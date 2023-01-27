ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

Social Media led to arrests in death of Albuquerque Academy senior

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Surveillance video, incriminating social media posts and photographs taken by a key witness led to the arrest of suspects Jesse Parra, 19, and a 16-year-old male. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, both teens are now behind bars in connection to the senseless killing of Albuquerque Academy senior, Jada Gonzales.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Death of Tyre Nichols sparks outrage in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico community gathered in solidarity at the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice on Saturday to mourn the death of Tyre Nichols, 29, whose life was tragically cut short at the hands of five Memphis police officers in January. Body cam footage released of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Local organization, law enforcement and hospitals tackling homelessness

A local homeless organization is helping people get off the streets — by partnering with law enforcement and local hospitals. "Sometimes you find a safe place to be, sometimes you don't but it's really more dangerous than anything," said Carol Montano, who has been living on the streets for nearly a decade.
KRQE News 13

23 arrested in Albuquerque retail crime sting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a retail crime sting earlier this week netted 23 arrests, 19 of which were of “repeat felony offenders.” The sting happened on Tuesday at an undisclosed location, said to be in the northeast part of the city. APD posted roughly fifteen seconds of video from one of the arrests […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Jan. 18 – Jan. 24

Dylan Ray Hernandez, 30, of Hernandez was arrested January 18 on two Magistrate Court warrants. Monica E. Griego. 44. of Los Alamos was arrested January 23 and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence an intoxicant – aggravated, careless driving and open container. Information published in the weekly...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy