Taylor Swift released a new music video for 'Lavender Haze,' which she described as a 'sultry sleepless '70s fever dream'

By Callie Ahlgrim
 3 days ago

Taylor Swift in "Lavender Haze."

Taylor Swift/YouTube

  • Taylor Swift released the music video for "Lavender Haze" on Friday morning.
  • "This one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights," she wrote on Twitter.
  • The self-directed clip leans heavily on purple imagery and costars trans model Laith Ashley .

