Crete boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Crete boys basketball took on second-seed York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Cardinals defeated the Dukes 51-43 to claim its first conference title since 2016. “First conference championship for Crete since 2016 and York is a great team,”...
Adams Central girls basketball wins first conference title since 1994
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Adams Central girls basketball took on second-seeded York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Patriots defeated the Dukes 53-38 to claim its first-ever Central title. It was also the program’s first conference title overall since 1994. “This one...
Kenesaw girls basketball zooms past Harvard in TVC opening round
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - #9 Harvard girls basketball went up against #9 Kenesaw in the opening round of the Twin Valley Conference on Saturday. In the end, Kenesaw advances on, winning it, 46-27. See embedded video for highlights.
York boys basketball blisters Aurora in Central semifinals
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York boys basketball hosted third-seed Aurora in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament Friday. The Dukes blew by the Huskies to advance to the championship, winning 60-38. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
McCool Junction girls basketball wins CRC title on OT game-winner
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a battle of the mustangs for the Crossroads Conference championship Friday in the York Auditorium. It was a roller coaster game that came down to the wire. McCool was at the line with just seconds left on the clock, the free throw was no good but the rebound and fade away show by Mustang Makenna Yates was, leading M.C. to victory 35-34.
Silver Lake boys basketball whips up 19-point victory over Harvard in TVC opening round
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - #9 seed Harvard boys basketball went up against #8 Silver Lake in the first round of the Twin Valley Conference on Saturday. In the end, the Mustangs snags the win, 46-27 over the Cardinals. See embedded video for highlights.
Shelton boys basketball fights for the 10-point victory over Blue Hill
BLUE HILL, Neb. (KSNB) - The Shelton boys basketball team traveled to take on the Blue Hill Bobcats on Friday. In the end, the Bulldogs win it, 69-59 over the Bobcats. See embedded video for highlights.
Shelton girls basketball team dribbles past Blue Hill
BLUE HILL, Neb. (KSNB) - The Shelton girls basketball team traveled to Blue Hill on Friday to take on the Bobcats. In the end, the Bulldogs get the victory, 56-25. See embedded video for highlights.
Kearney girls basketball drops a close one to Lincoln North Star
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney girls basketball team traveled to Lincoln to take on Lincoln North Star Friday. In the end, the Navigators squeak on by, winning it, 55-52. See embedded video for highlights.
Kearney boys basketball fights past Lincoln North Star
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney boys basketball team traveled to Lincoln to take on Lincoln North Star. In the end, the the Bearcats win it by 5, 56-51. See embedded video for highlights.
Alberts’ wrestling success ‘a big change’ for GICC
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - At Grand Island Central Catholic, the wrestling program is on the rise. “They want to push and they want to bring Central Catholic wrestling back to where it was,” GICC wrestling coach Zach Schroder said. The Crusaders have seen a fast increase in interest...
Huskers offer 2023 athlete from Colorado who made Lincoln visit
On a visit to Lincoln this weekend, Regis Jesuit (Colo.) athlete D'Andre Barnes received an offer from the Huskers, he announced on Twitter on Sunday. So that gives at least one more 2023 prospect to keep an eye on with signing day approaching Wednesday. "All Glory to God!!" Barnes tweeted....
Nebraska basketball announcing schedule for this week’s games
While things aren’t going particularly well for the Nebraska basketball team these days, the Huskers must soldier on. In the midst of what has become a three-game slide, the Cornhuskers are trying to right the ship and even try and get Hoiberg’s first winning season in Lincoln. If...
Huskers secure Manning’s 300th career victory
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Behind seven wins and three bonus point victories, the Nebraska wrestling team defeated Wisconsin, 24-11, in front of 2,209 fans on Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center. This dual win marked Coach Manning’s 300th career win. Manning now holds a career record of 300-129-5. Competition started...
Look: Nebraska Reveals First Look At New Football Facility
Hard to get great recruits without great facilities in this era of college football. And on Saturday, Nebraska shared a preview of some of its latest renovations set to wrap up this fall. From the look of it there's still plenty of work to be done, but its definitely shaping up to be one of the top ...
California defensive lineman Sua Lefotu commits to Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. -- While 'Calibraska' may not be a thing anymore, Nebraska is back in the Golden State with a sizable commitment. Defensive lineman Sua Lefotu comes to the Huskers from Bellflower, located in Los Angeles County. The 6'4", 285 lb. defender played his high school ball at national power St. John Bosco.
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment
Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
The Real Untold Story of 90s Nebraska Football
Nebraska football went on a five-year run from 1993-1997 that resulted in a 60–3 record and three Nebraska national titles. Those are the years Nebraska fans think of when we think of “The 90s”. Before that, Tom Osborne’s teams were very good, but they weren’t great....
Jim McKee: A forgotten builder
Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
