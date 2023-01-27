Read full article on original website
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up. Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
Outcry as city moves migrants from hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
Mayor Eric Adams announced a week ago plans to set up a one thousand-bed facility in Brooklyn for the migrants. This weekend, they began moving men there - but not without controversy.
pix11.com
Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
New Yorkers sue city over delays to food stamps
City Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins was named in a federal lawsuit alleging a backlog of food stamp applications violates the law. The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, alleges nearly 28,000 food stamp applications were overdue as of December. [ more › ]
pix11.com
East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson's name removed from local sites
Some East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name removed from a local park, recreational center and NYCHA development. East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name …. Some East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name removed from a local park, recreational center and NYCHA development. FDA drafts ‘gender-inclusive’...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
See Walls: Army Corps’ Citywide Coastal Storm Plan Takes Shape, Steals Views
Picture this: a concrete wall obscures Christopher Street Pier when looking west over the Hudson River. It’s one element of a six-mile-long necklace of levees, barriers, gates and sea walls stretching from Hudson Yards to Battery Park to guard against coastal storms and devastating flooding. That’s all part of...
NBC New York
Tyre Nichols Protest Crowds Flood NYC Streets, Hundreds Fill Washington Square Park
No arrests had been reported in connection with New York City protests over Tyre Nichols' deadly Memphis beating as of early Sunday, marking another night of what by accounts thus far suggest to be a peaceful series of demonstrations by a nation still trying to come to process the events they watched unfold on police bodycam footage.
Hakeem Jeffries to deliver inaugural address in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was sworn in Sunday during his community inauguration in Brooklyn.Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and other elected officials were there as Jeffries took the stage at Brooklyn Technical High School in Fort Greene. Jeffries, who represents New York's 8th Congressional District in the House of Representatives, delivered his 10th annual inaugural address. "No matter what responsibilities I will now have down in Washington, D.C., I want you to understand I will never walk away from you and I will always have your back," Jeffries said.Back in November, Jeffries made history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a major party in Congress. He was unanimously elected to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader.
NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In an effort to combat illegal dumping on Staten Island, the New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash near a borough street. In a recent post on its official Twitter page,...
Wi-Fi service comes to an end on NYC buses: MTA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The bus system in New York City is now a little less connected. The MTA turned off free Wi-Fi on buses on Jan. 14, an agency spokesperson confirmed Sunday. Wi-Fi had been available on about 75 percent of the agency’s fleet. The transit agency cut off the Wi-Fi because of low-usage […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
January 28: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1906, Brooklyn Daily Eagle columnist Frederick Boyd Stevenson wrote, “A movement now on foot, beginning with the preservation of an ancient road, may lead to a more extended action with the aim of perpetuating the historic landmarks in and about Brooklyn. The primordial object of the present movement is to have the old Kings Highway, connecting Eastern Parkway with Ocean Parkway, placed on the city map so that it will become a part of the official topography of the Borough of Brooklyn, and thus protect the road from ultimate obliteration and safeguard it against the hands of unsentimental vandals with rectangular and straight-line manias. Naturally following along the line of this idea will come the proposition to mark with tablets the points of historic interest in and in the vicinity of Brooklyn. As this plan expands and meets with public approval, as it is believed it will, other historic points of importance throughout Long Island will, in all likelihood, be perpetuated and properly marked for the information of future generations. The neglect of Kings Highway, one of the most historic and picturesque roadways in the country, has led to efforts on the part of Brooklyn citizens to preserve it in its original turns and graceful curves.”
NYC Council considering naming Harlem street to honor separatist Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad
The City Council is set to rename a Harlem street after Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad — a figure civil rights activists consider a bigot who promoted black separatism. According to a street-naming list, the corner of West 127th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard would become “The Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad Way.” The site is where Mosque Temple No. 7 — the Eastern regional headquarters of the Nation of Islam — is located. The honor for Elijah Muhammad is among 128 street renamings on a list before the Council — which will vote on the entire list. But naming...
The Point: NYCHA faces crisis as tenants fall behind on rent
Finding money to keep New York City's vast network of public housing up and running has always been an iffy proposition. But with thousands of tenants falling behind on rent, NYCHA faces a new crisis. Can it be solved?The PointLisa Bova-Hiatt is the interim head of NYCHA who is facing a new and possibly unanticipated problem. Plummeting rent payments have made it even more difficult to fix the numerous problems facing public housing residents. Watch Marcia Kramer's conversation with Bova-Hiatt here or in the player below. Next, Kramer spoke with tenant activist Daniel Barber, president of the Jackson Houses Resident Association, for the view from the other side. Watch the conversation here or in the player below. Your PointPeople who live in public housing give it mixed reviews. Some like it, but even they have a laundry list of complaints. Exclamation PointIn an conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Bova-Hiatt shares her thoughts on NYCHA's future and Barber pleads with city leaders to stop making empty promises. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.
It Just Got Easier To Go From JFK To Midtown Manhattan
Unless you pay attention to these things, you may be surprised the next time you visit New York City. In the last few years, there have been major improvements to the transportation system. Besides the transformation of LaGuardia Airport from an embarrassment to one of the best airports around, there have also been massive changes to NYC’s rail system. The newly opened Moynihan Train Hall provides a world-class station for Amtrak and LIRR trains, and there are plans to completely redo the aging Penn Station.
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole
Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
rew-online.com
East New York Affordable Housing Development The Fountains Reaches 100% Occupancy
The Arker Companies today announced that The Fountains, a 100% affordable housing development in East New York, has been fully leased-up just over a year since its opening. “We are incredibly proud to have helped thousands of Brooklynites secure safe, affordable homes at The Fountains,” said Alex Arker, principal at the Arker Companies. “We’re grateful to the local leaders and partners, including Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams, for supporting East New York families with the high quality housing they deserve. Our team will continue to work alongside Progressive Management, The Block Institute and the amazing residents to ensure that this community can continue to thrive.”
Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood
Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Caribbean American legislators outraged over police killing of Tyre Nichols
Caribbean American legislators in New York on Friday expressed profound outrage over the police killing of an unarmed Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on January 7. Late Friday, Memphis police released body camera and surveillance footage of police officers kicking and punching Nichols, 29, who died in hospital three days later.
6sqft
Plan to resurrect NYC’s iconic Brooklyn Banks skate park moves forward
The Brooklyn Banks in 2009. Photo credit: Rasmus Zwickson via Flickr. Tony Hawk’s The Skatepark Project announced plans Thursday to bring the much-loved Brooklyn Banks skate park back to life in a partnership with the nonprofit Brooklyn Bridge Manhattan/Create Gotham Park project. The organizations have joined an ongoing initiative to develop Gotham Park and return the iconic skateboarding mecca to the community by creating a new public park under the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge. During his State of the City speech on Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams voiced his support for the new public space.
