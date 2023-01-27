49ers practice report: No changes with Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell still out

The fact the 49ers’ Thursday practice participation report didn’t have any significant changes isn’t necessarily good news. Running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell remained sidelined by injury, but it’s not exactly bad news either.

McCaffrey told reporters there’s zero chance he misses Sunday’s NFC championship game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has also expressed optimism that both would play.

Neither McCaffrey nor Mitchell needs to practice at this point of the season if it means potentially aggravating even a minor injury. If they remain out of practice for Friday’s session, it would definitely raise some eyebrows and some concern about their availability. For now though, signs point to them playing despite two absences to begin the week.

Here’s Thursday’s practice report:

Did not participate

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (groin)

No real surprise here, though the 49ers surely would’ve liked to see McCaffrey and Mitchell back.

Limited participation

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

DL Charles Omenihu (oblique)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

It’s good that Samuel was still in practice and didn’t have any setbacks with his ankle issue.

Full participation

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

He’s back after a vet day off.

Eagles participation report

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Limited participation

CB James Bradberry (not injury related – resting player)

WR A.J. Brown (not injury related – resting player)

DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related – resting player)

G Landon Dickerson (not injury related – resting player)

DE Brandon Graham (not injury related – resting player)

RT Lane Johnson (groin, not injury related – resting player)

C Jason Kelce (not injury related – resting player)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

DE Robert Quinn (not injury related – resting player)

G Isaac Seumalo (not injury related – resting player)

CB Darius Slay (not injury related – resting player)

DE Josh Sweat (not injury related – resting player)

This is obnoxious.