A warming trend is starting Friday. Warmer weather will continue to move in for most through the weekend before a potential storm arrives next week. Temperatures all across New Mexico and southwest Colorado climbed a couple to over 10° warmer today than what we saw on Thursday. This warming trend will continue through the weekend for most of New Mexico. However, Saturday night, a strong backdoor cold front will push into eastern New Mexico and bring much colder air to northeast parts of the state. The rest of New Mew Mexico will see high temperatures on Sunday and Monday hover right around average for the end of January.

