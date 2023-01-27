Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New MexicoTed RiversAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez Appointed to House Armed Services Committee and Agriculture CommitteeAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Related
1 dead after Louisiana Boulevard crash, APD says
Police are investigating a traffic death.
KOAT 7
Social Media led to arrests in death of Albuquerque Academy senior
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Surveillance video, incriminating social media posts and photographs taken by a key witness led to the arrest of suspects Jesse Parra, 19, and a 16-year-old male. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, both teens are now behind bars in connection to the senseless killing of Albuquerque Academy senior, Jada Gonzales.
2 wanted people arrested in New Mexico
Both arrestees were taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center.
Albuquerque Police: Crash leaves motorcyclist in critical condition
Officials responded to a crash Saturday.
Albuquerque Police: Wrong-way driver crashes and dies
Officials are still investigating.
New Mexico officials speak on video of Tyre Nichol’s traffic stop beating
"The core value of our profession is to protect and preserve life."
KOAT 7
Death of Tyre Nichols sparks outrage in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico community gathered in solidarity at the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice on Saturday to mourn the death of Tyre Nichols, 29, whose life was tragically cut short at the hands of five Memphis police officers in January. Body cam footage released of...
Sheriff’s Office: 15-year-old dies in Bernalillo County shooting
One person was injured, and another person was killed during the incident, authorities said.
The man with the rose tattoo: FBI seeks suspect in Albuquerque bank robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and local FBI agents are searching for man they’re calling the “Rose Tattoo Robber.” He’s accused of stealing money last week from a Nusenda Credit Union at 8321 Palomas Avenue NE. The robbery happened around 11:36 a.m. last Thursday, January 19. Authorities say the man with a rose tattoo on […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Teens arrested, Santa Fe murder arrest, Warmer weekend, Looking for info, Youth job fair
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Police arrest two teens for role in death of Albuquerque Academy senior – Two teens have been arrested, accused in the death of Jada Gonzales at a house party in Albuquerque. The arrest warrant sates 19-year-old Jesse Parra and 16-year-old Cruz Medina were kicked out of the party. […]
APD’s Homicide Unit investigating death Wednesday afternoon
Details on the case are limited at this time.
KOAT 7
Local organization, law enforcement and hospitals tackling homelessness
A local homeless organization is helping people get off the streets — by partnering with law enforcement and local hospitals. "Sometimes you find a safe place to be, sometimes you don't but it's really more dangerous than anything," said Carol Montano, who has been living on the streets for nearly a decade.
Roswell committee turns down proposal for police to be on reality show
After the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department paused their appearance on the TV reality show On Patrol: Live, the show producers approached the Roswell Police Department.
Police search for suspect in attempted carjacking near UNM
Details are limited, but there is a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.
23 arrested in Albuquerque retail crime sting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a retail crime sting earlier this week netted 23 arrests, 19 of which were of “repeat felony offenders.” The sting happened on Tuesday at an undisclosed location, said to be in the northeast part of the city. APD posted roughly fifteen seconds of video from one of the arrests […]
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Jan. 18 – Jan. 24
Dylan Ray Hernandez, 30, of Hernandez was arrested January 18 on two Magistrate Court warrants. Monica E. Griego. 44. of Los Alamos was arrested January 23 and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence an intoxicant – aggravated, careless driving and open container. Information published in the weekly...
Bernalillo County firefighters battle flames in South Valley
Bernalillo County firefighters tackled a fire Saturday evening.
Woman gets 2-day jail sentence after ABQ police find over 800 fentanyl pills
KRQE reached out to the District Attorney's Office and asked why they agreed to the plea. They did not respond.
Two charged in Santa Fe County murder
Deputies were sent to County Road 56 Tuesday and found Eduardo Preciado Luevano, 17, dead in a car that was still running.
State to pay $160k to children that experienced shooting during traffic stop
One police officer involved was fired, but the other one kept his job.
Comments / 0