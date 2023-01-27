ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Ferguson says he has been asked to coach 'The Ultimate Fighter' opposite Conor McGregor

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1U0S_0kSypvl900

The next season of “The Ultimate Fighter” is around the corner, but the coaches have yet to be officially named.

According to the former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, he was not only contacted about a coaching role in the upcoming 31st season of the reality competition series expected to film soon, but given a choice of who he would be coaching against.

Since Ferguson’s first choice of retired UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov has completely stepped away from the sport, his next choice is the former two-division champion, Conor McGregor.

Ferguson’s statement on social media comes just a day after McGregor said he was offered to coach the show, to which he said, “I like it.”

“I’ve Been Asked To Coach On TUF Against Ol’e Fathead, or Anyone Of My Choosing If That Cake-Eatin’ Sum’Bish’ Wouldn’t Show *mack* 🤦‍♂️ What A Vagina 🏃‍♂️💨🍃 I’m Always Ready Anytime Anywhere,.. 📈 I Choose You McKnacker 🫵😎 @thenotoriousmma See Ewe🐑 Soon- Thee🏔️Champ 🤓 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # My👇Mat 💯

Ferguson made his first big splash by winning Season 13 of TUF with Team Lesnar in 2011. On his run to the TUF crown, Ferguson stopped all of his opponents: Justin Edwards, Ryan McGillivray, Chuck O’Neil, and Ramsey Nijem in the finale.

McGregor has TUF experience as well, although not as a fighter.

McGregor coached opposite Urijah Faber on Season 22 in 2015, but did not face his rival coach in the octagon. The coaches of each team have often fought at the conclusion of the season, but McGregor was lined up to unify the featherweight title against then-champion Jose Aldo.

If Ferguson and McGregor end up coaching against one another on Season 31 of the show, it is unclear if the two will meet inside the octagon. The new season is expected to broadcast later this spring.

Gallery

Photos: Conor McGregor through the years

Gallery

Photos: Tony Ferguson through the years

Comments / 1

Related
MMA Fighting

Stipe Miocic gets why Francis Ngannou left UFC, but ‘it’s going to be a long time’ before anything changes

Stipe Miocic respects the point Francis Ngannou was trying to prove with his years-long battle with the UFC. He just isn’t surprised things played out the way they did. “I get it,” Miocic said recently on The MMA Hour. “I mean, it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens — [Ngannou was] trying to move [the sport] in the right direction, which is great, but it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens.”
tjrwrestling.net

Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
ringsidenews.com

Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Want Triple H To See His Father Dusty Rhodes When He Looks At Him

Cody Rhodes made a highly-anticipated return to WWE during WrestleMania 38, where he made an unforgettable impact. His entrance was captivating and set the stage for a thrilling match against Seth Rollins. He quickly established himself as a prominent figure within the company, earning widespread praise for his exceptional performances, both in the ring and on the mic. Following his return from injury at the Royal Rumble, Rhodes ended up winning the match. Now it seems Cody Rhodes himself didn’t want Triple H to see his father in him.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath

The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlingheadlines.com

Sonya Deville Posts Photo Of Nasty Cut She Suffered In WWE Royal Rumble Match

Sonya Deville was part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, where she entered the match at #27 and lasted for a decent amount of time. Eventually, she was eliminated by Asuka, who connected with a vicious kick to the head. The match, which featured a mixture of surprises and returns, was won by Rhea Ripley.
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match

"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
MiddleEasy

Photo: Charles Oliveira Shows Off Impressive New Tattoo Before UFC Return

Charles Oliveira boasted his new back tattoo on social media. The former lightweight champion eyes fighting for the title this year. While ensuring that he will be a much better fighter when he steps back inside the Octagon, Charles Oliveira decided to have a massive tattoo on his back. It may not help his performance but undeniably, the new tat looks epic.
MMA Fighting

Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights

If a fight between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury materializes, you can bet Oscar De La Hoya will tune in. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, De La Hoya was asked for his thoughts on Ngannou potentially booking a fight against “The Gypsy King,” a possibility that has been in play since the two met face-to-face in the ring in London following Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. It’s a possibility that has become more distinct with Ngannou now an unrestricted free agent after recently parting ways with the UFC.
sportszion.com

Randy Orton’s wife reportedly texted Nia Jax after her domination in Royal Rumble match got RKO’d

As WWE Royal Rumble is closing in, the anticipation regarding the event is mounting way higher as the 30-men Battle Royal comes with among the most talked about. Nia Jax has been long absent from the WWE ever since she got fired back on November 4th, 2021 at the age of 37. Of course, as is common practice for retired WWE stars, she has been appearing in different shows here and there. On such a similar appearance for the Wives of Wrestling podcast, the former wrestler talked about the time she got RKO’d by none other than the legend Randy Orton in a Royal Rumble Match.
MMA Fighting

TUF 30 winner Mohammed Usman reveals surgery that delayed his return to the UFC, now targeting April fight

Mohammed Usman made quite an impact with his stunning knockout over Zac Pauga to become The Ultimate Fighter season 30 champion but that win came at a cost. It turns out Usman suffered a broken thumb during the fight but he still managed to use that same hand to land the punch that put Pauga away just 36 seconds into the second round. It wasn’t until later that he realized his hand was actually injured, which then required him to undergo surgery to repair the damage done.
ARIZONA STATE
MMA Fighting

Laura Sanko makes UFC color commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68

Longtime UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko is official as the second female color commentator in UFC history. The promotion on Monday announced Sanko makes her debut cageside at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The assignment marks a new professional benchmark for Sanko, a regular presence behind the UFC desk for pre- and post-fight shows and a color commentator on Dana White’s Contender Series.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
262K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy