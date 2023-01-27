People accused of violent felonies like murder , not be released before trial??? I'm from Texas and can't even believe what I'm reading. To even consider releasing them is insanity to me.
Jonathan Ibarra argues it’s only 5% that reoffends with a crime while out and when they do it’s primarily misdemeanors. I wonder how many of the released violent offender defendants show up again?Here’s an idea. Have the judges release the accused “people who commit crimes like first-degree murder or other violent felonies” (Bill 123-Bregman) into Ibarra’s custody, where he’s responsible for their behavior and showing up for the follow-up hearing. I can hear Ibarra singing a different tune if he was personally responsible for them committing another violent act or could get them to show up.
Surely there are die hard statistics that show this bill is desperately needed.
