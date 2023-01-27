ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

KSNB Local4

Crete boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Crete boys basketball took on second-seed York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Cardinals defeated the Dukes 51-43 to claim its first conference title since 2016. “First conference championship for Crete since 2016 and York is a great team,”...
CRETE, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams Central girls basketball wins first conference title since 1994

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Adams Central girls basketball took on second-seeded York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Patriots defeated the Dukes 53-38 to claim its first-ever Central title. It was also the program’s first conference title overall since 1994. “This one...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

York boys basketball blisters Aurora in Central semifinals

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York boys basketball hosted third-seed Aurora in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament Friday. The Dukes blew by the Huskies to advance to the championship, winning 60-38. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

McCool Junction girls basketball wins CRC title on OT game-winner

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a battle of the mustangs for the Crossroads Conference championship Friday in the York Auditorium. It was a roller coaster game that came down to the wire. McCool was at the line with just seconds left on the clock, the free throw was no good but the rebound and fade away show by Mustang Makenna Yates was, leading M.C. to victory 35-34.
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
KSNB Local4

Alberts’ wrestling success ‘a big change’ for GICC

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - At Grand Island Central Catholic, the wrestling program is on the rise. “They want to push and they want to bring Central Catholic wrestling back to where it was,” GICC wrestling coach Zach Schroder said. The Crusaders have seen a fast increase in interest...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Huskers secure Manning’s 300th career victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Behind seven wins and three bonus point victories, the Nebraska wrestling team defeated Wisconsin, 24-11, in front of 2,209 fans on Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center. This dual win marked Coach Manning’s 300th career win. Manning now holds a career record of 300-129-5. Competition started...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Reveals First Look At New Football Facility

Hard to get great recruits without great facilities in this era of college football. And on Saturday, Nebraska shared a preview of some of its latest renovations set to wrap up this fall. From the look of it there's still plenty of work to be done, but its definitely shaping up to be one of the top ...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

California defensive lineman Sua Lefotu commits to Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. -- While 'Calibraska' may not be a thing anymore, Nebraska is back in the Golden State with a sizable commitment. Defensive lineman Sua Lefotu comes to the Huskers from Bellflower, located in Los Angeles County. The 6'4", 285 lb. defender played his high school ball at national power St. John Bosco.
LINCOLN, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment

Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
EAGLE, NE
Corn Nation

The Real Untold Story of 90s Nebraska Football

Nebraska football went on a five-year run from 1993-1997 that resulted in a 60–3 record and three Nebraska national titles. Those are the years Nebraska fans think of when we think of “The 90s”. Before that, Tom Osborne’s teams were very good, but they weren’t great....
LINCOLN, NE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: A forgotten builder

Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
LINCOLN, NE

