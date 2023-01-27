ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Comments / 13

#impeach46NOW
3d ago

People accused of violent felonies like murder , not be released before trial??? I'm from Texas and can't even believe what I'm reading. To even consider releasing them is insanity to me.

Reply(2)
15
Mosca Noche
3d ago

Jonathan Ibarra argues it’s only 5% that reoffends with a crime while out and when they do it’s primarily misdemeanors. I wonder how many of the released violent offender defendants show up again?Here’s an idea. Have the judges release the accused “people who commit crimes like first-degree murder or other violent felonies” (Bill 123-Bregman) into Ibarra’s custody, where he’s responsible for their behavior and showing up for the follow-up hearing. I can hear Ibarra singing a different tune if he was personally responsible for them committing another violent act or could get them to show up.

Reply
4
Becky Stevenson
3d ago

Surely there are die hard statistics that show this bill is desperately needed.

Reply
5
Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico lawmakers push for power plant clean-up

“The clean-up that is required by this bill is the bare minimum. New Mexico communities deserve accountability. They deserve clean air and water, and they don't deserve health problems as a sacrifice for coal generation empowering our cities,” said Earth Care New Mexico organizer Sofia Nieto.
FARMINGTON, NM
KOAT 7

State lawmakers target retail crime with two bills

Retail crime is a concern for both local and chain business owners. Our legislature is looking to address it. KOAT spoke to Palms Trading Company, one of the largest and most historic Native American art businesses in New Mexico. They were broken into in 2022 and had almost 200 thousand dollars of art stolen. Almost a year later, they’re just one of the small businesses in Albuquerque that have been victims of retail crime.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Hobbs News-Sun

NM AG challenges city and county abortion ordinances

On Monday, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez filed a motion with the N.M. Supreme Court asking recent ordinances passed in Southeast New Mexico be nullified by the court. The ordinances Torrez named in the Writ of Mandamus request, were passed by Hobbs, Clovis, Lea and Roosevelt Counties — and,...
HOBBS, NM
pinonpost.com

NMPED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus quits Lujan Grisham administration

On Saturday, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) secretary, Dr. Kurt Steinhaus, announced his departure from the governor’s administration. He was first appointed to the post in 2021. “The state of public education in New Mexico is in a better place than ever...
NEW MEXICO STATE
newmexicopbs.org

Debate Over Pretrial Detention Process

01.27.23 – The line opinion panel discusses a debate that’s been reignited in the state legislature over our state’s pretrial detention process. Specifically, legislators are expected to take up a tool used to analyze the likelihood of a defendant showing up to court and/or committing a new crime if released.
KOAT 7

Death of Tyre Nichols sparks outrage in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico community gathered in solidarity at the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice on Saturday to mourn the death of Tyre Nichols, 29, whose life was tragically cut short at the hands of five Memphis police officers in January. Body cam footage released of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Rust Shooting Charges, Statewide Public Safety Priorities & Wild Wolf Captured in NM

This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel react to the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office’s announcement of charges in the ‘Rust’ shooting tragedy. Actor Alec Baldwin and the film’s armorer both face involuntary manslaughter charges. The panel also discusses a debate that’s been reignited in the state legislature over our state’s pretrial detention process. Specifically, legislators are expected to take up a tool used to analyze the likelihood of a defendant showing up to court and/or committing a new crime if released. Finally, our panelists return to the issue of modernizing our state legislature. A recent poll showed a majority of New Mexicans support changes like paying lawmakers, hiring more legislative staff & lengthening session, but should term limits be under consideration as well?
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: Healthcare, Retail Crimes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, January 27, legislators are looking at bills addressing key needs across New Mexico. Some of the interesting bills up for debate include one that would expand healthcare coverage for diabetic New Mexicans and one that would try to cut down on retail crimes. Improving diabetic resources This morning, legislators in the […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

AFT New Mexico Legislative Re-Cap: Extended School Year & Healthcare Lobby Day

Members of AFT NM’s newest (and only) healthcare unit, the United Health Professionals of New Mexico, held their first lobby day Friday in conjunction with fellow healthcare workers from AFSCME District 1199NM and unveiled their effort to pass the NM Patient Safety Act, which would institute safe staffing rations in New Mexico hospitals. Courtesy/AFT NM.
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

The New Mexico Voting Rights Act: What’s in and what’s out

New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martínez (center) will carry the New Mexico Voting Rights Act in the House of Representatives. To his right is Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and to his left, House Minority Leader Ryan Lane. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) A sprawling proposal to expand...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Axios

Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico governor pushing for new round of rebate checks

(The Center Square) - New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to send rebate checks to 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Senator Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, would provide $1 billion in relief to New Mexicans; individuals will receive $750 payments, while joint filers will receive $1,500 payments. The Taxation and Revenue Department would send out the checks this summer if the measure becomes law. “As...
NEW MEXICO STATE
pinonpost.com

Lujan Grisham’s Human Services Dept. Secretary David Scrase quits

On Friday, it was announced that Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Human Services Secretary, David Scrase, M.D., was stepping down from his post, one of the few cabinet members who has lasted throughout the governor’s reign beginning in 2019. In a statement, Scrase said, “It has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy