolve the situation. This is a developing story. We...
Comments / 0