Adams Central girls basketball wins first conference title since 1994
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Adams Central girls basketball took on second-seeded York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Patriots defeated the Dukes 53-38 to claim its first-ever Central title. It was also the program’s first conference title overall since 1994. “This one...
Kenesaw girls basketball zooms past Harvard in TVC opening round
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - #9 Harvard girls basketball went up against #9 Kenesaw in the opening round of the Twin Valley Conference on Saturday. In the end, Kenesaw advances on, winning it, 46-27. See embedded video for highlights.
Crete boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Crete boys basketball took on second-seed York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Cardinals defeated the Dukes 51-43 to claim its first conference title since 2016. “First conference championship for Crete since 2016 and York is a great team,”...
Minden girls basketball upsets Gothenburg to win SWC title
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Minden girls basketball took on top-seed Gothenburg in the championship game of the Southwest Conference Tournament Saturday. The Whippets narrowly beat the Swedes 54-51 to claim the title. Minden is the first SWC champion not named Broken Bow in the last five years. Watch...
York boys basketball blisters Aurora in Central semifinals
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York boys basketball hosted third-seed Aurora in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament Friday. The Dukes blew by the Huskies to advance to the championship, winning 60-38. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
McCool Junction girls basketball wins CRC title on OT game-winner
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a battle of the mustangs for the Crossroads Conference championship Friday in the York Auditorium. It was a roller coaster game that came down to the wire. McCool was at the line with just seconds left on the clock, the free throw was no good but the rebound and fade away show by Mustang Makenna Yates was, leading M.C. to victory 35-34.
Ravenna girls basketball pounds Centura into second loss
RAVENNA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Local4 5th Quarter Game of the Week was between two teams with two combined losses. Ravenna welcoming in Centura to a packed high school gym Friday. The Centurions put up a fight late but it wasn’t enough, the Bluejays win 53-40. Watch the embedded...
Centura boys basketball crusades past Ravenna by one
RAVENNA, Neb. (KSNB) - Ravenna hosted Centura for a Friday night showdown. The two teams were neck and neck the entire game, with the Centurions coming out victorious 41-40. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Kearney boys basketball fights past Lincoln North Star
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney boys basketball team traveled to Lincoln to take on Lincoln North Star. In the end, the the Bearcats win it by 5, 56-51. See embedded video for highlights.
Kearney girls basketball drops a close one to Lincoln North Star
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney girls basketball team traveled to Lincoln to take on Lincoln North Star Friday. In the end, the Navigators squeak on by, winning it, 55-52. See embedded video for highlights.
Minden girls basketball whips up a big victory over Broken Bow
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The #3 Broken Bow girls basketball team went up against #2 Minden on Friday. In the end, the Whippets get the 53-15 statement victory. See embedded video for highlights.
UNK men’s basketball snaps 5-game losing streak in win over Missouri Western
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Super senior forward Darrian Nebeker scored a game-high 23 points and senior forward Winston Cook added 20 off the bench to help Nebraska Kearney beat Missouri Western State, 85-75, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (4-16, 2-12) pick up its second...
Alberts’ wrestling success ‘a big change’ for GICC
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - At Grand Island Central Catholic, the wrestling program is on the rise. “They want to push and they want to bring Central Catholic wrestling back to where it was,” GICC wrestling coach Zach Schroder said. The Crusaders have seen a fast increase in interest...
Kearney fifth grader earns finalist position in essay contest
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Public Schools fifth grader, Riley Week, is in the state’s top ten finalists of the Fifth Grade Essay Contest “What My Mother Means to Me.”. Each year American Mothers, Inc., a non-profit organization that has honored outstanding mothers across the United States since...
Another bitter cold night tonight, but improving temperatures are on the way
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today was the coldest day we will experience this week as a warm-up begins tomorrow afternoon. Saw some light snow across the area as well. Any light snow will taper off by midnight as a mid level disturbance exits the region later this evening. We will once again have to deal with bitter wind chills this evening into tomorrow morning. Although the air temperatures may be colder tonight, with lighter winds, the feel-like temperatures won’t be as bad as this morning. Still, very cold to start the day on Monday with lows in the -0s northwest to 0s southeast. Wind chill values Monday morning in the -6 to -12 range. Tomorrow starts the warm-up we will see this week. More sunshine for the day tomorrow as cloudy skies tonight become partly sunny for Monday. Don’t get me wrong, it will still be cold with highs tomorrow ranging from low-mid teens across the area. Wind chills during the day tomorrow between -2 and -12 with the coldest to the north and southwest.
New assistant principal named for Kearney High School
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Paloma Mena-Werth has been hired as the new Kearney High School Assistant Principal beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. “We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Mena-Werth to the Bearcat administrative team. Ms. Mena-Werth has a great deal to offer KHS as a leader, and we are excited to see how she compliments all of the great things Kearney High is already doing,” said KHS Principal Jeff Ganz. “Through the interview process, she rose to the top of an extremely impressive pool, and her skills will help KHS continue to be a safe and effective place for the students of Kearney to call home.”
Grand Island Casino sees early success
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been one month since the Grand Island Casino opened up, and it’s already making quite the impression on the community. In just five day of business in December, it contributed over $97,000 to the state with more than $12,000 of that heading to the city and county.
3 kids taken in Nebraska carjacking found with frostbite
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside. A 5-year-old, 1-year-old and 7-month-old were found with suspected hypothermia and frostbite after authorities say the carjackers were arrested with the SUV. The children were not in the SUV when the suspects were arrested. Two children were found in another vehicle that had been reported stolen and the infant was found on the front porch of a farmhouse. Grand Island Police said a man had reported around 3 a.m. Sunday that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse has been stolen with his three children inside. It was around 0 degrees at the time.
72-year-old man fatally injured in two-vehicle crash north of Kearney
A man from Ravenna was fatally injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash about half a mile east of Litchfield. The crash occurred before 10:55 a.m. An eastbound Ford F-250 pickup driven by R Roger Woolsey, 70, of Mason City collided with a Mazda B3000 pickup driven by Fred Nelson, 72, of Ravenna, on Nebraska 2. The Mazda had entered the highway from a gas station, Sherman County Sheriff Michael Jepsen said.
Vintage snowmobile show takes place in Kearney Feb 4th
According to organizers the event has witnessed significant growth every year and draws a strong audience from Almaguin Highlands, Muskoka, and well beyond. Event host Rob Rickward stated, “we are delighted to be hosting our 11th annual show, unfortunately, due to COVID-19 we had to pause the event the last two seasons… The interest level for this year has been huge with customers, suppliers, sponsors, and the core vintage snowmobile enthusiast. We had no idea over 11 years ago how big this event would become, Kearney has truly embraced the event.”
