Weekend Time Schedule

Denver at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. New York at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m. Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m. Houston at Detroit, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Houston 117, Detroit 114

HOUSTON (117) Eason 7-15 1-1 16, Martin Jr. 7-11 1-2 15, Smith Jr. 2-12 3-4 7, Gordon 8-17 7-7 24, Nix 2-6 3-4 9, Garuba 3-3 0-0 8, Tate 6-10 1-1 13, Fernando 3-6 1-1 7, Christopher 4-8 2-4 11, Mathews 1-2 2-3 5, Washington Jr. 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-92 21-27 117.
Robert Morris 85, Detroit 77

DETROIT (8-14) Anderson 5-12 0-0 13, Liddell 5-9 6-10 16, Davis 10-21 0-0 29, Moss 1-6 0-0 2, Oliver 2-7 0-0 4, LeGreair 2-2 0-0 4, Koka 3-3 0-0 6, Tankersley 0-1 0-0 0, Pink 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-62 6-10 77. ROBERT MORRIS (10-12) Spear 10-14 5-5 25, Walker...
