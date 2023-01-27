Read full article on original website
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Weather Alerts:. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the following:. Lower Yampa River Basin-Central Yampa River Basin includes the cities of Rangely, Dinosaur, Craig, Hayden, and Meeker, until 5 pm Monday, January 30. Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys-West Elk...
20-plus inches of snow, -20° windchill as winter blast hits Colorado
More winter weather is on the way to Colorado, according to the National Weather Service, with part of the state looking at some pretty deep snow, while other areas are facing off with a frigid temperature plunge. Let's start with the snow:. While snowfall will be mostly restricted to the...
How cold will it get in Denver on Monday morning?
Dangerous arctic cold weather has arrived in Colorado. Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the frigid temperatures.
This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"
PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
Arctic air, brutal wind chill move into Colorado Sunday
Light snow showers, freezing drizzle and fog will be possible along and east of I-25 late tonight and into early Sunday.
How winter storms change wildlife behavior across Colorado
(COLORADO) — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) has begun to see how wildlife is impacted as winter storms continue across Colorado’s high country. According to CPW, wildlife will move to lower elevations where living conditions are more favorable for survival during the winter months. These areas, referred to as winter range, have less snow coverage […]
Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools
Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
WATCH: Stranded Colorado Band Entertains Fellow Drivers
Imagine you're trying to drive through a Colorado canyon. Interstate 70. Midwinter. and something happens at the front of the line of traffic. Everything comes to a halt. Well, if you happen to be a band, or stuck near a band, then you make the most of it. While returning...
Discover the Largest Forest in Colorado (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Colorado (And What Lives Within It) Encompassing a number of different regions including the Rocky Mountains, Colorado is an outdoor enthusiast’s dream. There are plenty of recreational activities to enjoy throughout the state, including hiking, fishing, winter sports, and wildlife viewing. But where might the largest forest in Colorado be located, and what can you expect out of visiting this location?
You Could Own a Thousand-Acre Cattle Ranch in Western Colorado
Picture this: you wake up at the crack of dawn to the sun coming over the Grand Mesa and find stunning photos of elk and bears that visited you in the night. Well, that dream could become a reality as a thousand-acre cattle ranch in Western Colorado is right on the mesa, has regular wildlife encounters, and is currently for sale.
-25 degree wind chill could slam parts of Colorado beginning tonight
Several wind chill advisories that will go into effect this weekend have been issued in the eastern portion of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The first advisory applies to Kiowa, Bent and Prowers counties, and will be in effect from 9 PM on Saturday through 10 AM on Sunday. In these areas, wind chill values could drop as low as -25 degrees.
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Arctic Cold temperatures settle in tonight and Sunday
TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue tonight for the Snake River Plain highlands, SE Idaho, southern highlands, and western WY. Stray snow showers are possible across central ID and the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy especially in the valleys between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.
EDITORIAL: Is the rush to Colorado over?
For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong. State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming to a screeching halt. In 2015, nearly 58,000 people migrated to our state. In 2021, the number was less than 15,000. ...
Warmer weather returning
A warming trend is starting Friday. Warmer weather will continue to move in for most through the weekend before a potential storm arrives next week. Temperatures all across New Mexico and southwest Colorado climbed a couple to over 10° warmer today than what we saw on Thursday. This warming trend will continue through the weekend for most of New Mexico. However, Saturday night, a strong backdoor cold front will push into eastern New Mexico and bring much colder air to northeast parts of the state. The rest of New Mew Mexico will see high temperatures on Sunday and Monday hover right around average for the end of January.
High Schoolers Across the Valley Headed to State Bowling Competition
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - High schoolers from across the Grand Valley are hitting the bowling lanes in preparation for the state competition in Denver. There are four high schools around the valley that have bowling teams. Each of them a mix of boys and girls with all different ages and abilities.
Major snow heading to northern Colorado mountains
Skiiers heading to the northern Colorado mountains this weekend should expect snow – and lots of it. Ten to 15 inches of snow is expected in areas of higher elevation in Roky Mountain National Park and Cameron Pass with up to 24 inches and 60 mile per hour wind gusts for the Park Range. Travel is expected to be dicey on U.S. Highway 40, state Highway 14 and along the I-70 corridor. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday. The northern foothills and Fort Collins could see just an inch of snow with this storm system but with the snow comes frigid temperatures early next week with a high in the single digits Monday and a low below zero.
